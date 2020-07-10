 Skip to content
(Queerty)   Party boy who went to Fire Island on Long Island over the July 4th weekend to spread the 'rona gets kicked out of his parents' house over his failure to socially distance. Awwwww   (queerty.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass pigfarkers know no sex, color, creed, or sexual orientation

Hope something poetic happens to him
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, Fire Island does have fantastic crabs.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Queerty?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Queerty?


It's a type of keyboard.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: CarnySaur: Queerty?

It's a type of keyboard.


It's a fabulous keyboard layout
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh, was the party at mens only club?

NTTIAWWT
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
nelsonhaha.gif

I don't feel sorry for assholes like this. I feel sorry for the people they know because they have to count these plague rats amongst their family members or acquaintances, but that's the extent of my sympathy. I've said it a million times, and I'll keep saying it - I don't understand why wearing a mask has become such a problem for people. It's a face mask. You're not being told to carve a pentagram in your forehead. Grow the fark up and put the goddamn mask on. At worst, you're being mildly inconvenienced. At best, you're helping save lives.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A real Party Boy knows to party responsibly.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mfsst10
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WTF is Agenda 21? Do I really want to go down that internet rabbit hole?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't it great when Southern Evangelicals and queer Northeasterners can come together and agree on something? 'MURICA!

/huh-huh, he said "come together"
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Rapmaster2000: CarnySaur: Queerty?

It's a type of keyboard.

It's a fabulous keyboard layout


I wonder if there's a rival site named Assdf.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mfsst10: WTF is Agenda 21? Do I really want to go down that internet rabbit hole?


It's the QAnon of the Clinton Administration.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Actually, the HIV drugs have some effect.  That's the story at least.
 
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Next time, let the island live up to its name: napalm and a signal flare, sanitize the whole place to ensure the virus cannot spread off the island.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Agenda 21


Ah, New World Order. Got it.
 
