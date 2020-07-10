 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4 Billion in virus aid to help cover those pesky sex abuse payouts   (nbc4i.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We send our tax money to babby butt Farkers in Rome?!?!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark this country and fark your religion too. Although it's getting hard to see any difference between religion and whatever kind of fantasy we practice in this country if we're secular.
Both are completely made up.

If you're giving it to Google, give it to the Catholic church too. Overall, the damage from the two has been about the same.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, are we ready to try my solutions for the pedophiles yet?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking rapists.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We send our tax money to babby butt Farkers in Rome?!?!


See this, is so much worse than Mary dying of cancer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: F*cking rapists.


There's a redundancy joke in there somewhere
 
Xythero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if anyone needs the help it's that scrappy little upstart.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole bunch of churches and cathedrals are in desperate need of renovations. By molotov cocktails.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to hear our tax money is going to help churches, especially ones of a specific religion. Would hate for them to have to beg their own members for cash.

Maybe we can give tax money to some televangelists while we're at it, if we haven't already.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, are we ready to try my solutions for the pedophiles yet?


Does your solution include the death penalty?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why couldn't god just magic some money into existence for them?
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We send our tax money to babby butt Farkers in Rome?!?!


Don't be silly.

It's being sent to Vatican City.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Fark this country and fark your religion too. Although it's getting hard to see any difference between religion and whatever kind of fantasy we practice in this country if we're secular.
Both are completely made up.

If you're giving it to Google, give it to the Catholic church too. Overall, the damage from the two has been about the same.


The damage from Google and the Catholic Church has been the same? Can you elaborate?
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did any other book clubs receive billion dollar aid packages?

ridiculous, but that seems to be the status quo of US these days.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax those biatches, on their "income" they get from scamming people plus on all the effing property they own. No free rides Bishop Turdburglar
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should a tax exempt organization receive tax payer dollars?
Especially a religious organization that isn't even based in the US
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's the PPP.  It's not really "aid", it's a low-interest loan that they have to pay back.

It's a good deal, but not exactly corruption to give it to them.  They do probably have enough employees in the US that covering salaries for the last 3 months could hit that much money.

I do agree that requiring organization getting PPP loans to disclose how it's spent in itemized form and show that it's actually going to employee paychecks.  Using it to defray legal bills (or putting it in a slush fund previously emptied by such) already violates the law and the terms of the loan, it's just a matter of actually making them accountable enough paperwork-wise that that actually matters.

I assume this isn't already the case because I've worked with a lot of nonprofit corporations and I've seen how much farking paperwork a real, actual nonprofit performing some sort of actual useful service or community good has to file for and in how much detail to not get audited or shut down, and how much religious organizations... don't have to do any of that to retain their status.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Why should a tax exempt organization receive tax payer dollars?
Especially a religious organization that isn't even based in the US


I would say no. But what do I know?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why couldn't god just magic some money into existence for them?


LOL.
He did.
LOL.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But it's religious discrimination if you don't hand over tax money to religious groups for any reason whatsoever, the Supreme Court said so!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why couldn't god just magic some money into existence for them?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With that much money, they can rent hotel rooms where they can sexually abuse little boys.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's time to tear down religion.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Congress shall make no law.... you all know the rest by now", we've turned the constitution into a new Bible... revered in ignorance of its actual words.  The government shouldn't be farking paying churches.

I feel like I'm watching my country disintegrate. I understand that this is a normal feeling for a guy approaching the back end of his 30's, but we're disavowing our own traditions... and not even in a progressive way.

Everything that ever made me proud to be an American is being undone by one president and one pandemic.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why couldn't god just magic some money into existence for them?

LOL.
He did.
LOL.


"I sent two boats, a helicopter, and $1.4B in aid!  What did you expect?!"
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jekfark: The damage from Google and the Catholic Church has been the same? Can you elaborate?


The Catholic church is at least open about their brainwashing. Not so with all of the technology companies.
You think that's nothing, but I know better. You're not SUPPOSED to notice it.
And if you don't believe me, study it out.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


You pissed because people can't seem to follow a few simple rules to keep thousands from dying? Not in this culture--we're far too important for that, and we have too much to do. Dance, peasants, dance. Only some of you will die.
We learned it from Google and all its allies.

/I have more too. Lots more.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

electricjebus: "Congress shall make no law.... you all know the rest by now", we've turned the constitution into a new Bible... revered in ignorance of its actual words.  The government shouldn't be farking paying churches.

I feel like I'm watching my country disintegrate. I understand that this is a normal feeling for a guy approaching the back end of his 30's, but we're disavowing our own traditions... and not even in a progressive way.

