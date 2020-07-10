 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Utah's governor declares state of emergency due to 'civil unrest.' Say what you want, but when you've got Mormons raising hell, that's an ethos   (thehill.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The protesters had coffee.  COFFEE!
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: The protesters had coffee.  COFFEE!


"We tried to get them to switch to Postum!"

/exmo
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mormons other than that time we killed nearly everyone in a wagon train and blamed it on Native Americans and a few wars we fought against the US or say Illinois and the child brides and the times we turned a blind eye to outlaws because they were attacking gentiles we are really nice people.

In fact if it wasn't for the Fundementalist Mormons there might not be any underage male prostitutes in Las Vegas
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
THEY ARENT WEARING THE UNDERWEAR!!!!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pepper spraying the cops?

Nice.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: Protesters reportedly used pepper spray on officers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Uh-oh.  They're wearing the DARK costumes.......they are NOT going Down to the Lazy River quietly this time!
media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size

Full Disclosure:  Listening to Down By The Lazy River is a guilty pleasure of mine.  Don't judge.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's that saying, "No justice no peace?"
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mormons other than that time we killed nearly everyone in a wagon train and blamed it on Native Americans and a few wars we fought against the US or say Illinois and the child brides and the times we turned a blind eye to outlaws because they were attacking gentiles we are really nice people.

In fact if it wasn't for the Fundementalist Mormons there might not be any underage male prostitutes in Las Vegas


Yeah, the State of Missouri had a "Shoot Mormons on sight" order in place until 1972, so you can take that "Mormons are the real bad guys!" shiat and stick it up your ass. They were in a war because people started a war with them. Doesn't excuse Mountain Meadows, but that whole fighting against the US thing is bullshiat.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why can't Mormons send flowers?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, the State of Missouri had a "Shoot Mormons on sight" order in place until 1972, so you can take that "Mormons are the real bad guys!" shiat and stick it up your ass. They were in a war because people started a war with them. Doesn't excuse Mountain Meadows, but that whole fighting against the US thing is bullshiat.


They're a weird cult, and highly materialistic, ("fake" in other words) which puts them on my shiat list.
We can get into the religion later.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dear Police, stop murdering people.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dear people: continue pepper spraying police because that shiat is very funny to me.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man getting shot 34 times? Isn't that excessive because at that point you're pretty much making him into swiss cheese.
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Dear people: continue pepper spraying police because that shiat is very funny to me.


Won't be funny when the police return with gunfire. And there will be no consequences.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: FTFA: Protesters reportedly used pepper spray on officers

[Fark user image image 687x377]


I know police get really mad when some enterprising yoof brings a lacrosse stick and to return a non-lethal crowd dispersal canister that suddenly becomes deadly tear gas when used against officers.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, the State of Missouri had a "Shoot Mormons on sight" order in place until 1972, so you can take that "Mormons are the real bad guys!" shiat and stick it up your ass. They were in a war because people started a war with them. Doesn't excuse Mountain Meadows, but that whole fighting against the US thing is bullshiat.


HOLY SHIAT LOOK AT THIS GUY WHITE KNIGHTING MORMONS.

Yes, Mormons started a farking war with the United States.

Mormons also have an obscene amount of money tax sheltered and have a plan in place in case the US ever balkanizes. Read that again. They have a plan on standby to take over multiple states and make them a Mormon theocracy if they think they can get away with it.

Mormons are oppressive theocrats. Full stop. Their treatment of women and LGBT alone should earn them current infamy, but add in their long, LONG history of racism, their political philandering (Prop 8 spending), and everything else? No. NO.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After Pat Boone released his metal No More Mr. Nice Guy album, the Osmonds tried to duplicate his success with Mormons Raising Hell. It didn't catch on.
 
petuniapup [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

slaur: Uh-oh.  They're wearing the DARK costumes.......they are NOT going Down to the Lazy River quietly this time!
[media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com image 693x525]
Full Disclosure:  Listening to Down By The Lazy River is a guilty pleasure of mine.  Don't judge.


It's late and I've been drinking... is that Donnie and Marie Osmond in a group of 5?  (Person in middle - Marie; dude on her left --the only one not sporting the a rectangular belt buckle - Donnie?)
The Osmond 5?
The Mormon 5?
The Mormonds?
 
rcain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It has become increasingly apparent in our city and across the nation that there is a difference between what so many feel is morally correct, and what is considered appropriate and justified under the law."

Ya, fark your feelings, we got minorities to kill.
Keep Utah as white as our magic underpants!


...Except for basketball players, they can stay
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: I'm an Egyptian!: FTFA: Protesters reportedly used pepper spray on officers

[Fark user image image 687x377]

I know police get really mad when some enterprising yoof brings a lacrosse stick and to return a non-lethal crowd dispersal canister that suddenly becomes deadly tear gas when used against officers.


