 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Rainbow painted Pride crosswalk in West Vancouver defaced with tire marks by Mustang. The police hope to net the perp, perhaps charge him with "drag" racing   (citynews1130.com) divider line
58
    More: Stupid, Vancouver, WEST VANCOUVER, West Vancouver Police station, Utah, tire marks Tuesday, Pride crosswalk, Automobile, video of a black car  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nah, it was a 1963 Pontiac Tempest.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, with the awesome power of the Mustang, the guy was probably just barely letting out the clutch and BAM!! Instant Warp Speed. Can't help it, man.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't look like much.

But thanks for letting the public know. I anticipate it will be blacked over but good by the end of the weekend.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You painted something in the middle of the road and are mad that someone drove on it? Am I missing something?
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gesture of hate

Oh, fer chrissakes. Just touch it up and get over it. I doubt the person put that much thought into it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: You painted something in the middle of the road and are mad that someone drove on it? Am I missing something?


No.  They are:  common sense.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be anti-pride, or could be a Mustang guy doing what Mustang guys do.  At least he didn't veer into a crowd.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: Nah, it was a 1963 Pontiac Tempest.


No posi rear end.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to look like crap in a week anyway.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These are burn out marks.
Those on the crosswalk are not.
But with this being Canada I'm sure its going to be over dramatized and somehow turn into a Hate Crime by the end of the weekend.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG there's tire marks on a crosswalk.
 
kuros_overkill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: You painted something in the middle of the road and are mad that someone drove on it? Am I missing something?


from tfa it sounds like the driver did an intentional burn-out on the cross walk.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: gesture of hate

Oh, fer chrissakes. Just touch it up and get over it. I doubt the person put that much thought into it.


If you don't hold the elevator for someone that's now a gesture of hate. This is the world people wanted the rest of us just have to try and do our best to survive until the crazies eat enough of their own that we can get back to normal. Sometimes people are just assholes or inconsiderate or even just having a bad day we don't need to blow up everything into a crisis.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vandalizing the road with random messages is practically a civic duty.
Putting tire marks on the road, where cars drive, is therefore a hate crime.

/People are going to look back on 2020 and wonder what kinda drugs they were pumping into the water supply.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So somebody pulled a Terry Fox burnout ..big deal. It was going to happen sooner or later, a semi trailer could have done worse.

/Oh yeah, boycott Goya Foods
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: metric: gesture of hate

Oh, fer chrissakes. Just touch it up and get over it. I doubt the person put that much thought into it.

If you don't hold the elevator for someone that's now a gesture of hate. This is the world people wanted the rest of us just have to try and do our best to survive until the crazies eat enough of their own that we can get back to normal. Sometimes people are just assholes or inconsiderate or even just having a bad day we don't need to blow up everything into a crisis.


That's what happens when everyone expects things to be given to them for nothing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution is obvious.  Every time you want to cross the rainbow, you must place your car up on wheeled jacks and be pushed across before you are allowed to resume your travels.

Or maybe don't paint stuff on a road and be upset when people drive on it. Whichever.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: Vandalizing the road with random messages is practically a civic duty.
Putting tire marks on the road, where cars drive, is therefore a hate crime.

/People are going to look back on 2020 and wonder what kinda drugs they were pumping into the water supply.


So, are you saying that the pride crosswalk, installed by the city, is an act of vandalism?  I would assume that putting up a stoplight would be an act of treason?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I see tire tracks all over the roads, better get the police on every single one of these.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark needs an "Asshole" tag
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: So somebody pulled a Terry Fox burnout ..big deal. It was going to happen sooner or later, a semi trailer could have done worse.

/Oh yeah, boycott Goya Foods


I boycott Goya Foods for the best of reasons. The taste of Goya Foods.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: gesture of hate

Oh, fer chrissakes. Just touch it up and get over it. I doubt the person put that much thought into it.


I almost missed my turn the other day and left the same gesture of hate on the road. Hate that my wife can't give farking directions.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: RTOGUY: metric: gesture of hate

Oh, fer chrissakes. Just touch it up and get over it. I doubt the person put that much thought into it.

If you don't hold the elevator for someone that's now a gesture of hate. This is the world people wanted the rest of us just have to try and do our best to survive until the crazies eat enough of their own that we can get back to normal. Sometimes people are just assholes or inconsiderate or even just having a bad day we don't need to blow up everything into a crisis.

That's what happens when everyone expects things to be given to them for nothing.


