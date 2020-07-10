 Skip to content
(Wired)   COVID toes. 0_0   (wired.com)
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I bet 5-10 years from now those infected are going to have higher occurrences of diseases in the areas of the body each was infected most in.
 
birdmanesq [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
"It seems like the longer it goes, the less we know about it. Every week something new comes up that contradicts what we thought we already knew."

This question seems to highlight a really important disjunction between scientific understanding of the scientific process compared to general understanding of the scientific process. I think that the general understanding of the scientific process pictures it like climbing a mountain where, gradually, as more things are known that accumulated knowledge moves you toward Truth. On the other hand (and I'm speaking INCREDIBLY generally here) the scientific understanding of how science works is not at all as a linear accumulation. Instead it's much more like a branching tree where questions beget contingent models beget more questions and so on and so forth. It's nonlinear and messy. Moreso because it's not like Science is all in the same building working on the same problem, it's myriad individuals and teams who are investing lots of effort on some small piece of the overall picture (which is completely unknown--it's not like working from a jigsaw puzzle box).

Eventually, you can firm up your modeling within some branches. But even that doesn't foreclose questions. And having more questions is often a really good thing because it means that you're making progress in figuring out what kinds of things are important.

It's frustrating for people who want The Answer, and I understand that, but I really think that folks should have a more realistic grasp on what actually happens.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Who funnied that?   Your ignorance is why Murcia sucks!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This is a really good interview.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
And like climbing, you take a fall while putting in your first piece of pro and snap your fibula. Then after two plates, six screws and months of healing, which in itself is a journey of pain and suffering, you are ready to tackle that beast. Upon besting the route that nearly killed you, you admit that you have always had a fear of heights and give your gear away to your friends. Who in turn all pitch in and get you a brand new pair of shaped skis.
 
Dance Party [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
I just read that medical examiners are finding large blood clots throughout the bodies of those who'd died of covid.

So yeah, I think we're going to be learning a lot of unfortunate truths in the future about what this farking disease actually does and that we don't now a whole hell of a lot at the moment.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
Moroning: Who funnied that?   Your ignorance is why Murcia sucks!


The Fark "funny" vote is routinely weaponised, unfortunately.

Any thread out in liter-land that involves LGBTQ+ issues or race, it gets especially bad. Can't speak for this particular "funny", but there is in general a trend towards "I think your suffering is funny and/or deserved, but I don't have the guts to actually post my shiat take, so here's a funny vote". Trans threads (and fark JK Rowling to death), every single post of mine (and those of other out trans Farkers) gets multiple funnies.

Again, not necessarily this instance, but it's damned near textbook microaggression so many times. You can report them and ask that  the votes get removed, but I've largely given up and only ask in specific egregious instances, e.g. funny votes after relating how I've been assaulted after being outed in public. Yes, that happens.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Dance Party: I just read that medical examiners are finding large blood clots throughout the bodies of those who'd died of covid.

So yeah, I think we're going to be learning a lot of unfortunate truths in the future about what this farking disease actually does and that we don't now a whole hell of a lot at the moment.


Ive read that there is thought that its a vascular disease. Its infecting blood vessels and causing those clots or swelling that makes those clots worse.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
If it's just one, I chalk it up to an errant thumb tap while scrolling. I know I've done that before.
 
birdmanesq [TotalFark]
Dance Party: I just read that medical examiners are finding large blood clots throughout the bodies of those who'd died of covid.

So yeah, I think we're going to be learning a lot of unfortunate truths in the future about what this farking disease actually does and that we don't now a whole hell of a lot at the moment.


Yeah, and that's why the SHUT EVERYTHING DOWN that we did in March was necessary. For everything we don't know now there was so much more that we didn't know then.

Unfortunately, we've largely squandered the time that we bought. And by shutting everything down even in places that really didn't need it we've increased skepticism and willingness to take further actions.

So...
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
Oh, I have oopsed too.

But usually it's like this:

GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Moroning: I bet 5-10 years from now those infected are going to have higher occurrences of diseases in the areas of the body each was infected most in.


Just imagine a few years down the road if pre-existing conditions make their way back into health insurance and most of the population has Covid antibodies.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm with Chuck Wendig, this is going to look more like Polio than the flu when all is discovered.  This disease is going to cause life long problems for thousands of infected.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
And we should have stayed shut down. The country was adapting and people were just figuring out how to move forward.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
What if almost every post I make on TFD has either a smart or funny?   Feels stalker is to me.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
It is nice that they are now recognizing what was apparent and being talked about months ago.
 
myschief [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Chris Ween: It is nice that they are now recognizing what was apparent and being talked about months ago.


You and gosurfing can start a podcast.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
And it goes green.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
The blood clots, covid toes, brain damage...hell, that was March news.

