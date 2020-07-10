 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Twin brothers born in London and raised in state care could be deported to two different Caribbean countries they have never visited. Then it gets weird   (bbc.com) divider line
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immigration is good for a country. And those Caribbean countries are hurting. They need the immigrants much more than the UK.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both were found guilty and are serving sentences for grievous bodily harm, so I'm not feeling a lot of sympathy. If you want to live in a decent society then you need to behave like decent human.

What was the weird bit? That these two couldn't even be bothered to sign paperwork to become a legal citizen when other people organised it for them?
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done for GBH?  If I were those two countries I wouldn't take them.  This is your problem UK you deal with it.

/The rest of the world hated the UK, long before they hated the USA.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: Both were found guilty and are serving sentences for grievous bodily harm, so I'm not feeling a lot of sympathy. If you want to live in a decent society then you need to behave like decent human.

What was the weird bit? That these two couldn't even be bothered to sign paperwork to become a legal citizen when other people organised it for them?


Maybe they don't want to swear allegiance to Queen Elizabeth?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke the UK.  Problem solved.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dominica? Dominican Republic? Close enough for government work.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macdaddy357: Dominica? Dominican Republic? Close enough for government work.


Hell, doesn't ICE just deport pretty much everyone to Mexico regardless of where they came from?

Might be the only way into Mexico from the US at the moment, now that I think about it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Both were found guilty and are serving sentences for grievous bodily harm, so I'm not feeling a lot of sympathy. If you want to live in a decent society then you need to behave like decent human.

What was the weird bit? That these two couldn't even be bothered to sign paperwork to become a legal citizen when other people organised it for them?


If they try over and over again to give you citizenship, and over and over again you refuse, don't complain you are not a citizen.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But what about their other brother, Larry?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why is this news?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is all Trump's fault...
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I lov it how ya teach a person to fish......then they're too lazy to work get on the dole.......fark the fishin in gonna sleep & go to the store yada, yadda, yada......
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"when released from jail for grievous bodily harm. "
"His twin Darren remains in prison on a separate sentence for grievous bodily harm "

"children's services team had "repeatedly engaged with both Darren and Darrell" to allow them to apply for immigration status.
But he said "neither of the young men signed the documentation to allow it to be progressed".


Yeah, not feeling a lot of sympathy there.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Why is this news?


it's not news. that article is pretty much the definition of FARK.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nidiot: What was the weird bit? That these two couldn't even be bothered to sign paperwork to become a legal citizen when other people organised it for them?


The weird bit is presumably that each twins would be deported to different countries, despite having the same parents and origins.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Why is this news?


Because they aren't deporting them to the same country where they could continue their criminal behavior as a family.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Nidiot: What was the weird bit? That these two couldn't even be bothered to sign paperwork to become a legal citizen when other people organised it for them?

The weird bit is presumably that each twins would be deported to different countries, despite having the same parents and origins.


The parents were from different countries, maybe they just wanted to make sure their new countries would only have to deal with one of them.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Nidiot: What was the weird bit? That these two couldn't even be bothered to sign paperwork to become a legal citizen when other people organised it for them?

The weird bit is presumably that each twins would be deported to different countries, despite having the same parents and origins.


But when you stop and think about it, who really cares, just gtfo.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"If they're going to deport my brothers, I mean there are 11 of us in total, they could pick and deport any one of us," she said.


Well, I guess technically, yeah. That is if you plan on being worthless human garbage like your twinzies and prey on people, that is.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This thread is reading a lot like Fox News comments.
 
weege001
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

433: This thread is reading a lot like Fox News comments.


And for this thread, it's all gravy..
Those two POS have nothing in common with society. Well, maybe if they lived in Seattle..
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Both were found guilty and are serving sentences for grievous bodily harm, so I'm not feeling a lot of sympathy. If you want to live in a decent society then you need to behave like decent human.

What was the weird bit? That these two couldn't even be bothered to sign paperwork to become a legal citizen when other people organised it for them?


this post ooooooozes empathy
 
