(The New York Times)   Five states are doing enough actual Coronavirus tests and trying to get ahead of the curve   (nytimes.com) divider line
42
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I take subby's reading comprehension into question.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yah. Green state!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I take subby's reading comprehension into question.


Yeah, that's not what the graphic says. 12 states, subby. 5 more are close.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...I thought RI was like the example for how to do things right testing-wise? yet according to this article they're one of the bad states? The hell?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this per capita?
Because MN only has 5 million inhabitants
Plus we've been on a pretty steep downturn
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA has so many tests and testing sites that our mayor is encouraging us to get tested multiple times. My friends and I have scheduled ourselves to be tested once a month until a vaccine.

Sucks to be in the parts of the US where you can't get a test until you're on a ventilator...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheeet. I live in Florida, and we're beyond "curve". We're in "angle" territory, and it's getting steep
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not going to bother looking.  I live in a GOP run state so my guess is no.
He started doing the right thing but then Yallqaeda got to him and he backed off and now we are on the rise.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo! In the greens!

Also I've already had the Rona and was basically fine, so whatevs.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Wait...I thought RI was like the example for how to do things right testing-wise? yet according to this article they're one of the bad states? The hell?


That was last week.  That was also the week red wine was good for you.  This week they are both bad.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No1farker: I live in a GOP run state so my guess is no.


I'm hunkered down in a red state run by a lunatic. Yet still green.
 
Option D
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Wait...I thought RI was like the example for how to do things right testing-wise? yet according to this article they're one of the bad states? The hell?


All that stuff is only 25% of the grade; the rest is popularity of your governor.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testing is most valuable when contact tracing is feasible. Most states are beyond that point - too many infections.  At this point, the amount of testing is not as critical as closing the bars and restaurants.

So this method of ranking of testing seems political rather than scientific.
The numeric targets that matter most now are infection rates and hospitalizations.

Later on, when the virus is back under control, management of testing will be critical.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animatronik:

Later on, when [if] the virus is back under control, management of testing will be critical.

I applaud your optimism, but...
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the metric they are using is "test every person with flu symptoms, plus an average of 10 contact traces from that person"

meaning their metric varies wildly based on how many people show up with flu symptoms in any given period theyre basing it on.  since its X*10.  it's not wrong per se...but its incredibly sensitive to your starting data, which they dont actually say what theyre using.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you get below zero in Rate of Testing Compared to Target? (not below target, below 0 testing)

Georgia and DC show <0 testing in the 'testing over time' charts at the bottom of the screen.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: Animatronik:

Later on, when [if] the virus is back under control, management of testing will be critical.

I applaud your optimism, but...


Oh it'll be under control eventually
Running out of hosts would do it
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was surprised to see Kansas was going well with testing but then remembered they now have a Dem. Governor. It so weird not to think of them as dumbfarkistan.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Testing is most valuable when contact tracing is feasible. Most states are beyond that point - too many infections. At this point, the amount of testing is not as critical as closing the bars and restaurants.


this is also a valid point.  when you have vast uncontrolled community spread of hundreds or thousands of cases a day (meaning you have beyond doubt thousands of undetected pre-symptomatic or unreported cases out there contact tracing becomes a pointless exercise and what you need is a shutdown and preemptive isolation.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whimofsteel: How do you get below zero in Rate of Testing Compared to Target? (not below target, below 0 testing)

Georgia and DC show <0 testing in the 'testing over time' charts at the bottom of the screen.


Georgia is sending agents into labs in adjacent states to sabotage tests.

/joking of course
//but I'm sure politicians trying to maintain an image have contemplated it
///especially on the federal level
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Oh it'll be under control eventually
Running out of hosts would do it


Touché
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got tested yesterday here in FL. I'm feeling like crap and I hope it's just a cold or something.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Oh it'll be under control eventually
Running out of hosts would do it

Touché


I swear to God this timeline
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"So I told my people, slow the testing down!"
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sxacho: I got tested yesterday here in FL. I'm feeling like crap and I hope it's just a cold or something.


Best wishes on that

I escaped from Florida long ago
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Amazed Alaska was green. Given some places you still can only get to by plane.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you expect accurate reporting from the New York Times, you're going to have a bad time.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whimofsteel: How do you get below zero in Rate of Testing Compared to Target? (not below target, below 0 testing)

Georgia and DC show <0 testing in the 'testing over time' charts at the bottom of the screen.


b/c their source data has some weird entries in it.  not sure if this is a typo or a correction value or what.  note "new tests" is negative 11k
https://covidtracking.com/data/state/​d​istrict-of-columbia/#historical

Date (ET),New Tests,Cases,Negative,Pending,Hospitali​zed,Deaths,Total
Mon May 25 2020  -11188  82253  2578  N/A  N/A  440  40803
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whimofsteel: How do you get below zero in Rate of Testing Compared to Target? (not below target, below 0 testing)

Georgia and DC show <0 testing in the 'testing over time' charts at the bottom of the screen.


