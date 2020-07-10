 Skip to content
(Zillow) Like your ex, an adorable outside conceals the nightmarish horror within
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone bought a house, tried to remodel, was too much for them, put it okn the market, where it sat long enough for squatters to move in and vandalize the place. It's not creepy, it's just what happens when you treat a necessity like a commodity to be exploited.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: where it sat long enough for squatters to move in and vandalize the place


I see no evidence of squatters.  Meth heads, partiers, bored teenagers, maybe.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still has a lot of potential.

Nothing a little love, bit of paint, and a lot of demon-appeasing blood sacrifice can't fix.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: It still has a lot of potential.

Nothing a little love, bit of paint, and a lot of demon-appeasing blood sacrifice can't fix.


The blood-sacrifice will come in short order regardless, simply operating all of the tools necessary to do the job will involve at least some blood spilled.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: tjsands1118: where it sat long enough for squatters to move in and vandalize the place

I see no evidence of squatters.  Meth heads, partiers, bored teenagers, maybe.


I'm leaning towards bored, young teenagers.  The kind of kids that normally follow the rules, hence the generally mild content of their graffiti, and based on the colors, using paint they found on-site.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone convinced themselves there was something living in the walls.  Turns out there was something living inside their heads.

/THEIR EVIL TWIN
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: It still has a lot of potential.

Nothing a little love, bit of paint, and a lot of demon-appeasing blood sacrifice can't fix.


No old wallpaper to remove.  I'd pay extra for that.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm leaning towards bored, young teenagers


On the positive side, they properly used "you're" instead of "your," which makes them superior to most of us.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Imagine the value of buying a murder house, combined with the excitement of buying a future murder house!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People are dying to own this gem.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's bored teenager levels of 'destruction'.  A bunch of (needed anyway) good primer/paint and you're back to looking at the huge amount of drywall you need to hang
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: brap: It still has a lot of potential.

Nothing a little love, bit of paint, and a lot of demon-appeasing blood sacrifice can't fix.

No old wallpaper to remove.  I'd pay extra for that.


If all the damage is cosmetic, as what it looks like, it really wouldn't cost a lot to bring it back.  You'll probably have to rewire the whole place though as the copper all got stolen.
 
Philboy52
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Would fetch $800k in LA anywhere west of the 110, as is.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brap: It still has a lot of potential.

Nothing a little love, bit of paint, and a lot of demon-appeasing blood sacrifice can't fix.


Looks like the attic already comes with a satanic pentagram. Convenience!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm 90% sure a serial killer stays there during sprees.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that creepy meth house from Breaking Bad.  The one with the ATM.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the problem her......wait, what's that satan? Why yes, yes I have been wanting to find a cozy little chalet to murder my family in!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: TWX: I'm leaning towards bored, young teenagers

On the positive side, they properly used "you're" instead of "your," which makes them superior to most of us.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]


Honestly, it may well have been from the people doing the remodeling.  I could totally see me painting a color on a wall to see how it looked and my gal painting YOU'RE WRONG on it.  Or vice versa, lol.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It has good bones.......buried under the floorboards.
 
ssa5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$170k for that? Seriously? Is Salem Oregon that precious of a place to be in that the market could give it that price, or is the seller just delusional and desperate? $80k~$100k might seem more reasonable as I see another $50-$80k just to get it up to decent level.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: TWX: I'm leaning towards bored, young teenagers

On the positive side, they properly used "you're" instead of "your," which makes them superior to most of us.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]


Graffiti Grammar Police is the basis for my ongoing comedy sketch.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ssa5: $170k for that? Seriously? Is Salem Oregon that precious of a place to be in that the market could give it that price, or is the seller just delusional and desperate? $80k~$100k might seem more reasonable as I see another $50-$80k just to get it up to decent level.


I personally like that it's cash only and as-is.  Because obviously the underwriters for any bank are going throw red flags like it's May Day.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Someone bought a house, tried to remodel, was too much for them, put it okn the market, where it sat long enough for squatters to move in and vandalize the place. It's not creepy, it's just what happens when you treat a necessity like a commodity to be exploited.


Maybe paint over the meth head graffiti before you put up for sale?

Just a thought.
 
camaroash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have an aunt who lives in Salem. I'd ask her if she knows of this house, but she's also the one who used to leave those fake $20 bill Jesus pamphlet things as tips when she'd dine out.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Marcus Aurelius: brap: It still has a lot of potential.

Nothing a little love, bit of paint, and a lot of demon-appeasing blood sacrifice can't fix.

No old wallpaper to remove.  I'd pay extra for that.

