(Some Drunk Guy)   A new study claims that the average American spent 172 hours drunk during lockdown. What we refer to on Fark as "amateurs"   (americanaddictioncenters.org) divider line
25
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They only counting the first week?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I call bullshiat

Kentucky       50
New Mexico  444


The data is garbage.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new study that was on Fark yesterday?
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not drunk, I'm just drinking.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it.  I had to go on a beer break in June to slow my weight gain.  I figured if I am going to drink it better be the most efficient path (hard stuff)  because some of these craft cans are just loaded with calories.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coronavirus has been around since March.  You are pretty farking irresponsible if you only spent 180 hours in lockdown since then......
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the middle of March when I went into lockdown until now I've had less than 10 drinks. Of course I'm in Canada so I've substituted alcohol with weed, which I've enjoyed in massive quantities, so it all balances out.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only had four weeks off. I definitely surpassed that number.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us don't drink. I think the sum-total of my drinking the last 4 months was one Not Your Father's Root Beer.

// been smoking my body weight though
// every time my neighbors see me on a "walk": "Hi!" "Sure am!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about when I was asleep?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admittedly drank a lot more booze, but made a point of keeping myself buzzed/functional because I decided to sew face masks for donation when I wasn't doing anything else productive.

/seriously, some people really need better hobbies.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska was 132? Utah was at 223? My beloved Wisconsin was 185? What horse's ass did they pull those bullshiat numbers from? Are we talking about hours drinking, hours above .08 BAV, or hours people drank enough to "feel the effects"? Based on a poll of 3000 Americans. So was that 60 Americans per state, or weighted by population, which would give the likes of Alaska and Wyoming a sample size of one?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I call bullshiat

Kentucky       50
New Mexico  444


The data is garbage.


and Utah's at 223


Haven't drank at all, so cheers to whoever's picking up the slack
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: SpectroBoy: I call bullshiat

Kentucky       50
New Mexico  444


The data is garbage.

and Utah's at 223


Haven't drank at all, so cheers to whoever's picking up the slack


Uh huh. Username checks out.
 
marktoml [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rank amateurs
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent $500 on booze since March. Still, I've only been drunk for maybe 1 hour. It takes a good bit to get me drunk. I usually only drink 1-2 pints of craft beer anyway, so that's not really enough to get drunk unless it is pints of this '3.5 % Imperial Stout.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13.5%, damn keyboard
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Since there weren't any actual real lockdowns in the US until July farking first, that's 172 hours in ten days, which is actually reasonably impressive.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Since there weren't any actual real lockdowns in the US until July farking first, that's 172 hours in ten days, which is actually reasonably impressive.


There's no real lockdowns now, not by the standards of anyone who actually managed to control their outbreaks.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it shameful to admit I am a complete lightweight these days?

I have a complete spare bottle of Blantons' and the open one is literally a year old.  I have been drinking red beers lately, and while delicious, three of them still only uses one bottle of beer.

Help me Fark won Drunknobi.  Your'e my only hope!
 
fargin a
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can't drink all day if you don't start in the morning!

/usually around 7am on Saturday
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm probably bringing the average down. I've been drunk once since March and I don't plan to repeat the experience. It was awful.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Call me when you've done that straight."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
spent? i'm still in lockdown. And still drunk.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was drunk <checks notes> zero hours during lockdown.  Use the mode next time and not the average.
 
