 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Man on death row at San Quentin has sentence reduced to life. Since he's in San Quentin during COVID it's really no change   (kron4.com) divider line
4
    More: Awkward, Capital punishment, Death row, Clifford Bolden, SAN FRANCISCO, office of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, court filing, California death row inmate, San Francisco's district attorney  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 7:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.  The death penalty needs to go.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
California doesn't have the death penalty. It has a capital punishment law, but nobody is executed.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder how common key parties were in the 60-70s
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I wonder how common key parties were in the 60-70s


Wrong thread and kind of awkward
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.