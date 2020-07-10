 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   There is no plan   (cnn.com) divider line
81
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The plan is it will go away in April, with the heat.

/April 2027
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plan is to blame everyone else and take no responsibility.

/UNFAIR!!!
 
Cache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No plan?
What part of Die for the Dow escapes you?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah the plan is DIE SLAVES.

You think the wannabe dictator gives a fark about his people? Hahaha.

If there were any justice, the military would have overthrown Trump 125 000 dead americans ago. The redneck trash can take their nazi vote and shove it up their racist ass.
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So what's the plan?
Youtube ek5DS2-Wgr0
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trump said that we have to get used to it. It will kill 1 out of 100 people, more or less, and leave many others with chronic health problems.

Trump himself will continue to hide behind a ring of people who are tested daily.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Comet, meteor whatever

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Futurama - Business Plan
Youtube vDu74eMv5ME
 
zgrizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump murdered more infidels than 100x ISIS. (ISIS killed about 1300 people in terrorist attacks)
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


So you're saying there is a plan?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Arrogant ass
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The plan is ten years for statue tipping.  I thought it was clear.
 
squidloe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could have gone with the Ric Romera tag, subby.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Which part of that was wrong? Cite your sources.
 
ifky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That should be reason enough alone to remove him from office, but the GOP is terrified for reasons we will probably find out in January, and then we'll wish we never knew.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hunger could kill millions more than Covid-19, warns Oxfam
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grizzlies wear multiple hats around these parts. Best to ignore them.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Of course the US remains the world leader in the pandemic," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on Wednesday.
Fauci begs to differ.

No, no. He's right. We lead the world in cases, and well as a shiatty response. We have to lead at something, don't we?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Covid magically going away was his plan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is NO KIDDING, Captain Obvious.

Who the fark has ever thought Mr. "It Will Go Away In April or else eat bleach sticks" was going to ever come up with a plan??

jesus.  great article from planet Very Evident.  fark
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


How about YOU find a news source showing what Trump's plan IS to get us out of this? We'd all love to see it.

Because so far, it looks like he has zero farks to give and has surrendered our country in the name of his farking vanity.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Held a rally. Doesn't care.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You guys always said we needed a new plague
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah the plan is DIE SLAVES.

You think the wannabe dictator gives a fark about his people? Hahaha.

If there were any justice, the military would have overthrown Trump 125 000 dead americans ago. The redneck trash can take their nazi vote and shove it up their racist ass.


The irony being with a depleted working pool employees have stronger bargaining chips than the potential employer.

It's not like any of these companies or people in the government who screw over their constituents on behalf of said companies actually think long term though.  Whatever will make the quickest buck no matter the damage in the future be damned.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republicans don't solve problems.  They consider every problem something that just needs better messaging, and millions of Americans are wiling to follow along  They are willing to believe that "blame China" or "New York had a lot of dead people" was an effective strategy for avoiding the economic fallout from a pandemic.

That's how we got this plan:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a great plan, but it can't be enacted until November 3rd.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Bullshiat.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.

So you're saying there is a plan?


Deflection is a sort of plan.

\Found out my Brother-In-Law has the Covid.
\\Apparently it is spreading around Columbus AF Base in Mississippi.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump thought you people wanted a plane.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Except everything in this article is being echoed everywhere...other than faux news and the right wing trolls
 
oukewldave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Anything?  I suppose you suggest Fox News?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Lololol.  Every news source has a bias, but all the rest of that is laughable.  It's more like fox news and OAN claiming these things are happening but in reality "they're just asking questions."

I dislike cnn, but the charges levied by them by right wing pundits are all garbage because the people who do it are working for organizations that outright lie and their bias is ridiculously over the top.

The difference between putting a left leaning spin on on a news article vs outright lies and not even bother retracting said outright lies when called out is glaring.  Even when fox or OAN "correct" said lies they'll put a small blurb at the very bottom of the article in half font and leave the lie in the body of the article.

CNN will do an public retraction when they're wrong, remove whatever was incorrect about the original article and then also put in the article what was edited and why, including admitting when they're wrong.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dkulprit: The irony being with a depleted working pool employees have stronger bargaining chips than the potential employer.


hahaohwow.jpg

Companies will petition the government for bailouts, fire off their employees, then pay their executives multi-million dollar bonuses on the stock bump because the executives get to decide how much money they get. Then they'll hire some people, or not, the success of the company isn't really all that important.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Well, it seems to be one of the sites actually reporting the state of the situation, not government propaganda.

So what exactly is biased or incorrect?  Other than laying the clusterfark that is the US squarely at the feet of the orange shiat flinging gibbon you have as a leader?
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you had asked me in December 2019 whether the GOP was still capable of putting aside its bullshiat in the even of a real, undeniable, immediate crisis, I would have still given a qualified "yes." Boy was I proven wrong!

At this point, I assume that if we discovered an extinction-level asteroid heading for earth but knew we could do something about it if we turned our society towards the goal, the GOP would refuse. They really are that gone at this point.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is a plan. What do you think less regulation, and small Government mean?
G. Go
O.  On (at one's)
P. Peril

This has always been what rugged individualism and bootstrapping means.
Thin ice life .
Enjoy having it kill a percentage of us. Enjoy the smug sense of accomplishment of having contributed to other people's dying in order for you to survive.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What do we do? We Die
Youtube c55PtTyvfE4
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Well you convinced me with your overwhelmingly lack of evidence.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Remember how they settled for 90 million dollars for sexual harassment scandals?

Remember how they settled another sexual harassment lawsuit in the amount of $20 million with one of their former anchors?

Yeah, good times.

Oh, wait, that wasn't them, that was Fox News
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Who - Eminence Front (Promo Video)
Youtube KI_npEyjgxA
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


I funnied you hoping you were trying to be funny.   But just in case:

There are plenty of good news sources out there.   And if you pay attention to any of the ones without a "Trump Slant" you will agree with what the CNN article just spelled out for you.

/go back to limboaugh land
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the plan?
injecting lysol, drinking bleach, shoving a UV lamp up yer ass, and herd immunity.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*Shakes head* By April 1st, I expect there to be a line around my trailer of apologetic libs who are going to kiss my patriotic keister. The so-called "virus" will disappear in a month. Just you wait and see.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zgrizz: CNN is being called out by legions of ex-staffers for bias, inaccurate reporting, harassment, racial bias and out and out lying in its coverage.

Find a good news source. Anything but CNN.


Oops, almost forgot.  Remember the times when their talking heads with yuge ratings downplayed the current pandemic costing this country tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of lives all because of partisan politics not remotely based in science?

Yeah, more good times.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There never was.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.