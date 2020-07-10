 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Spitfires honor British Sweetheart   (bbc.com) divider line
5
    More: Hero, Vera Lynn, From a Basement on the Hill, The Royal British Legion, Dr. Strangelove, Fighter aircraft, funeral procession of Dame Vera Lynn, Royal British Legion, Dame Vera  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 1:20 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, but still why no love for the Hurricane?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Swallowfires would show love and dedication though.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Duchess of Ditchling sounds way better than Grand Dame of Gutterton.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Military flyovers are such a waste of public money!!!

/amIdoingitright?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Military flyovers are such a waste of public money!!!

/amIdoingitright?


It's a good imitation of the hypocrisy of right-wingers, where wasting money is OK only sometimes.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.