Health workers roaming the streets, spraying people in the face with a Coronavirus aerosol, therefore creating uncertainty faster than the tests can reduce it?
 
wruley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, after agreeing to let my Son treat me to dinner and a couple beers at Twin Peaks after helping him move some furniture, I am certain if I get sick, it was there. Don't get me wrong, I dig the place, and have watched many football and baseball games there. However, it was almost as if there was no such thing as coronavirus. The servers were all wearing masks, but no social distancing at all. It was crowded as hell and everyone packed in like we were on a SWA flight.
The feeling of normalcy was nice, but occasionally I would get the feeling of slight panic.
2020 sucks.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ng2810: LA has so many tests and testing sites that our mayor is encouraging us to get tested multiple times. My friends and I have scheduled ourselves to be tested once a month until a vaccine.

Sucks to be in the parts of the US where you can't get a test until you're on a ventilator...


I'm in North Texas in a very wealthy area. I tried for 2 days to get tasted until I gave up.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Keep slurpin' that donkey dick, Arizona. Maybe Sheriff Joe can help you out, ask the 'rona for its papers and stuff.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: ng2810: LA has so many tests and testing sites that our mayor is encouraging us to get tested multiple times. My friends and I have scheduled ourselves to be tested once a month until a vaccine.

Sucks to be in the parts of the US where you can't get a test until you're on a ventilator...

I'm in North Texas in a very wealthy area. I tried for 2 days to get tasted until I gave up.


So they're cannibals

/one way to stop the spread
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: Amazed Alaska was green. Given some places you still can only get to by plane.


Alaska's isolation is also a major factor in limiting community spread. With so few vectors in or out, the virus takes a lot longer to gain a foothold. And it makes contact tracing easier if the carrier suspects can all fit on a single plane.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oklahoma here. I haven't been tested. Just haven't felt the need. Haven't been sick, haven't (as far as I know) been exposed to anyone who was sick with the 'rona. Didn't want to essentially take a test away from someone who actually does need it (like medical people). My sister was sick a couple weeks ago, got a test, it was negative (she works for a hospital, so she may have been able to get a test a little quicker than if she didn't).

But my general sense is that tests are available for anyone who needs one. Per the state's health dept. website, there are 97 testing sites (in a state with about 4 million people). You have to make an appointment and there may be other requirements.

Also per the site, we have 18,000 confirmed cases (440 per capita, that's from the CDC site) and a little over 400 deaths. As of yesterday. (shrug)

I mean, not as bad as Texas, which has 240,000 confirmed cases (769 cases per capita) and over 3,000 deaths, in a population of almost 30 million.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ng2810: LA has so many tests and testing sites that our mayor is encouraging us to get tested multiple times. My friends and I have scheduled ourselves to be tested once a month until a vaccine.

Sucks to be in the parts of the US where you can't get a test until you're on a ventilator...


My understanding is anybody who wants to be tested in Riverside County, California can get a test.  I haven't personally done so, though.

California is listed as not meeting the goal, but there's no issues getting a test in the state if you want one, unlike, say, Arizona.

/by LA I assume you mean Los Angeles and not Louisiana
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: stuffy: Amazed Alaska was green. Given some places you still can only get to by plane.

Alaska's isolation is also a major factor in limiting community spread. With so few vectors in or out, the virus takes a lot longer to gain a foothold. And it makes contact tracing easier if the carrier suspects can all fit on a single plane.


Same reason why Hawaii is doing so well in containing the virus (and New Zealand and Iceland, for that matter).
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Null Pointer: ng2810: LA has so many tests and testing sites that our mayor is encouraging us to get tested multiple times. My friends and I have scheduled ourselves to be tested once a month until a vaccine.

Sucks to be in the parts of the US where you can't get a test until you're on a ventilator...

I'm in North Texas in a very wealthy area. I tried for 2 days to get tasted until I gave up.

So they're cannibals

/one way to stop the spread


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Animatronik:

Later on, when [if] the virus is back under control, management of testing will be critical.

I applaud your optimism, but...


One way or another, it will get under control eventually.

Even the most wishy-washy governors will be swayed by the numbers and shut down if they have to - that's the greatest value of testing right now is that it keeps everyone aware of the severity of the situation where they live.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: But my general sense is that tests are available for anyone who needs one. Per the state's health dept. website, there are 97 testing sites (in a state with about 4 million people). You have to make an appointment and there may be other requirements.


That was my impression until I wanted to get tested. I found out that while there were 5 testing sites around me, each had a single person testing. So IF you qualified to get tested, you might have to wait 3 to 4 days to get tested.
 
way south
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The more you test, the more you find.
The trick is to contain the people you find so you can stop the spread, but as the numbers increase that becomes increasingly difficult. If you've got a few million present or past carriers then you can only expect that tens of thousands won't bother self quarantining.
More than enough to perpetuate the disease.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oopsboom: the metric they are using is "test every person with flu symptoms, plus an average of 10 contact traces from that person"

meaning their metric varies wildly based on how many people show up with flu symptoms in any given period theyre basing it on.  since its X*10.  it's not wrong per se...but its incredibly sensitive to your starting data, which they dont actually say what theyre using.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