They hate it when you use their own weapons against them. All of a sudden they become 'victims' but the people they were firing tear gas into are...what exactly?
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Bandito King: Dear people: continue pepper spraying police because that shiat is very funny to me.

Won't be funny when the police return with gunfire. And there will be no consequences.


There might be consequences. They might even be able to guess what those consequences may be, given the pattern of equivalent escalation.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Man getting shot 34 times? Isn't that excessive because at that point you're pretty much making him into swiss cheese.


No, he got shot 12 times. They fired 34 shots total. They hit him the first time, after they verified it was a gun, and then he fell onto his stomach, when he rolled over, he pointed the gun directly at the cops, and got shot more.

As the DA pointed out, the fact that he dropped and retrieved the gun 3 times showed that he was intent on keeping the weapon, rather than ditching it, and that definitely made the cops feel in danger. I can't fault them for this shooting, except that they missed so many times. Of course, they were running, and TV is just that, TV, cops don't do one shot headshot kills while running in real life.

They actually had body cam footage AND surveillance footage on this, I see no reason to protest this one.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: spongeboob: Mormons other than that time we killed nearly everyone in a wagon train and blamed it on Native Americans and a few wars we fought against the US or say Illinois and the child brides and the times we turned a blind eye to outlaws because they were attacking gentiles we are really nice people.

In fact if it wasn't for the Fundementalist Mormons there might not be any underage male prostitutes in Las Vegas

Yeah, the State of Missouri had a "Shoot Mormons on sight" order in place until 1972, so you can take that "Mormons are the real bad guys!" shiat and stick it up your ass. They were in a war because people started a war with them. Doesn't excuse Mountain Meadows, but that whole fighting against the US thing is bullshiat.


Mormons also seem to love Hitler
http://www.utlm.org/onlineresources/h​i​tlertemplework.htm?FACTNet
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm sure I'm missing something. The guy had a gun, the police told him to drop it and he didn't. There must be more to it than this.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This guy was running from the cops and dropped his gun 3 times. After the third time, they were able to verify that it WAS a gun. They did nothing but chase him before that. Once they confirmed that he was armed, they opened fire, and he fell on his stomach. When he rolled over, he pointed the gun directly at cops. You do that shiat, whether it's a cop or someone else, you're going to get shot.
 
slaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

petuniapup: slaur: Uh-oh.  They're wearing the DARK costumes.......they are NOT going Down to the Lazy River quietly this time!
[media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com image 693x525]
Full Disclosure:  Listening to Down By The Lazy River is a guilty pleasure of mine.  Don't judge.

It's late and I've been drinking... is that Donnie and Marie Osmond in a group of 5?  (Person in middle - Marie; dude on her left --the only one not sporting the a rectangular belt buckle - Donnie?)
The Osmond 5?
The Mormon 5?
The Mormonds?


It's The Osmond Brothers; 5 out of 6 of them anyway, and no Marie in this photo.  Donny is in the middle and I have no idea which one is which otherwise (never a fan except for that one song).
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Destructor: I'm sure I'm missing something. The guy had a gun, the police told him to drop it and he didn't. There must be more to it than this.


There is, but it doesn't go in favor of the dead guy, or the protesters.
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Destructor: I'm sure I'm missing something. The guy had a gun, the police told him to drop it and he didn't. There must be more to it than this.


read the article. They fired 34 times, hitting him only ten
Only imperial stormtroopers are so accurate

Seriously though, this Yosemite Sam crap by the cops needs to stop
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rcain: Destructor: I'm sure I'm missing something. The guy had a gun, the police told him to drop it and he didn't. There must be more to it than this.

read the article. They fired 34 times, hitting him only ten
Only imperial stormtroopers are so accurate

Seriously though, this Yosemite Sam crap by the cops needs to stop


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Civil unrest?

Is that .gov speak for "I feel threatened..."?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mikey1969: spongeboob: Mormons other than that time we killed nearly everyone in a wagon train and blamed it on Native Americans and a few wars we fought against the US or say Illinois and the child brides and the times we turned a blind eye to outlaws because they were attacking gentiles we are really nice people.

In fact if it wasn't for the Fundementalist Mormons there might not be any underage male prostitutes in Las Vegas

Yeah, the State of Missouri had a "Shoot Mormons on sight" order in place until 1972, so you can take that "Mormons are the real bad guys!" shiat and stick it up your ass. They were in a war because people started a war with them. Doesn't excuse Mountain Meadows, but that whole fighting against the US thing is bullshiat.

