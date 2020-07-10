 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Large group of naked teenagers spotted frolicking. In other news, England has a city named after tall bipedal snow reptiles, indigenous to the ice planet Hoth (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Naturism, Nudity, Somerset Police, West Monkton area of Taunton, International Naturist Federation, group of nude youths, private land, unusual report  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 10:05 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avon and Somerset Police were alerted to the sighting and were "straight out the door" when they received the unusual report.

It may take hours, days, or weeks for American police to investigate a crime.  But at least the Brits have a sense of priority.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spotted? So now we've got a measles outbreak?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wademh: Spotted? So now we've got a measles outbreak?


No man, they were talking about food: spotted dicks.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Close, but no. Tauntaun, subby. Pronounced tawn-tawn. This little town is Taunton, pronounced Tawnt-unn, I presume.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought they were mammals.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait....tauntauns were reptiles?  I thought they had fur.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Old Gods are returning.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Soon, they will need blood.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Huh. I thought they were mammals.


I thought it smelled bad on the outside.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's going on in here?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Right. Everyone on the planet owns a cell phone with a camera but no pics? F... that...
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

physt: Right. Everyone on the planet owns a cell phone with a camera but no pics? F... that...


Fark is not your personal..............................​oh, never mind.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A weener has been sighted!  Repeat:   A WEENER HAS BEEN SIGHTED!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
where are the pics?  or video...
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Officers attended and searched the area, speaking with residents and dog walkers, but were unable to locate the group."

They returned to the precinct, where they resumed searching over the internet, vowing not to rest until they had found some naked teens.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wademh: Spotted? So now we've got a measles outbreak?


If artistic members of the Mustela family got sick, would we have weasels with measles and easels?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Daily Star: It's not news, it's constant and insipid titillation.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: Avon and Somerset Police were alerted to the sighting and were "straight out the door" when they received the unusual report.

It may take hours, days, or weeks for American police to investigate a crime.  But at least the Brits have a sense of priority.


I read that as if they were rushing to see the naked teens.  But yeah, crime and whatnot.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably some Wicker Man/Midsommar type cult.  Good luck with that.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.