(WKRG Mobile)   Mississippi - one of the states with the fewest health care resources - announces that its five largest hospitals have run out of ICU beds   (wkrg.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What I learned from this is that I should not wear a mask.  If I am going to get sick, I want to do it early when there are still services left.  They don't kick you out just because someone else comes along.

//I may have gotten the wrong message.
//I've been hearing FU, I got mine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You are lucky if the doctor is wearing shoes
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BOOTSTRAPS!!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You are lucky if the doctor is wearing shoes


You are lucky if the doctor has a real diploma from a real doctor school.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They can still give you thoughts and prayers tho.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You are lucky if the doctor is wearing shoes


What are talking about? They're all wearing shoes now. There was an ample supply of them on that there pile of corpses.

Granted, they aren't necessarily wearing them on the correct feet, but c'mon! Fifty-fifty chance, right?!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If hospitals weren't for profit concerns who see no profit in poor rural states like Mississippi, they wouldn't be having these problems, would they?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But we still got plenty of leeches so don't fret us none.  And them leeches, when they got a-filled with at debbil blood, we jus' a use them fer bait.  Catfish jump right out of the river get them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
EVERY one is going to learn, the hard way, other people being sick can in fact hurt you. And, maybe, you should pay sick leave, support health care for all, or at least let everyone buy Medicare; you ugly jerks.
 
