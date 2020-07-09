 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver) Owner of parking garage honks horn at cop he finds in his garage. Cop does the natural thing by pointing a gun at garage owner's head. And of course the whole thing was recorded
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yeah, that guy has no business being a cop.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Why was he typing up his report in this guy's building garage? Should I expect them to just use my driveway?
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Thank gawd the doctor was white. Otherwise he'd be dead, and the Filth would be trumpeting the time he cheated on a spelling test in third grade
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Violin Vigil Busting Cops strike again.  https://www.esquire.com/news-politics​/​a32998301/elijah-mcclain-aurora-police​-violin-vigil/
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"I was typing a report and he comes rolling in here like he's about to assault me with his car," the officer said.

What a load of farking nonsense! That cop's clearly the kindred spirit of the "I feel threatened" guy from the Costco in Florida.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One of Fark's most prominent cops is a retired Aurora white shirt. Just saying.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fnordfocus: One of Fark's most prominent cops is a retired Aurora white shirt. Just saying.


I haven't seen him post in a while.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fnordfocus: One of Fark's most prominent cops is a retired Aurora white shirt. Just saying.


Maybe he can explain whether "typing up my report" is code for (a) day drinking, (b) sleeping, or (c) waiting for the street walkers to bring in some Johns you can roll.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Has anyone got a link to a YouTube copy of the video? Europeans can't see it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wejash: fnordfocus: One of Fark's most prominent cops is a retired Aurora white shirt. Just saying.

Maybe he can explain whether "typing up my report" is code for (a) day drinking, (b) sleeping, or (c) waiting for the street walkers to bring in some Johns you can roll.


He's smoking O'Dweeds.

/it's like the chronic...*puffs* but it's not!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, that guy has no business being a cop.


It's why he fits in so well with all the other cops.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this the other day, everything about that cop was wrong - he was hiding from working in a private car park; he pulled a gun on the owner; he would not leave; he tried to claim he protects the property from the homeless, but the owner goes out of his way to make homeless people welcome; backup was called; the cops still don't leave and keep arguing and threatening the owner.  There is no doubt in my mind that that cop is not fit to be a police officer.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I was typing a report and he comes rolling in here like he's about to assault me with his car," the officer said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: Has anyone got a link to a YouTube copy of the video? Europeans can't see it.


Gun-Wielding Police Officer Confronts Doctor At His Office | NowThis
Youtube 1hNxC6VT20A
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Langdon_777: Xai: Has anyone got a link to a YouTube copy of the video? Europeans can't see it.

The doctor remained unbelievably calm and reasonable after being threatened with a gun, threat of citation, and the threat the officer made that they won't show up if he calls.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

anuran: Thank gawd the doctor was white. Otherwise he'd be dead, and the Filth would be trumpeting the time he cheated on a spelling test in third grade


Notice not one of them is chiming in to point out that, as he wasn't there on official business - he was trespassing? This is the problem though, laws aren't enforced equally - if the situation was reversed, and some guy was on the cop's land you KNOW there would be charges, and if the guy had pulled a gun on the cop?

Laws should apply equally to all.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Munden: Langdon_777: Xai: Has anyone got a link to a YouTube copy of the video? Europeans can't see it.

The doctor remained unbelievably calm and reasonable after being threatened with a gun, threat of citation, and the threat the officer made that they won't show up if he calls.


Cops find it hard to threaten "known" citizens, a doctor has too much pull in a community to just be farked around with by a c student with a gun.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: "I was typing a report and he comes rolling in here like he's about to assault me with his car," the officer said.

What a load of farking nonsense! That cop's clearly the kindred spirit of the "I feel threatened" guy from the Costco in Florida.


Yep, that's the whole "I was in fear of my life" and other catchphrases they learn to say to justify their strongarm tactics.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't they have just gone to Stan Mikita's Donuts and talk about this?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: "I was typing a report and he comes rolling in here like he's about to assault me with his car," the officer said.

What a load of farking nonsense! That cop's clearly the kindred spirit of the "I feel threatened" guy from the Costco in Florida.


That farker executed that kid in front of his own parents. And walked.

/Yes I know he was fully grown, but he was a child mentally.
//That would have been my brother if my brother was a little higher on the autism spectrum.
/// Hope the pig burns.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If cops were smart, you'd think they'd tone it down a bit. Lay low and let the cultural moment pass.

If they were smart.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull a weapon, you better have intent to discharge.
That is training.

Any cop has a weapon pulled on them is prepared to die.
That is training.

This guy was beeped at and brandished?

