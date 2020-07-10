 Skip to content
If Charlotte the spider had a darker sense of humor, her web would have included some very different words
26
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the??

Fark user imageView Full Size
Will It Sous Vide?: The Head of a Pig
Hello, and welcome to a very special edition of Will It Sous Vide?, the column where I usually...
Read more
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Semprini?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Militant vegans should beet it.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Piss me off, oinky-boy, and this web will say "BACON!" tomorrow morning."
 
camaroash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone on the internet said they didn't like one of this person's articles?

Better write an article about how that someone is wrong on the internet.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
don't farkin tell me what I can and cannot think is weird "life hacker"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guess Charlotte got tired of standing up for some pig.
 
smileyphase
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm good with this. I'm a vegetarian by choice, but cook meat for my family. It's vile to me, for precisely the reason I became vegetarian, but I accept their choice, and love them enough to want them to eat healthfully.
I would buy ethical meat if I could do so - it is hard to find and unaffordable over here. I love the idea that all parts of the animal are used, and if someone is willing to eat something you aren't, that leaves more of the good stuff for you.

I found the concept of food as 'othering' at school interesting- I hadn't thought about that before, and reading the current Ms. Marvel comic, they actually show that very experience for Kamala.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man, you can't tell me what my palette tells me is "gross". I've never had liver or tripe that I enjoyed. There's something about the texture and flavor that just isn't enjoyable.

I will eat some hog's head cheese and cracklins amd chitlins, though.

Next thing you know, I'll be "transphobic" for not being attracted to women with penises.
 
zang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
秋妹花44元買了個大豬頭，好吃到舔骨頭，吃得好香，看得流口水【顏美食】
Youtube NwBlWlOyV-8
Found this neat genera of videos the other day.  (Not sure if they're auto generated or not, but YouTube does the subtitles pretty good.)
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Man, you can't tell me what my palette tells me is "gross". I've never had liver or tripe that I enjoyed. There's something about the texture and flavor that just isn't enjoyable.

I will eat some hog's head cheese and cracklins amd chitlins, though.

Next thing you know, I'll be "transphobic" for not being attracted to women with penises.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Man, you can't tell me what my palette tells me is "gross". I've never had liver or tripe that I enjoyed. There's something about the texture and flavor that just isn't enjoyable.

I will eat some hog's head cheese and cracklins amd chitlins, though.


This.  I've tried a lot of things, but I have my limits.  I will continue to find things "weird" but that doesn't mean I'm judging people cor eating them, it just means I won't eat them.

While I dislike guy fieri, he put it best in my opinion.  Don't remember the exact phrasing it went something like this "if it does any work for the animal outside of moving it from point a to point b, I'm not interested."

If I'm with people who order those things, I don't judge, I don't tell them they're weird, I just don't try it if offered.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Everything but the squeal" is basically the pork processing industry's mission statement.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Among humans, faces are particularly important. We use them to identify one another and to communicate. For many, the face is synonymous with the self. Language reflects this: we "put a face" on tragedies in order to empathize with their victims. Faces are gateways to empathy and humanization.

People who eat faces are defective monsters.

/Thank you for listening to my TED talk.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The racism and classism are not accidental. According to Scientific America, this division between muscle meat and offal goes back to the days of slavery:

Ahhhh, the ole "if you don't like offal then you are a racist" trick. Oldest trick in the book and true because absolutely nobody dislikes the taste of it.
 
blasterz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Man, you can't tell me what my palette tells me is "gross". I've never had liver or tripe that I enjoyed. There's something about the texture and flavor that just isn't enjoyable.

I will eat some hog's head cheese and cracklins amd chitlins, though.


Texture is the one thing that really squiffs me out (bladder, pig feet), although liver definitely is the whole package with its odd flavor. I make a mean gravy with chicken livers, but my dad's horrible beef liver when I was a kid put me off that garbage forever.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Man, you can't tell me what my palette tells me is "gross". I've never had liver or tripe that I enjoyed. There's something about the texture and flavor that just isn't enjoyable.

I will eat some hog's head cheese and cracklins amd chitlins, though.

Next thing you know, I'll be "transphobic" for not being attracted to women with penises.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vdrog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Floured and panfried calves liver topped with fried bacon and onions, served with a side of sour cream is awesome.  I don't want it often, but always enjoy it.

My favorite "weird" food was/is a peanut butter and dill pickle sandwich.  All the kids in the lunch room would go EWWWW.
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If meat wasn't supposed to be in Styrofoam why does God put it there at the store and drive thru?

Actually, I agree with Claire completely. Now the pieces of meat that used to be practically given away, for instance beef tongue, are priced beyond other "normal" cuts.

I did see a TV program where a chef removed a "pigs face" and did something with it; probably one of Andrew Zimmern's shows. I remember I that it seemed like a lot of work for the end result.

Last year I bought a piglet's head, boiled it and then smoked it until it had a nice caramel crispy skin, and took it to an after dove hunt party, where it became an object of ridicule and a "funny" centerpiece. No one ate any of it. Wasting food is sinful. Of course, a lot of those people, even the hunters, didn't eat the doves they had shot.

My grandparents would purchase a whole hog head, cook it outdoors in a huge kettle over an open fire behind an outbuilding, cut off all of the meat and make what they just called "sack sausage" because it would be stuffed into 2" diameter muslin tube-shaped sacks that Gram had sewn together, then put in the freezer.

Man that stuff was delicious sliced and fried and served with a fried egg and some toast. I wish I had the recipe.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Someone on the internet said they didn't like one of this person's articles?

Better write an article about how that someone is wrong on the internet.


It's a gold mine for bloggers. Write something controversial, then when people respond negatively, write another post about that, which will lead to more controversy, which leads to more articles. You can get more content out of one controversial blog post than Disney can get out of a single children's book.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vdrog: Floured and panfried calves liver topped with fried bacon and onions, served with a side of sour cream is awesome.  I don't want it often, but always enjoy it.

My favorite "weird" food was/is a peanut butter and dill pickle sandwich.  All the kids in the lunch room would go EWWWW.


Peanut butter and cheese is good. Any time somebody says that it's weird, I ask them if they have ever eaten any of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Man, you can't tell me what my palette tells me is "gross". I've never had liver or tripe that I enjoyed. There's something about the texture and flavor that just isn't enjoyable.

I will eat some hog's head cheese and cracklins amd chitlins, though.

Next thing you know, I'll be "transphobic" for not being attracted to women with penises.


no, you'll be transphobic for defensively talking about your sexual preferences in a discussion about meat. why? it has nothing to do with anything
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cheeks are the most tender, rich, delicious part of pretty much any animal you can name that has them.  That includes fish.

I'm not telling anyone they have to eat offal, because the flavors can be strong and not everyone has the palate to enjoy liver or tripe.  I've eaten basically everything, and there are some organs and preps I love, and some I have no interest in trying again.

But seriously y'all.... if you've never eaten a pig head with the skin all scored and crispy and crackling, you're REALLY missing out. It's farking amazing.  Next time you're at a pig roast, grab that shiat and try a piece.  You'll never go back.

And when you're done with it, you can use what's left to make sisig for breakfast, one of the best dishes ever created on planet earth.
 
