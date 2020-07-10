 Skip to content
(Bangkok Post)   We demand that instead of exploiting monkeys, coconut milk producers exploit humans who lack the natural climbing abilities of monkeys   (bangkokpost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was the best of times.  I was the...BLURST of times?!  Stupid monkey!
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's easier to pick the coconuts if you chop the trees down first, you big dummies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sigh. Another jerb lost to those so called evolved bipeds.  Wife sure ain't gonna pick any nits off me tonight.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This seems to me to be a natural, carbon free, environmentally neutral, creative way to harvest fruit, using highly trained animals.

Until you start anthropomorphizing the monkeys.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let me get this  strait ....corporations are using trained monkeys to dislodge coconuts,

I need a triple white Russian right now
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Slave Monkey Scandal is my new band name.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You want Planet of The Apes? because this is how you get Planet of The Apes!
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alright kid, you've got the monkey suit on...get up there and grab those coconuts!  And don't stop until dinner!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: Let me get this  strait ....corporations are using trained monkeys to dislodge coconuts,

I need a triple white Russian right now


Highly trained apes can be used for all sorts of work, they even got an orangutan to sit behind a desk, complain about how mean everyone is to him, and to golf.  Too bad it's still dumber than the coconut picking monkeys though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So what is the acceptable casualties? What is the ratio applied between a human life and monkey lives?

Can you train rats to harvest coconuts? How many rats equal one human life?

I leave out the metaphysical questions of souls and minds. They may be mere delusion.

x human lives = y rodent lifes

Give me the numbers.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: This seems to me to be a natural, carbon free, environmentally neutral, creative way to harvest fruit, using highly trained animals.

Until you start anthropomorphizing the monkeys.


You don't have to anthropomorphize an animal to not want it to be abused, which is what the coconut growers are accused of here.  That said, the accusers are PeTA, so yeah, fark that noise.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've seen how this video game ends, and 9 times out of ten, the human dies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Have you seen the statistics on humans injured or killed by falling coconuts. Some of them are famous rock stars.

Damned Cocos, as they say in France.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Animals having a symbiotic role in human society? BAD, NOT ALLOWED. HAIL HUMANITY.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mouser: brainlordmesomorph: This seems to me to be a natural, carbon free, environmentally neutral, creative way to harvest fruit, using highly trained animals.

Until you start anthropomorphizing the monkeys.

You don't have to anthropomorphize an animal to not want it to be abused, which is what the coconut growers are accused of here.  That said, the accusers are PeTA, so yeah, fark that noise.


The ASPCA would like to remind you: "We're not those crazy people at PETA."
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: So what is the acceptable casualties? What is the ratio applied between a human life and monkey lives?

Can you train rats to harvest coconuts? How many rats equal one human life?

I leave out the metaphysical questions of souls and minds. They may be mere delusion.

x human lives = y rodent lifes

Give me the numbers.


42. It's the answer to life the universe and everything
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Facts and Factoids

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_b​y​_coconut

Debunkery

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/coc​o​nuts-kill-more-sharks/

Keith Richards Conked by a Coconut, shy of Tiki drinks ever since?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As long as we're still cool with orangutan librarians.  Ook.
 
