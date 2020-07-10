 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Aaaaaaaaand, here come the locusts   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

650 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time. Hell, 2020 is half over.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ad for Peacock tried to auto-play on mobile 5 times in a row.  Whoever designed that interface needs to take a cheese grater to their taint.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two horsemen down, two to go.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plagues, floods... it was called "losing the Mandate of Heaven" back then...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And the Chinese government will just solve the problem as they always do by imprisoning "political dissidents" and "spies"..works every time!

Bunch of paranoid little dipshiats.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Two horsemen down, two to go.


With a potential economic downturn and hungry people to distract in China and a US President under political and legal threat here at home... well... let's just say I can practically hear the next one shoeing his horse.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great, they will go into immediate lockdown, stop the locusts locally, and then somehow spread them around the world. No bamboo grove is safe!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to giggle when it happens to such a deserving government?

Next yp...  some kind of fungus that kills rice.
 
gregscott
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, locusts are edible. So there's that. And if you are into speculation in various markets, perhaps it is time to invest in the honey industry.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Is it wrong to giggle when it happens to such a deserving government?

Next yp...  some kind of fungus that kills rice.


It is.  Because it's actually gonna happen to a whole bunch of undeserving people and because karma has a nasty habit of turning back around when it's finished with the people you hate.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Two horsemen down, two to go.


The only safe place is Patmos.  John was really just writing real estate promos for the lesser Greek islands.

Revelations just won the regional contest.  You'd think they'd come up with a better name for the book than just the generic literary form.   The printing press hadn't been invented yet, and paper was still some time wending it's way from China, you know, where the plagues come from.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do you mean the Daily Mail, or the bugs, subby? Link was unclear.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.