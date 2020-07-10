 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Trail or park?)   I may not know what art is, but apparently a fire-damaged mobile home ain't it   (nwestiowa.com) divider line
9
    More: Awkward, Mobile home, see Kevin Crafton, Sheldon city manager Sam Kooiker, Property, Sheldon City Council, Crafton's request, Councillor, future of his fire  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 11:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billy Bob Thornton appears to have fallen on hard times:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trailer Park Fire - Jalan Crossland
Youtube Vtf1faVof6g

/jumping on the chance to replay this classic
//you get grandma, i'll get the crack
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Know Your Meme: Disaster Girl
Youtube FooS1nB3kuw
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you show up to a meeting like this:

Fark user imageFark user imageFark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't be expected to be taken seriously
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When Crafton was asked how he has complied with the notice, he told Kooiker he found a way to "sustainably live" without having anywhere to go and without water and electricity and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crafton noted he put a topper on his truck, which he has used as a place to sleep when he is not staying with a friend, cleaned out a shed in the back of his yard, built a brick stove, collects rainwater and burns pieces of burned trailer wood in a barrel.

He also noted he has gone to Bubbles Laundromat or the public parks to wash up.

I realize this happens in Canada too, but man, parts of America are basically one level removed from medieval privation.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tornadoes are really adept at art exhibits too.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know i get the guy has a sentimental connection to the trailer with the link to his late father and all but it's destroyed. ruined.    It's time to let it go.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.