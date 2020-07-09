 Skip to content
 
(Las Vegas Sun)   Remember when Nevada closed bars in Las Vegas and Reno a few months ago? It was so much fun Nevada has decided to do it again   (lasvegassun.com) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now close the casinos and malls again. Our numbers are skyrocketing.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait a sec, I just saw an ad on TV proudly trumpeting that Las Vegas was OPEN.  I guess the virus watched the same commercial.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The governor's announcement comes as lawmakers in Carson City are discussing how best to fill a $1.15 budget shortfall caused by the economic crisis of the pandemic."

Have they checked the couch for spare change?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Same thing In Delaware, opened up bars and restaurants, didn't do the outside seating first, they did 50% seating inside, at a distance but it was kinda ignored and now they are shut down again with a nice spike. People just getting cocky and complacent about it, it is why I am calling a mulligan this summer and not doing anything that has to do with being around people, might even extend it into the fall.
 
way south
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Now close the casinos and malls again. Our numbers are skyrocketing.


That's unlikely to do much, if anything. The barn door flew open when mass protests were encouraged, the same way the Spanish flu was inflamed by patriotic parades. Disease doesn't care if politicians flip flop on their quarantine stance.
This will only serve as a collective punishment to those who didn't enjoy that moment of sunshine. People are more likely to riot against new closures than it obey them closely enough for any meaningful impact.
You'd be lucky if you can enforce mask laws, what with all the cops quitting and people ignoring guidelines.

/If the death rate isn't spiking at the same level as the infection rate then these probably aren't 'new' cases.
/people got infected over a month ago and the testing is just catching up to that.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem(well, one of them) appears to be that the interests of the government (money), the interests of the people (don't want to die), and the businesses (driven solely by financial matters) no  longer seem to coincide.  Maybe if we put state and local governments on the hook for their citizens health costs they might become more proactive.  That might bring everybody (businesses that pay taxes, the government that would be paying for healthcare (via taxes!), and the citizens-who don't want to run up an amazing dept and then still die) into accord.

/Tip for the businesses pushing to be open:without living customers you don't have a business.

//Tip for the government:without healthy citizens, you no longer have an economy--if businesses collapse, your citizens could make more.  If your citizens collapse...you're screwed.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I blame testing!" -President Donald J. Trump.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: The problem(well, one of them) appears to be that the interests of the government (money), the interests of the people (don't want to die), and the businesses (driven solely by financial matters) no  longer seem to coincide.  Maybe if we put state and local governments on the hook for their citizens health costs they might become more proactive.  That might bring everybody (businesses that pay taxes, the government that would be paying for healthcare (via taxes!), and the citizens-who don't want to run up an amazing dept and then still die) into accord.

/Tip for the businesses pushing to be open:without living customers you don't have a business.

//Tip for the government:without healthy citizens, you no longer have an economy--if businesses collapse, your citizens could make more.  If your citizens collapse...you're screwed.


People need to get that you can't have a good economy while people are still getting sick and dying. Economies do not function in times of fear because people hoard whatever money they have. Plus, many people do not want to go out and spend money even if you make that available because they'll get sick. A good president would be able to lay this out pretty well. You deal with the health issue and then the economy recovers, not the reverse.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.lasvegassun.comView Full Size

Interpreter looks thrilled.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ms. Fat Booty
 
