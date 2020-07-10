 Skip to content
(AP News)   Flood-weary Venice begins testing their "Moses" inflatable barriers. Installation wasn't too difficult - it only took Dieci Comandamenti   (apnews.com) divider line
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this headline a synopsis to a new Dan Brown book?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It Looks like they killed SpongeBob.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
dike on demand....what a movie !!!
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i only play the hand i am dealt.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The project, riddled by corruption, was supposed to be working in 2011."

Italy: Dam the stereotypes, full graft ahead!
 
