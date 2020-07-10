 Skip to content
(Barron's)   Hopefully the database column for daily COVID cases was not a 16-bit unsigned integer, because the United States just passed that number   (barrons.com) divider line
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you nerd. I like it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Trump's plan, overload the number so we have negative cases, then the virus will just disappear?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is a very serious situation. That number better be real.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At my old company someone used a signed integer when they should have used unsigned which caused the server to crash every 400-something days when it turned negative.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It won't be long before we have 100,000 new cases a day. We'll be damned lucky if we peak under 200,000 new cases a day.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't worry, everyone.  That Fauci guy said we could get to 100,000 this summer, but Lt. Gov Dan Patrick says he's always wrong.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would think any db dev used a long for that.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
yeah at this rate we may end up needing long doubles by the time this is all over.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where's Bobby Tables when we need him?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
if(sizeof(unsigned int) < 4) { throwaway_computer(); }
 
freidog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If it's like any of the databases I've had to work with recently it's defined nvarchar(max)
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
// class for keeping track of USA death toll

import java.math.BigInteger;

public class  TheyreAllDeadDave {
......
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great news!

There are -1 cases of COVID in the US now!
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
might as well swap it out for a 64 bit unsigned integer
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Don't worry, everyone.  That Fauci guy said we could get to 100,000 this summer, but Lt. Gov Dan Patrick says he's always wrong.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the days when we'd have to constantly shift numbers left AND right because we had to do fixed point calculations (for real-time embedded software). A farking floating point divide could cost 27 clocks, and believe me, I stormed into analysts' offices with timing estimates many times. And we used lookup tables for trig functions.

// I'm apparently older than Methuselah. My lawn: get off it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ooh, photoshop chalange: CoronaVirus Kill Screen!
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
0 bottles of beer on the wall
0 bottles of beer
Take one down
Pass it around
65535 bottles of beer on the wall
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

freidog: If it's like any of the databases I've had to work with recently it's defined nvarchar(max)


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Ooh, photoshop chalange: CoronaVirus Kill Screen!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SAYS NO MAS.  NO MAS!!!!!
 
overthinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trik: Rapmaster2000: Don't worry, everyone.  That Fauci guy said we could get to 100,000 this summer, but Lt. Gov Dan Patrick says he's always wrong.

[i.gifer.com image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


News here is reporting how Trump is claiming Fauci was wrong and made a lot of mistakes, so the whole thing is Fauci's fault. (https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/pol​it​ics-news/trump-says-fauci-made-lot-mis​takes-n1233402). It's even worse when you find out Trump's rant about Fauci saying people should not be wearing masks is intentionally taken out of context because Fauci's comment was from march when there was a mask shortage and he said that people should not be 'walking around with masks' when there are healthcare workers who don't have them due to the shortage. Yeah, not the greatest of words on Fauci's part, but his intent was to ensure healthcare workers had masks. He didn't tell people to not wear them like Trump claims. Even worse when even the CDC and Fauci both were in agreement with how recommendations change as they learned new aspects, but Trump doesn't get that and still whines about how they were 'wrong'.

Anyway, between the nitwits and naysayers, anti-maskers and Trumpsuckers, this is going to be a long ride. Schools start here August 24th and with the way it spreads, I suspect we are going to peak in mid to late September with a following surge 3 weeks after that (the push here is to go back to 'normal' for homecoming events - football games, dances, etc.) which will result in a 2nd peak about the first week of October. My advice: stock up now where you can. And please, go vote!
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be the first time a virus caused a buffer overlfow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's Foxpro but each state is a seperate table with links by names.  For some reason, there are 57 tables.  Maybe Obama was right.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Uh oh.  Little Johnny drop Tables just got the C.
 
dustman81
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it is, that means the counter will roll over. Hey, we're back to zero cases!
 
