 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Little man in a boat is out on a muddy pond and I think I've seen this video before   (foxnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, New Jersey, New Jersey police officer, Video footage, Washington Township officers, Animal Control Solutions, Chief Thomas Cicerelle, high spirits, Jersey  
•       •       •

984 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the little man in a boat is on a muddy pond, she needs to learn to wipe front to back, not back to front.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuthin
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this headline an Alabama Hot Pocket joke?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Now he can shoot three Labrador Retrievers and not get hassled for it/ACAB.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for those of us who do not want to provide advertising dollars to Fox News by clicking the link...?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: If the little man in a boat is on a muddy pond, she needs to learn to wipe front to back, not back to front.


Depending on how stretched things are...
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
good for him for not shooting it
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: Cool. Now he can shoot three Labrador Retrievers and not get hassled for it/ACAB.


damn, should have read the comments first
 
Alebak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: Is this headline an Alabama Hot Pocket joke?


i was thinking old gregg
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Lady becomes familiar with the little man in the boat)  :D
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
if you like BIG men in a boat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hoblit: And for those of us who do not want to provide advertising dollars to Fox News by clicking the link...?


Just for you:

Grow the fark up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice but it doesn't begin to make up for all of the dogs shot by cops simply for barking at them.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.