...

You do remember that gay sex was literally illegal in parts of the US, like, two presidents ago.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: way south: Vandalizing the road with random messages is practically a civic duty.
Putting tire marks on the road, where cars drive, is therefore a hate crime.

/People are going to look back on 2020 and wonder what kinda drugs they were pumping into the water supply.

So, are you saying that the pride crosswalk, installed by the city, is an act of vandalism?  I would assume that putting up a stoplight would be an act of treason?


Of course you would.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defaced?

As opposed to every other crossroad in existence, which has exactly the same marks because road paint has a lower coefficient of friction than asphalt and every car in existence has all-wheel drive where the wheels can slip and you won't even notice?

I don't even need the engineering degree to tell you how inevitable this getting marked up was.  The paint is a solid field sixteen feet across with no unpainted gaps.  The reason "normal" crosswalks have those unpainted gaps is so that at least one tyre on the car has something to grip at any given time when crossing.  A sudden massive drop in friction where 2-3 tires suddenly have much less grip on the road than they had previously while already traveling at speed is called "hydroplaning", anyone who's so much as passed their driver's test once at sixteen should know about it, and the correct reaction when you feel it happening actually is to spin the tires in a controlled direction while drifting.

Look at the marks.  Sure, it's possible he was being a dick, but you can clearly see he was cornering.  If you're cornering and start drifting, trust me, you will panic, point the car straight out of the turn, and slam on the gas.  It's ten times more terrifying than drifting or even spinning out on a straight course, because you're on a road, and your instincts are screaming that on a road there's a lot more shiat to run into to each side than ahead or behind.

// Admittedly the first domino in the chain of events would probably have been that he was speeding in a school zone regardless.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice the tire marks extend all the way to the black asphalt.  Clearly this person is also racist.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now paint it again. And again and again and again until it's the worlds first pride speed bump.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the mustang driver have better things to do?  Like hang outside of highschools wearing guy fieri style flame shirts and leather wrist bands?
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I agree. As others have stated, the marks aren't true burnouts. More of the "LOL I spun my open ended rear on street paint" type. Watching the video, the driver appears to come to a stop, then lurch into the turn. With the limited evidence it's either a shiatty driver in a hurry or a poorly performed defacing of the crosswalk. Need more info, possibly of the drivers reaction during the turn.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Vancouver Police has obtained a video of a black car that is suspected of leaving the tire marks across a portion of the Pride crosswalk at the intersection of 16th Street and Esquimalt Avenue.
The car sped off and was not located, but the department is now investigating.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Have they tried looking for it down the street a bit?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: metric: gesture of hate

Oh, fer chrissakes. Just touch it up and get over it. I doubt the person put that much thought into it.

If you don't hold the elevator for someone that's now a gesture of hate. This is the world people wanted the rest of us just have to try and do our best to survive until the crazies eat enough of their own that we can get back to normal. Sometimes people are just assholes or inconsiderate or even just having a bad day we don't need to blow up everything into a crisis.


Look, sorry people think you're an asshole. Maybe if you actually had some consideration for people you wouldn't have to complain about it on fark so much.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drag erasing, you missed it subby
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Callahan: Look at the marks.  Sure, it's possible he was being a dick, but you can clearly see he was cornering.  If you're cornering and start drifting, trust me, you will panic, point the car straight out of the turn, and slam on the gas.  It's ten times more terrifying than drifting or even spinning out on a straight course, because you're on a road, and your instincts are screaming that on a road there's a lot more shiat to run into to each side than ahead or behind.


Um, the average driver hits the brakes when they panic. That's why cars are set up to understeer by default - so that when you panic and hit the brakes, the weight transfers forward, the front wheels get more traction and you regain control. If you're oversteering, hitting the gas is the exact right answer, you want to move the effective weight to the rear to get traction on the back wheels before they come around. That's why the Toyota MR-2 liked to fark with you - if you were in a turn and lifted off the gas, the rear unloaded and came around. Lift-off oversteer is no joke.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't tread on me, eh
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Doesn't the mustang driver have better things to do?  Like hang outside of highschools wearing guy fieri style flame shirts and leather wrist bands?


High Schools are closed
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: jack_o_the_hills: So somebody pulled a Terry Fox burnout ..big deal. It was going to happen sooner or later, a semi trailer could have done worse.

/Oh yeah, boycott Goya Foods

I boycott Goya Foods for the best of reasons. The taste of Goya Foods.