This is partly why they stopped the ventilator treatments as people were drowning from the blood side if the lungs not the air side.

It was compared to a mirror image of hemoragic diseases like Ebola.. clotting instead of bleeding.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
TheSteelCricket: And it goes green.


Sigh.

I'm gonna get hammered for my comments about the funny vote being weaponised.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
myschief: Chris Ween: It is nice that they are now recognizing what was apparent and being talked about months ago.

You and gosurfing can start a podcast.


I just pointed out what was being reported by the smart people.  Acting like it is news now is silly.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
myschief: Chris Ween: It is nice that they are now recognizing what was apparent and being talked about months ago.

You and gosurfing can start a podcast.


This morning onTwo Dudes Blowing Each Other, Ween repeats something he read in National Review and every one thinks he is a genius. Gosurfing1 takes the time to look things up, educates himself and agrees with Ween and ads his own take based on facts and science.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Especially the case with squishy sciences like biology.

The number of variables is incredibly high compared to say, particle physics.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
I hope my next prediction isn't as accurate as the rest.  But Flucto's numbers suggest it will be.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Por que tan serioso: myschief: Chris Ween: It is nice that they are now recognizing what was apparent and being talked about months ago.

You and gosurfing can start a podcast.

This morning onTwo Dudes Blowing Each Other, Ween repeats something he read in National Review and every one thinks he is a genius. Gosurfing1 takes the time to look things up, educates himself and agrees with Ween and ads his own take based on facts and science.


People asked me for cites then got mad when I cited 3-4 sources.  I was called a witch!  A witch with the ability to Google.  Better not piss me off or I will google that thinner gypsy curse.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
F those haters.

We hear you and welcome you.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This is taking the focus off of ass eating.
 
Eclectic [TotalFark]
Jake Havechek: This is taking the focus off of ass eating.


Everyone can see us now. Hide the armadillos!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Chris Ween: The blood clots, covid toes, brain damage...hell, that was March news.

This is partly why they stopped the ventilator treatments as people were drowning from the blood side if the lungs not the air side.

It was compared to a mirror image of hemoragic diseases like Ebola.. clotting instead of bleeding.


FW: FW: FW: Covid was the cure for Ebola gone wrong! Look how "science" is killing us!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I like the part about the Cluster Busters and paying people $50 a day to quarantine.

The Cluster Busters part is a 3:17 Australian radio report. Pretty interesting.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
tbqh I just like saying Cluster Busters.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
I've noticed it, too. You aren't wrong.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Jake Havechek: This is taking the focus off of ass eating.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dance Party [TotalFark] [BareFark]
birdmanesq: Unfortunately, we've largely squandered the time that we bought. And by shutting everything down even in places that really didn't need it we've increased skepticism and willingness to take further actions.


Exactly.

My little resale shop staffed by volunteers whose average age is maybe 75?  They're open and business is booming.  I'm staying away because I'm immuno-compromised after my recent run-in with some potent allergens, so I don't know if I'll go back anytime soon.

And then, on August 14, I get high school kids.
 
birdmanesq [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Great. Now I like saying "Cluster Busters." Damn you, Tim.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Viruses evolve.  Our response to them should too.  But, that would require our @sshole Class to be reasonable to each other.

Looks like we're going to ride this out on two non-optimal waves.  Hopefully, everyone learns something
when it's over.

I'll be over here

rcaufman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Covid and teenage hormones

Ewwwww
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
i've a good idea on at least one of the passive-aggressive asshat who uses the buttons to expound upon their massive dickishness.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Cluster Busters would make a good nickname for ass eating.
 
birdmanesq [TotalFark]
Dance Party: And then, on August 14, I get high school kids.


Yeah, this is really horrifying to me. There are just so many schools/school districts that lack the basic capacity for the kind of stops and starts that are going to be required for the next nine months.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
The ultimate irony would be folks who otherwise hate ranch dressing like it on ass
 
myschief [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Ass_Master_Flash: The ultimate irony would be folks who otherwise hate ranch dressing like it on ass


All a good ass needs is a little salt and pepper.    Respect the ass.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
57 minutes ago  
-1 for greening
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
"clusterbuster ranch dressing" for your tossed salad
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
This is a bad headline on a really good story. Read it.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Okay Martha Stewart.

How would Martha season an ass? I am picturing a cinnamon stick in a butt hole.
 
Nurglitch
55 minutes ago  
I thought I had COVID toe a couple of months ago. Had me really freaked out. Turns out sitting at a desk in a cold basement is just a bad idea. They've healed up now.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
reagabeast: "clusterbuster ranch dressing" for your tossed salad


That sounds like a road map to Flavortown
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Ass_Master_Flash: reagabeast: "clusterbuster ranch dressing" for your tossed salad

That sounds like a road map to Flavortown


BAM!
 