If all the damage is cosmetic, as what it looks like, it really wouldn't cost a lot to bring it back.  You'll probably have to rewire the whole place though as the copper all got stolen.


You'd probably be rewiring it anyway. That house either had deteriorating knob and tube wiring, or a mix of deteriorating knob and tube combined with poorly done DIY wiring from various eras, including new wiring spliced into the K&T (which is always a no-no) So, honestly, since the plaster and lath is already out of the way, installing the new wiring is going to be a cinch.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brap: It still has a lot of potential.

Nothing a little love, bit of paint, and a lot of demon-appeasing blood sacrifice can't fix.


Just like my ex-wife...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freetomato: It has good bones.......buried under the floorboards.

Have I not told you that my hearing had become unusually strong? Now I could hear a quick, low, soft sound, like the sound of a clock heard through a wall. It was the beating of the old man's heart.

 
Erebus1954
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fixer upper to blower uppper.
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Imagine the value of buying a murder house, combined with the excitement of buying a future murder house!


When we were looking for a new place my wife found a house that looked great. It was recently extensively remodeled and the price was very good for the area.

There were some weird things about the listing though. The house was owned by a bank, but it wasn't a foreclosure. And it had a note to contact the agent for all showings and questions.

My wife calls the agent. It turns out that previously a family lived there. The father went nuts and killed the rest of the family. He then set the house on fire and ended up dying in the fire. Since the whole family was dead the bank took possession of the house and repaired it so it could be sold.

We ended up passing on that house. We didn't want our daughter being known as the kid who lived in the murder house.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Talk about no plan.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Dr.Fey: TWX: I'm leaning towards bored, young teenagers

On the positive side, they properly used "you're" instead of "your," which makes them superior to most of us.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]

Graffiti Grammar Police is the basis for my ongoing comedy sketch.


i.redd.itView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I TOLD YOU THE RENOVATION WOULDN'T WORK, BUT YOU DIDN'T BELIEVE ME!!! WHY DIDN'T YOU BELIEVE ME?!?!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$170K for that? Is it on top of an oil well or something?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: treat a necessity like a commodity to be exploited


I'm really appreciating seeing the whole "Housing is a necessity" thing becoming more mainstream.

/that is all
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ssa5: $170k for that? Seriously? Is Salem Oregon that precious of a place to be in that the market could give it that price, or is the seller just delusional and desperate? $80k~$100k might seem more reasonable as I see another $50-$80k just to get it up to decent level.

I personally like that it's cash only and as-is.  Because obviously the underwriters for any bank are going throw red flags like it's May Day.


That house would never get to underwriting. The loan officer would be the one to politely decline the buyers business.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Oh, that seems nice, I wonder what horrors await ins- oh no. OH NO. OH NO
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: $170K for that? Is it on top of an oil well or something?


It's probably in a neighborhood where most houses sell for 300,000 to 400,000. That house isn't going to be a huge issue for someone who knows what they're doing. Wire it, plumb it if needed, put up drywall, paint everything, put down flooring, and then either move in or sell. A flipper wouldn't need to spend more than $50,000-75,000 to fix that, then turn a tidy profit.
 
neofonz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
House is obviously built on Salem's Lot.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ssa5: $170k for that? Seriously? Is Salem Oregon that precious of a place to be in that the market could give it that price, or is the seller just delusional and desperate? $80k~$100k might seem more reasonable as I see another $50-$80k just to get it up to decent level.

I personally like that it's cash only and as-is.  Because obviously the underwriters for any bank are going throw red flags like it's May Day.

That house would never get to underwriting. The loan officer would be the one to politely decline the buyers business.


If the sale price is almost as low as bare land zoned for residential construction goes for, I bet someone would offer the loan.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Greek: ShavedOrangutan: Marcus Aurelius: brap: It still has a lot of potential.

Nothing a little love, bit of paint, and a lot of demon-appeasing blood sacrifice can't fix.

No old wallpaper to remove.  I'd pay extra for that.

If all the damage is cosmetic, as what it looks like, it really wouldn't cost a lot to bring it back.  You'll probably have to rewire the whole place though as the copper all got stolen.

You'd probably be rewiring it anyway. That house either had deteriorating knob and tube wiring, or a mix of deteriorating knob and tube combined with poorly done DIY wiring from various eras, including new wiring spliced into the K&T (which is always a no-no) So, honestly, since the plaster and lath is already out of the way, installing the new wiring is going to be a cinch.


This.

This is a gut rehab and someone has already done most of the gutting for you. Would have to check the local market but the price doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility for a city in western oregon.

And yes, an underwriter would look hard at your loan app, but if you have enough cash to do the rehab and a decent income you'd get the loan without a problem.
 