Their chickpeas are the best! I'm eating some right now.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
yeah based on the image of mark, i gotta say it looks like some people are a tad bit too sensitive/assuming the entire world is revolving around what they see as a single hot button topic that any and all actions MUST BE RELATED TO.

image looks more like someone driving a bit too fast on a corner and does not at all look like a purposeful burnout to put a smear on the cross walk.

Some people don't care about what you care about.
Some people do have apathy and just didn't notice your concerns there. And even if they did, their actions would still be unrelated, if they are apathetic to what concerns you.
Some actions in the world really have nothing to do with you at all. Some people are, to your situaiotn, just giant metro. Their very presence may be wreaking chit for you, but that does not mean they actually noticed or cared about the stuff you were busy caring about.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's going to look like crap in a week anyway.


The crosswalks by Jim Deva Plaza seem to look fine.  I don't think they paint them every week.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Branniganslaw: I'm not sure I agree. As others have stated, the marks aren't true burnouts. More of the "LOL I spun my open ended rear on street paint" type. Watching the video, the driver appears to come to a stop, then lurch into the turn. With the limited evidence it's either a shiatty driver in a hurry or a poorly performed defacing of the crosswalk. Need more info, possibly of the drivers reaction during the turn.


Jesus, he didn't even floor it. Yeah, he chirped his tires a little. This isn't 'burnouts', or anything close. Just barely watched the video. All my comments earlier were based just on the tire tracks that you see all over the place.

Subby gets points for the 'drag racing' bit in the headline, though... :-)
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

M-G: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's going to look like crap in a week anyway.

The crosswalks by Jim Deva Plaza seem to look fine.  I don't think they paint them every week.


LOL, searched for that, and saw this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You want your artwork to last more than a week. Try not putting it in middle of the road. Or on it.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: metric: gesture of hate

Oh, fer chrissakes. Just touch it up and get over it. I doubt the person put that much thought into it.

If you don't hold the elevator for someone that's now a gesture of hate. This is the world people wanted the rest of us just have to try and do our best to survive until the crazies eat enough of their own that we can get back to normal. Sometimes people are just assholes or inconsiderate or even just having a bad day we don't need to blow up everything into a crisis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eh happens a lot around here, people who hate gay pride stuff, or rainbows I guess, try to put rubber on the crosswalks all the time.
I assume they figure if they fark 'em up enough they'll be removed because it takes time and effort to fix those all the time.

I don't really get the hate, they don't look that bad, although the gesture of rainbowing things instead of fixing problems does smack a bit of kony 2012 for me
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:

Yeah I see that all the time.  Guy pulls out an intersection into traffic coming towards him, gets nervous, immediately slams on brakes.

Makes total sense.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't understand. How could tire marks end up on something painted across a road? It just doesn't make sense.
 
way south
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So, are you saying that the pride crosswalk, installed by the city, is an act of vandalism?  I would assume that putting up a stoplight would be an act of treason?


It's a street. A thing exposed to the elements on which cars are intended to drive on. You have to lay down explicit markers for the public's safety. Both pedestrians and vehicle operators depend on clearly marked and unblocked roads. Anything else can become distracting to and is certain to be destroyed.  The government can barely maintain its own markings.

If you "install" some virtue signal banner then you can only expect it will be defaced by traffic (if not by another "artist"). You can't cry about that once it happens because streets aren't intended to be billboards. Once you set that precedent you can't favor one message over another or stop tires and oil spills from doing what they do.

The traditional reason you'd put a flag on a street is because you EXPECT it to be insulted by people crossing it.
Whoever laid that rainbow paint down probably didn't intend that, but that is the message.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Mustang owner defacing a rainbow/pride crosswalk? That's unfortunate. The majority of Mustang owners are members of the LGBT+ community.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: RTOGUY: metric: gesture of hate

Oh, fer chrissakes. Just touch it up and get over it. I doubt the person put that much thought into it.

If you don't hold the elevator for someone that's now a gesture of hate. This is the world people wanted the rest of us just have to try and do our best to survive until the crazies eat enough of their own that we can get back to normal. Sometimes people are just assholes or inconsiderate or even just having a bad day we don't need to blow up everything into a crisis.

Look, sorry people think you're an asshole. Maybe if you actually had some consideration for people you wouldn't have to complain about it on fark so much.


I have enough consideration for people that I don't instantly assume everything people do is a possible hate crime.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.