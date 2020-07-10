 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   Sheriff on why he won't give masks to jail inmates: "They're going to eat them"   (al.com) divider line
    Strange, Health care, Police, Sheriff, Madison County jail  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, they probably will.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some dumb shiat. Give them paper masks. There are paper N95s that can be worn and won't cause any harm. If you're not going to allow inmates to wear masks, then you need to have air constantly moving through the cell blocks with old air being blown out and replaced with fresh air.

Forcing inmates to sit in a confined space during a pandemic without giving them adequate protective equipment to keep them safe should not be allowed. When the state takes away a person's freedom to move about, the state is responsible for the health, safety, and well being of that person. If you're not going to protect them, then don't keep them in custody.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ha, you think things have changed in the past 6,000 years
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Well, they probably will.


Given that it's Alabama, where sheriffs can divert state funds meant for feeding inmates and instead buy more shiny toys for their departments, you may actually have a valid point for once.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [media.nbcdfw.com image 709x403] [View Full Size image _x_]


I suspect that will be used in porn.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Given this country's reaction to the deaths of the elderly, it should not surprise anyone to learn of America's indifference to the fate of prison inmates.

The poor, the old, the disabled, the imprisoned: the groups on which their treatment can be used to judge a nation's character.  And the U.S. fails in every demographic category.

If I were a prisoner I would know the writing on the wall, and resign myself to my fate.  At least half of this country would not care if every single one of them died from the Corona virus.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can make a mask outta a tshirt but then you'd have to give them an extra tshirt.
 
