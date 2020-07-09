 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "I want to believe" - It's not just for UFOs anymore   (nypost.com) divider line
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So if it works they will be making one billion doses next year.  Remind me again how many people live on the earth...Oh, and he had two doses.  This is why we need more than one company to successfully develop a vaccine.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Rach cannot be certain he was given the actual vaccine or a placebo saline solution but after a slight reaction from his second dose, he is convinced he is one of the very few people in the world vaccinated against COVID-19, the outlet said.

Uh-huh.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As with the election I am not yet ready to let hope sink its talons into me
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Being vaccinated for a disease and being immune to that disease are two very different things, which Rach acknowledges in the article.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Being injected with a placebo is very different too.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dildo tontine: So if it works they will be making one billion doses next year.  Remind me again how many people live on the earth...Oh, and he had two doses.  This is why we need more than one company to successfully develop a vaccine.


There will be.  Must about everyone is out there making one and they're teaming up with the large manufacturers to make it once it's ready.

The next step is figuring out what the correct dose is, does two need to be given, how long it's effective, and how it can be manufactured and delivered at scale.

Still, this is good news, even if it's anecdotal.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. Let the government inject you with stuff. Next thing you know you're buried in a boxcar in the desert.

The truth is out there.
(Or possibly underneath a couch cushion.)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also for:
Political Promises, Relationship Goals, That Good will Prevail, Self-Reporting Health Surveys, That your cousin will totally turn his life around - he just needs a few dollars, That patient with a cough doesn't smoke <wink wink>, Reality TV isn't staged, etc...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also God loves you and He needs money
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Rach cannot be certain he was given the actual vaccine or a placebo saline solution but after a slight reaction from his second dose, he is convinced he is one of the very few people in the world vaccinated against COVID-19, the outlet said.

Rach just farked up his credibility as a quote-unquote: "immunology graduate student."
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leeeavee... meeee...  ouuutt... of thiss...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We need to get a list of the names and addresses of the top executives in Pfizer so we can go burn down their shiat and harm their families if they decide it's going to be [hugenumber]$ per dose.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
President West will surely see to it that we Americans will be able to get the vaccine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

great, I'm going to be using my E.T. voice all day now.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ less than a minute ago  

If you can point out greater methods of scientific rigor than "I dont know, but", well I'd like to see that!
 
