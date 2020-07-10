 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   Normal year: A tropical storm is hitting NYC in July? OMG. Everybody panic. 2020: It's going to rain today   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it swings north, we haven't had signifigant rainfall in a while now and were seeing a stretch of hot days like we haven't seen in more than 100 years
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard a story that if Fay makes landfall in NJ it will be the first time since 1903 a TS or Hurricane made it's first landfall in NJ (Sandy doesn't count). I live about ten miles from the shore in Central NJ, so far just heavy rain and a slight breeze and the sun just poked though.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's because everyone knows we can negotiate with climate physics, subby. Once Trump is out everything will be fine again.
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least I was able to turn the AC off today.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The past few weeks have been non-stop storms.  We even had hail twice here in Brooklyn.  And a building near me that was under repairs collapsed shortly after one such storm, and it is looking like a water leak in the foundation contributed to the already shady work that was going on.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Florida points and laughs.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fay, it's not that bad.

Displayed 7 of 7 comments

