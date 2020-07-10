 Skip to content
Google bans ads for their competition
downstairs
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't have a kid, but I don't really think of "nanny cams" as a nefarious thing?
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CIA gets pissed if you wiretap them too.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truth of the free market:

The only thing a Capitalist hates more than  Communist, is a Competitor.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: I don't have a kid, but I don't really think of "nanny cams" as a nefarious thing?


Depends...  is it tied into your network?  Wifi enabled?

Just how secure is your network?  Do you know how to block the backdoor ports?
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way back in the day, I got out of the Army and went into IT (late 80's). As we ushered in the "information superhighway", we all thought we were changing the world. Instant communications, convenience, scientific discoveries, medical advances, international sharing of information and ideas. The list was endless. We were ushering in the most profound change in modern human history. Then it turned out to be porn (nttawwt), shopping, and it united the derp squads that used to just hide in their mom's basement and mail out their newsletters to a few dozen equally crazy people. Then I realized ' remember that kid in school that got C's and wasn't very bright, but was a decent enough kid, though a little weird? He was what we call "average", as in half the world is dumber than him. Then it all made sense.
 
edmo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Worldwide new normal or just Murica?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Worldwide new normal or just Murica?


Worldwide but not new, same as it ever was.

like this:
it was always like that outside, but we only had a tiny weeney window to see out into the vast landscape of humanity.
So our tiny local and personally curated sample of humanity was what we could assume the middle of the bell of all of us was.

And then we knocked out the entire wall with the internet, and let ourselves see all of us all at once in a not perosnally curated unfiltered kinda of way.


So not new in practice, just new in who all is how aware.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: downstairs: I don't have a kid, but I don't really think of "nanny cams" as a nefarious thing?

Depends...  is it tied into your network?  Wifi enabled?

Just how secure is your network?  Do you know how to block the backdoor ports?


If you're not controlling access to your hardware that's your problem.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does this mean they won't advertise Bill Gate's Track 'n' Trace COVID-19 Vaccine (now with microchip goodness) when it's ready?
 