Brandished!
Marked with a coward's shame.
What do you do when you've brandished,
Will you fight for your name?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some good apples out there.  I have known two in my lifetime, they were both forced to quit as they didn't fit in.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark it, I get tight when someone shares your name and does something so dumb.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, damn, cop literally used the "HE'S COMIN' RIGHT FOR US!" defense...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon_777: Xai: Has anyone got a link to a YouTube copy of the video? Europeans can't see it.

[YouTube video: Gun-Wielding Police Officer Confronts Doctor At His Office | NowThis]


What?
I didn't know it was your property?
What?
WTF, does that even mean?
Yo, FTP!
All property belongs to somebody.
We sort of killed lots of people to make that clear.
This dude was trespassing.
we give the police way too much carrBlanche to trespass amongst other things like killing unarmed.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect the doctor interrupted LEO's drug deal.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop says he felt justified because the doctor honked at him.

Can you imagine the chaos in the country if everyone who got honked at pulled a gun? What kind of jedi mindfark is he trying to pull? There's no justification for pulling a weapon.

/I know good cops exist, they're just outnumbered
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wejash: fnordfocus: One of Fark's most prominent cops is a retired Aurora white shirt. Just saying.

Maybe he can explain whether "typing up my report" is code for (a) day drinking, (b) sleeping, or (c) waiting for the street walkers to bring in some Johns you can roll.


Let me finish your list;
d) Getting a BJ from a street walker he is shaking down.
e) Meeting his mistress, who can't be out to late because she has to study for her math test tomorrow.
f) Eating his nightly 3lbs of BBQ ribs he never pays for.
g) Watching p0rn on his unit computer.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark you Fark cops and cop wannabes. Go back to your little pro cop sites and jerk off to each others stories about how it was different back in the day when nobody had video cameras all the media attention wasn't on you and how stupid those citizens are for thinking anything can be done. My stepdad is a retired sherrif's deputy and while he is otherwise a great guy, he is still a piece of shiat for even part of the things I have heard and he thought I would think funny when told. The only good cop is the one that has only been a cop for a few weeks. Much longer than that, they either wash out or fit right in.

Hopefully the ambushes will start soon. About time, too. Make them use all that armor they think will help.

/so tired of this shiat on a daily basis
//giving up
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I FEEL THREATENED!

media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At what point should cops be held to the standard of recognizing a threat is over?  Fine, let's pretend we believe the the cop initially, he was afraid.   Was napping in the business driveway/garage, and the horn beeping at him caused him to have a scary nightmare as he woke up.  So, sure, he's afraid.

Should part of his job requirements not include some sort of ongoing threat/risk assessment, where you look at a changing situation and decide if that perceived threat was real, some point at which you upgrade, or downgrade the threat?

This cop showed the world, that he's a coward, unable to remain calm and controlled in the face of potential adversity.  At best he should be given a desk job with no weapon.
 
vestona22
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Earguy: Nah'mean: "I was typing a report and he comes rolling in here like he's about to assault me with his car," the officer said.

What a load of farking nonsense! That cop's clearly the kindred spirit of the "I feel threatened" guy from the Costco in Florida.

Yep, that's the whole "I was in fear of my life" and other catchphrases they learn to say to justify their strongarm tactics.


This is what the police unions teach them to say. "Stop resisting", "Why are you reaching for my gun", etc.  Ban police unions and a lot of this will go away.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TomDooley: The Violin Vigil Busting Cops strike again.  https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/​a32998301/elijah-mcclain-aurora-police​-violin-vigil/


I think the cops are justified if there is a threat of violins.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ker_Thwap: At what point should cops be held to the standard of recognizing a threat is over?  Fine, let's pretend we believe the the cop initially, he was afraid.   Was napping in the business driveway/garage, and the horn beeping at him caused him to have a scary nightmare as he woke up.  So, sure, he's afraid.

Should part of his job requirements not include some sort of ongoing threat/risk assessment, where you look at a changing situation and decide if that perceived threat was real, some point at which you upgrade, or downgrade the threat?

This cop showed the world, that he's a coward, unable to remain calm and controlled in the face of potential adversity  doctor pulling into his own office parking lot. At best he should be given a desk job with no weapon.

FTFY, your giving this clown to much credit.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good thing the doc wasn't holding a garage door opener.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That officer SOOOO wanted this guy to suck his Richard!

"but but  look what I do for you, citizen! Bow"

APD has been an issue here in CO for a long time.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: Fark you Fark cops and cop wannabes. Go back to your little pro cop sites and jerk off to each others stories about how it was different back in the day when nobody had video cameras all the media attention wasn't on you and how stupid those citizens are for thinking anything can be done. My stepdad is a retired sherrif's deputy and while he is otherwise a great guy, he is still a piece of shiat for even part of the things I have heard and he thought I would think funny when told. The only good cop is the one that has only been a cop for a few weeks. Much longer than that, they either wash out or fit right in.

