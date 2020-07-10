 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   "To me, snake is Satan and I don't deal with him. You feel me?"   (kdvr.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was quoted as saying : "I stay up until I literally fall asleep."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My last apartment had water and heat included, but I had to provide my own snakes.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Snakes on a Plane direct to VHS sequel
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on the snakes, that might be fun. 

/rattlers? Not so much
//boas? Come here you huggable pile of scales!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snake sued to be allowed to remain but the judge ruled it didn't have a leg to stand on.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably gopher or garter snakes. They have a strong musky smell, much worse in a pile like that.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: My last apartment had water and heat included, but I had to provide my own snakes.


Same, the pythons get a little price come winter but where else was I going to find a place with off-street parking around here?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name's Plissken.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Depending on the snakes, that might be fun. 

/rattlers? Not so much
//boas? Come here you huggable pile of scales!


Boas are SWEET. But so are the little non-poisonous ones. Always adored snakes. They get a really bad rap.

Has Ms SnakesAreTheDevil considered that once the snakes are gone, the rats take over?

/Give me that old time religion
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: Probably gopher or garter snakes. They have a strong musky smell, much worse in a pile like that.


But still harmless.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake snake MUSHROOM MUSHROOM

/badger, a badger, oooh, it's a badger
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a moment of bad reading comprehension I thought there was a breed of snakes called problem solvers.  I was ready to retreat to a fortress protected by various rubics cubes including the mythical 6 x 6 rubics cube
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cosmiquemuffin: Boas are SWEET. But so are the little non-poisonous ones. Always adored snakes. They get a really bad rap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I still have to laugh at my cousins who lived on a farm in Kansas.  They got a bunch of copperheads in the house, so they snake bombed it (I guess like a bug bomb but for snakes).  When they came home there were 3 on the roof, so the 80 to 90 year old matriarch climbed on the roof with a shovel and killed them.

She'd was a crazy old coot who'd make Billy the Exterminator go 'damn'.
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: For a moment of bad reading comprehension I thought there was a breed of snakes called problem solvers.  I was ready to retreat to a fortress protected by various rubics cubes including the mythical 6 x 6 rubics cube


Now you know why Reince Priebus lives in a puzzle box.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All hail 🐍y
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Probably gopher or garter snakes. They have a strong musky smell, much worse in a pile like that.


I just came in here to say garter snakes. When they get in a big pile, or knot, if you will, they smell terrible. As soon as she said "the smell" I was pretty sure it was garter snakes. Had more than one evacuate on my hands when you pick them up and they get scared. Not a smell you soon forget.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: For a moment of bad reading comprehension I thought there was a breed of snakes called problem solvers.


Well, there kinda is--as long as it's an addition problem.
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: Harry Freakstorm: For a moment of bad reading comprehension I thought there was a breed of snakes called problem solvers.

Well, there kinda is--as long as it's an addition problem.


Just don't let them get a log table...even adders can multiply with a log table.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Garter snakes. A little stinky but not very bitey.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am rather fond of snakes. I recognize that they have their place in nature.

But that's just it. In NATURE. If one comes into my house, and I didn't buy it from Petsmart, the truce is off.
 
Peki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cosmiquemuffin: Peki: Depending on the snakes, that might be fun. 

/rattlers? Not so much
//boas? Come here you huggable pile of scales!

Boas are SWEET. But so are the little non-poisonous ones. Always adored snakes. They get a really bad rap.

Has Ms SnakesAreTheDevil considered that once the snakes are gone, the rats take over?

/Give me that old time religion
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1133]


My mom had two boas and a ball python. I fricking fell in love with them as a kid. I love the way they give the perfect hug (and for someone with autism, that's a big deal). Most people think they are slimy, but I have way more problems with fish that are ACTUALLY slimy. 

The smaller snakes are just too quick to make good chilling pets. I don't have any problems with them though, and tend to like all reptiles. I'd keep chameleons if it weren't for the fact that most of them are breed irresponsibly and end up really sick.

/and that is easily one of my favorite statues from the Minoans
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you actually read the Bible, the snake in Genesis is not Satan. That's one of the many bits of Christian fanfic that has ended up as general belief.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: I am rather fond of snakes. I recognize that they have their place in nature.

But that's just it. In NATURE. If one comes into my house, and I didn't buy it from Petsmart, the truce is off.


This.
 
