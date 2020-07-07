 Skip to content
(The Bulwark)   No, teens aren't having "coronavirus parties", it's just the latest in a long line of rumors being spread by old people   (thebulwark.com) divider line
20
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't. But they are having parties, where lots of unmasked people are gathering closely together.

But the olds and the middle-aged are doing the same thing, so stupid really doesn't have an age limit here.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they're not, but some of their moms are.

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/loc​a​l/2020/07/07/florida-teen-who-died-fro​m-covid-19-attended-church-party-then-​was-given-hydroxychloroquine-by-her-pa​rents-report-says/
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the way these things go:
City Council member: kids are having COVID parties.
Local media: City council member says kids are having covid parties, we spoke to local doctors who cannot confirm and say...
National media: KIDS HAVING COVID PARTIES, ALSO PROBABLY SCREWING DURING THEM.
Twitter morons: KIDS HAVING COVID PARTIES WERE SEX TRAFFICKED ON WAYFAIR
Local media: Now, wait a minute, that's not even close to what we said. If you look at the story..
Everyone: STUPID MEDIA
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: They aren't. But they are having parties, where lots of unmasked people are gathering closely together.

But the olds and the middle-aged are doing the same thing, so stupid really doesn't have an age limit here.



Made bold for reality, and truth. I've seen a number of friends both young and old post to social media their participation in large gatherings sans or with alcohol, and no face masks.

I guess it's hard to slam a beer or hold a conversation with a face mask on.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, just like rainbow parties.  Man that was a disappointment when I found out the truth.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: Twitter morons: KIDS HAVING COVID PARTIES WERE SEX TRAFFICKED ON WAYFAIR


I thought you could only get home furniture and nicknacks there, I must have not put in the right search words.

Wayfaire.ca
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These overblown 'kids doing THE THING' stories almost always turn out like this. Why people buy into it every time is baffling. These things are still as corny and inaccurate as they were when you were a kid. Doesn't even matter how old you are right now, you've had your generational hype event. The time when you thought 'why would someone believe we're all out doing something this stupid?'

I suppose it's accurate if more than one kid eats a ride pod that 'kids are eating tide pods'. Truth of a sort, but if you took the kids that ate a tide pod against the number of kids who didn't it's a stupidly low percentage.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when kids were having pharma parties where they all dumped pills in a bowl and then grabbed random handfuls.  That seemed like something who never did drugs thought up. Why would I dump my valuable vikes and oxys into a bowl only to grab your useless adderalls?

It turns out that the real pharma party was being held at the pharma companies who were making insane profits by legally addicting middle America.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here, teens to twenty somethings are gathering in large groups. It's suburbia local towns, as long as they keep those groups tight and stay away from grandma and grandpa they're probably ok.  But the likelihood of teens and twenty somethings keeping closed, responsible disease-free groups?  I say zero.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And they listen to that filthy song "Louie, Louie" loud enough for children to hear!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Old peeps, man - I tell ya.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

havocmike: Here's the way these things go:
City Council member: kids are having COVID parties.
Local media: City council member says kids are having covid parties, we spoke to local doctors who cannot confirm and say...
National media: KIDS HAVING COVID PARTIES, ALSO PROBABLY SCREWING DURING THEM.
Twitter morons: KIDS HAVING COVID PARTIES WERE SEX TRAFFICKED ON WAYFAIR
Local media: Now, wait a minute, that's not even close to what we said. If you look at the story..
Everyone: STUPID MEDIA


Fark: the kids aren't but old people are because I saw 4 old people together once
 
Animatronik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: They aren't. But they are having parties, where lots of unmasked people are gathering closely together.

But the olds and the middle-aged are doing the same thing, so stupid really doesn't have an age limit here.


Well no.
As the infection numbers show, its much more the young that are engaging in stupid social activities this time around.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No but they are all getting high off Jenkem. It's true. I got a FWD: FWD: FWD: Fwd: RE: RE: FWD: FWD: RE: Re: email about it.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I saw on Facebook that kids are snorting the covids and injecting the marijuanas while butt chugging cocktails.  You know it's true because the story started "Fw: Fw: Fw: Fw: Fw:"  Why would so many people forward it if it wasn't true?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Around here, teens to twenty somethings are gathering in large groups. It's suburbia local towns, as long as they keep those groups tight and stay away from grandma and grandpa they're probably ok.  But the likelihood of teens and twenty somethings keeping closed, responsible disease-free groups?  I say zero.


A couple of points:  Your view that teens "they're probably OK" with COVID infection is probably incorrect.  While teens seem to have less symptomatic disease than their elders, we are learning that even lightly symptomatic COVID disease can inflict long term, even permanent damage to major organ systems. Causing or tolerating long term or permanent damage to the health of our teenage (and younger) children is a bad idea even if the incidence is low.

Also, infected kids don't just endanger grandma and grandpa.  They endanger all other humans that have the misfortune of coming into contact with them.  Many of those people will be at higher risk of more serious disease.  This includes mom and dad and all sorts of others that may well be exposed by low symptom disease carriers.  Low symptom disease carriers are likely to expose many people as they remain more active and out in the population longer than more symptomatic carriers.

Allowing/encouraging younger humans to be infected is terribly shortsighted and dangerous to not only the children but to the rest of us as well.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Old people smell parties are the thing here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i ignore u: I saw on Facebook that kids are snorting the covids and injecting the marijuanas while butt chugging cocktails.  You know it's true because the story started "Fw: Fw: Fw: Fw: Fw:"  Why would so many people forward it if it wasn't true?


R.I.P. Becky.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Nana's Vibrator: Around here, teens to twenty somethings are gathering in large groups. It's suburbia local towns, as long as they keep those groups tight and stay away from grandma and grandpa they're probably ok.  But the likelihood of teens and twenty somethings keeping closed, responsible disease-free groups?  I say zero.

A couple of points:  Your view that teens "they're probably OK" with COVID infection is probably incorrect.  While teens seem to have less symptomatic disease than their elders, we are learning that even lightly symptomatic COVID disease can inflict long term, even permanent damage to major organ systems. Causing or tolerating long term or permanent damage to the health of our teenage (and younger) children is a bad idea even if the incidence is low.

Also, infected kids don't just endanger grandma and grandpa.  They endanger all other humans that have the misfortune of coming into contact with them.  Many of those people will be at higher risk of more serious disease.  This includes mom and dad and all sorts of others that may well be exposed by low symptom disease carriers.  Low symptom disease carriers are likely to expose many people as they remain more active and out in the population longer than more symptomatic carriers.

Allowing/encouraging younger humans to be infected is terribly shortsighted and dangerous to not only the children but to the rest of us as well.


You went a long way off .  they're probably ok as in they probably haven't been exposed to coronavirus and there are several secondary indicators of that.

And like I said before as they continue in groups they will not avoid it forever.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gen Xers and maybe some older folks might recall some parents wanting their kids to get exposed to chicken pox when an outbreak happened because you could only catch it once, and in adults, the disease could be a lot worse.  There's a vaccine now, of course.
 
