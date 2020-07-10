 Skip to content
(Grist)   In Mexico City, the coronavirus is bringing back Aztec-era 'floating gardens.' However, those trying to bring back other Aztec traditions may become disheartened   (grist.org) divider line
12
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great article. Thanks subby!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Chief Pontiac is no more.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Golf cap subby
 
Gooch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Disheartened? LOL

FryISeeWhatYouDidThere.jpg
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Excellent headline, subby.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The -1 Gold maintenance cost and +15% Food should help Mexico's struggling economy, no question.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sometimes sacrifices have to be made.
😈😏💀🖤
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People do tend to remember those cultural touchstones that matter most when beset by God with literal pestilences and plagues of ignorance around their blessedly flat Globe. Or something.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who's gonna pick all those veget.. Ah.
Cunning plan.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Beautiful headline, subby
+1
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
sacrifice scene apocalypto
Youtube aG8WqEyXIyc

/mayans, i know
 