Mormons also seem to love Hitler
http://www.utlm.org/onlineresources/hi​tlertemplework.htm?FACTNet


They also love "converting" Jewish people who died in the Holocaust to Mormonism, posthumously.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This guy was running from the cops and dropped his gun 3 times. After the third time, they were able to verify that it WAS a gun. They did nothing but chase him before that. Once they confirmed that he was armed, they opened fire, and he fell on his stomach. When he rolled over, he pointed the gun directly at cops. You do that shiat, whether it's a cop or someone else, you're going to get shot.


Killed.

A person pointing a gun at a cop is going to get killed.

No need to sugar coat or miminize that. People should know their risks when they make stupid decisions.
 
nursetim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: FTFA: Protesters reportedly used pepper spray on officers

[Fark user image image 687x377]


Agreee. I suspect the police were pepper spraying each other accidentally, since the police are as accurate with pepper spray as they are with firearms.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Mikey1969: Yeah, the State of Missouri had a "Shoot Mormons on sight" order in place until 1972, so you can take that "Mormons are the real bad guys!" shiat and stick it up your ass. They were in a war because people started a war with them. Doesn't excuse Mountain Meadows, but that whole fighting against the US thing is bullshiat.

HOLY SHIAT LOOK AT THIS GUY WHITE KNIGHTING MORMONS.

Yes, Mormons started a farking war with the United States.

Mormons also have an obscene amount of money tax sheltered and have a plan in place in case the US ever balkanizes. Read that again. They have a plan on standby to take over multiple states and make them a Mormon theocracy if they think they can get away with it.

Mormons are oppressive theocrats. Full stop. Their treatment of women and LGBT alone should earn them current infamy, but add in their long, LONG history of racism, their political philandering (Prop 8 spending), and everything else? No. NO.


How-to Heretic podcast
 
alice_600
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Ringshadow: Mikey1969: Yeah, the State of Missouri had a "Shoot Mormons on sight" order in place until 1972, so you can take that "Mormons are the real bad guys!" shiat and stick it up your ass. They were in a war because people started a war with them. Doesn't excuse Mountain Meadows, but that whole fighting against the US thing is bullshiat.

HOLY SHIAT LOOK AT THIS GUY WHITE KNIGHTING MORMONS.

Yes, Mormons started a farking war with the United States.

Mormons also have an obscene amount of money tax sheltered and have a plan in place in case the US ever balkanizes. Read that again. They have a plan on standby to take over multiple states and make them a Mormon theocracy if they think they can get away with it.

Mormons are oppressive theocrats. Full stop. Their treatment of women and LGBT alone should earn them current infamy, but add in their long, LONG history of racism, their political philandering (Prop 8 spending), and everything else? No. NO.

How-to Heretic podcast


Mormons!

Why I'm for taxing the churches.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For some reason when I think of Utah I immediately think of mayonaisse.
 
ohokyeah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mormons other than that time we killed nearly everyone in a wagon train and blamed it on Native Americans and a few wars we fought against the US or say Illinois and the child brides and the times we turned a blind eye to outlaws because they were attacking gentiles we are really nice people.

In fact if it wasn't for the Fundementalist Mormons there might not be any underage male prostitutes in Las Vegas


Don't forget about that brief time they treated blacks as second-class citizens who didn't have access to the complete list of temple ordinances or priesthood power for males... no wait, that was almost all of their history from 1830 to 1978. One of their more recent prophets was follower of John Birch and who said blacks were being unknowingly exploited by Communists in the Civil Rights movement. Don't mention the doctrine of Blood Atonement being the basis for Utah's use of firing squads for executions as an option for executions. Don't mention cover-ups of sexual abuse by bishops and instructors at the Missionary Training Center. Don't mention the creepy interviews where middle aged lay leadership ask members, including children about their masturbation, porn use and sexual practices in private meetings to ascertain their "worthiness" and meting out public punishment when said individuals are banned from full participation in sacrament and leadership roles. Some use coded wording as " are you following the law of chastity?" Children often don't know what it means, and end up having it explained to them by someone who is not their parent.

Most of the faithful have no clue about their messy, human-error and malice riddled history, recent leaders have sought to cover it up, intimating that that the truth isn't faith promoting. BY was a bastard and a tyrant who seized an opportunity in a power vacuum after all of the Smith brothers had died, (the BoM strongly suggests hereditary leadership) one of which died under suspicious circumstances, possibly a poisoning about a month after Joseph and Hyrum died. Barely any of them are aware that their founders took advantage of teenagers and stole other men's wives or that the whole printing press riot was JS's doing because he was pissed at his first counselor in the presidency about exposing polygamy after JS tried to steal his wife too, not as a result of the lie that Mormons were oppressed for being Mormons or that Smith was a justified martyr.

Mormonism is much messier than their facade suggests, and they're outwardly cheery and happy and helpful because they're hoping that you'll notice and ask them why they're so happy so that they can get you to join their church.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, the State of Missouri had a "Shoot Mormons on sight" order in place until 1972


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