Everything that ever made me proud to be an American is being undone by one president and one pandemic.


I blame the tea baggers party and racism and sexism.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, are we ready to try my solutions for the pedophiles yet?


My solution includes harvesting their organs. Wasting all those organs would be stupid.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Republicans must be outraged about THEIR TAX DOLLARS being given away like this.
But they aren't outraged, of course.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Why couldn't god just magic some money into existence for them?


I guess God just can't handle dealing with with money.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nytmare: Good to hear our tax money is going to help churches, especially ones of a specific religion. Would hate for them to have to beg their own members for cash.

Maybe we can give tax money to some televangelists while we're at it, if we haven't already.


They do need a new plane... i mean, how can you spread the gospel with only two private jets.... insanity
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I guess we can add systemic pedophilia to the list of things republicans support.
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Claw it back. Use real claws.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcain: Why should a tax exempt organization receive tax payer dollars?
Especially a religious organization that isn't even based in the US


Because they employ a lot of people in jobs focused around indoor interaction and the entire point of the PPP was to help insure those folks have money coming in and a job to go back to when this is over. In the past my wife worked as a custodian at a Catholic school, those are the type of people that 80+% of that money is going to.
 
Psychoweasel360
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I grew up Catholic, and this DISGUSTS me.
My crisis of faith plods onwards, slouching towards Bethlehem to be born.
 
Watubi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: I mean, it's the PPP.  It's not really "aid", it's a low-interest loan that they have to pay back.

It's a good deal, but not exactly corruption to give it to them.  They do probably have enough employees in the US that covering salaries for the last 3 months could hit that much money.

I do agree that requiring organization getting PPP loans to disclose how it's spent in itemized form and show that it's actually going to employee paychecks.  Using it to defray legal bills (or putting it in a slush fund previously emptied by such) already violates the law and the terms of the loan, it's just a matter of actually making them accountable enough paperwork-wise that that actually matters.



Yup, the money isn't going to legal costs, Rome or the priests, it's going to the employees such as janitors, maintenance workers or day-care people.  While churches are exempt from income taxes, their employees are not so they have earned the right to it.  I have to imagine the catholic church owns most of the land they occupy so they will likely lose out on rent/mortgage forgiveness.  PPP does not cover property taxes or interest.

I'm going through my PPP forgiveness application right now.  Every dollar has to be accounted for.  60% to employees & heathcare, 40% for rent & utilities.  There is no wiggle room.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: Good to hear our tax money is going to help churches, especially ones of a specific religion. Would hate for them to have to beg their own members for cash.

Maybe we can give tax money to some televangelists while we're at it, if we haven't already.


Especially one that is already worth an estimated 30 billion in liquid assets not to mention billions in property, art, historical items, etc.

Couldn't the holy see throw some cash their way?
 
Phantasmo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psychoweasel360: I grew up Catholic, and this DISGUSTS me.
My crisis of faith plods onwards, slouching towards Bethlehem to be born.


TBH I loved the Church, but scandals like these helped put my faith down for good. I still have a soft spot for the architecture, theology, and the people. I had a Georgetown professor along with a priest who had studied in Rome for my confirmation class. I certainly wasn't going to find that in the LCMS or PCA. However, now I'm an atheist now and I'm for birth control/legal abortion. If these crisis and scandals help more people to become non-religious (not just join another cult), then maybe there is some silver lining.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jekfark: AmbassadorBooze: So, are we ready to try my solutions for the pedophiles yet?

Does your solution include the death penalty?


In a sense.

It give the church a chance at redemption.  First we demand that the Vatican recall all the pedophiles to the Vatican.  Then the pope uses a holy blade of some kind to decapitate the pedophiles on his balcony where everyone gathers.  He tosses the corpse into the crowd and they have to eat it, while he farks the skull to completion.  The defiled heads are then perseved, cum and all and put on display in the Smithsonian.  And the crowd of catholics have to eat the whole corpse.

If the Vatican refuses, we nuke Vatican city.  Then give the churches 24 hours to hand over every single pedophile priest.  All the pedophile priests are made to cannibal thunderdome until there is only one left.  Then that one gets a bullet in the head.  Any churches that hide a priest are desecrated, and all the staff and parishioners that go to that church are made to cannibal thunderdome.

Make people fear going to church.  Make them fear hiding pedophiles.  Mr. Nice guy rules don't work on people that think sky wizards are real.  So we need to give them something to fear.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did ANY of the money intended to keep small businesses afloat actually go to small businesses???
 