Hopefully the ambushes will start soon. About time, too. Make them use all that armor they think will help.

/so tired of this shiat on a daily basis
//giving up


There have always been idiots like the one in TFA. Hell, one of all time tropes is the fat Fuzz in the car with a bag of donuts. Like Barney Fife, they should keep the bullet in the pocket.

What has changed somewhat is the expansion of the "Us vs. Them" attitude toward the general public. It has reverted to the early part of the 20th Century where everyone is suspect.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: There are some good apples out there.  I have known two in my lifetime, they were both forced to quit as they didn't fit in.


same
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vestona22: Earguy: Nah'mean: "I was typing a report and he comes rolling in here like he's about to assault me with his car," the officer said.

What a load of farking nonsense! That cop's clearly the kindred spirit of the "I feel threatened" guy from the Costco in Florida.

Yep, that's the whole "I was in fear of my life" and other catchphrases they learn to say to justify their strongarm tactics.

This is what the police unions teach them to say. "Stop resisting", "Why are you reaching for my gun", etc.  Ban police unions and a lot of this will go away.


The unions are part of the problem, but a lot of these trainings are actually run or paid for by the cities and counties and not the union. And, of course, at this point a lot of it is going to be passed down from one generation of cops to the next generation of cops.

It's going to take a lot more than getting rid of the unions to fix this shiat.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Xai: Has anyone got a link to a YouTube copy of the video? Europeans can't see it.


thurstonxhowell: If cops were smart, you'd think they'd tone it down a bit. Lay low and let the cultural moment pass.

If they were smart.*



They won't because authoritarians double down when doubly wrong, and their fascist God-King, and
his racist cable network mouthpieces gave them the go ahead to have their stupid low level race war.


I am so this dickhead effed with a MD.
/Med board trumps Cop union.
//appreciates the Doc's voice of authority.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Interesting fact: doctors are well paid and can often afford good lawyers.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gaslight: Interesting fact: doctors are well paid and can often afford good lawyers.


I think the cop realized he stepped in it pretty quickly.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Ker_Thwap: At what point should cops be held to the standard of recognizing a threat is over?  Fine, let's pretend we believe the the cop initially, he was afraid.   Was napping in the business driveway/garage, and the horn beeping at him caused him to have a scary nightmare as he woke up.  So, sure, he's afraid.

Should part of his job requirements not include some sort of ongoing threat/risk assessment, where you look at a changing situation and decide if that perceived threat was real, some point at which you upgrade, or downgrade the threat?

This cop showed the world, that he's a coward, unable to remain calm and controlled in the face of potential adversity  doctor pulling into his own office parking lot. At best he should be given a desk job with no weapon.

FTFY, your giving this clown to much credit.


I used the word pretend!I'm not giving him too much credit, I'm focusing on a general concept to drive my narrative, rather than focusing on this incident.
 
tintar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Oh, damn, cop literally used the "HE'S COMIN' RIGHT FOR US!" defense...


/were you stationed in Da Nang


Langdon_777: Xai: Has anyone got a link to a YouTube copy of the video? Europeans can't see it.

horrifying, but thank you for that. the fact that they're supposed to file a report any time a gun is drawn, much less used, and these jackwagons (apparently) didn't even bother, even when it's all on camera, just... wow.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The "if I can't just sit on your private property when I please, good luck getting us to come when you call" attitude is what is most frightening.

The fact that two others show up and can't just deescalate the situation and instead say things like "is there a reason you don't like the police" goes to the heart of the matter.

Here are three reason (officers) and their actions which might answer your question about why I don't like the police.

I hope the pulling of a weapon and not writing a report bites  him in the ass big time.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vestona22: Earguy: Nah'mean: "I was typing a report and he comes rolling in here like he's about to assault me with his car," the officer said.

What a load of farking nonsense! That cop's clearly the kindred spirit of the "I feel threatened" guy from the Costco in Florida.

Yep, that's the whole "I was in fear of my life" and other catchphrases they learn to say to justify their strongarm tactics.

This is what the police unions teach them to say. "Stop resisting", "Why are you reaching for my gun", etc.  Ban police unions and a lot of this will go away.


Police unions?

Their farking department pay money to send them to "training" that hammers the "us or them" message into their heads.

https://www.grossmanacademy.com/
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The police are your enemy.  They will rob and murder you at their earliest opportunity.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: "I was typing a report and he comes rolling in here like he's about to assault me with his car," the officer said.

What a load of farking nonsense! That cop's clearly the kindred spirit of the "I feel threatened" guy from the Costco in Florida.


That's the product of union bullshiatting.  Reap what you sew.
 
