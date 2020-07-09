 Skip to content
Coronavirus cases go up, death rates go down; can't explain that
    Strange, Death, Mortality rate, Mortality displacement, Demography, Medical statistics, average daily deaths, Epidemiology, higher death counts  
posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 8:30 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Give it time
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Got my daily briefing email that said over 1200 deaths y'day.

Hooray for victory!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sorry, over 1,700

But yeah everything is great subby, sure
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Actually that is easy to explain. The more testing, the more cases, the more the young peope who might survive this intact are making up the new case numbers, while the vulnerable older people like me and many of you, may survive or not, but when we go to the hospital, our chances of coming back without long-term or permanent damage was and remains slim.

The fatality rate is dropping with testing, and the sick are getting treatment where the pandemic has been effectively fought (in the non-Trump states, see the comparison on many websites now).

Deaths won't start to rise again until the long latency period of the disease is older. Two weeks is just the start. Some people have succombed to the Covid 19 virus months later, like soldiers dying on the way home to hospitals in America --- but not being counted as battlefield casualties, because they are dying in America or Germany on the way home.

Simplicity itself. Like the phases of the Moon and the ever rising tides of global warming.

Although denialists and some scientists who ought to know better will tell you, even ice on the sea that melts adds to sea levels because of the thermal expansion of ice that took a tremendous amount of heat to cross the thermal threshold from ice to ice water, but will expand rapidly now that it is cold water, becoming lighter brackish water on top of the still cold waters of the icy deeps and the cooler, heavier salt water of the seas proper.

Ha! ha! Jokes on you and your third grade science intuitions. Real science should be left to the skeptical real scientists, not the myth-mongering ideologues and their foolish sheeple herds.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
for "older" read "over". The long latency period of the disease (two weeks up to ???) will be over someday, and then the deaths will start to pile up after the cases do. The fatality rate will fall as the cumulative fatalities rise from the deaths of many young people below the median age of forty something, and the vulnerable people over the median age. The median age of cases and patients in hospitals will fall for quite some time, at least the rest of this year, possibly until there is a vaccine or some semblance of temporary or durable herd immunity.

Until then, more cases will only mean more deaths, but not at the same rates as in the early wave(s) of the disease. It could become a permanent part of the landscape, like influenza and many other diseases that kill seasonally or year-round.  Higher mortality rates forever, is quite possible! Until the disease mutates to a less fatal, but more easily spread strain. Lots of luck surviving the next presidential term 2021-????.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is some good news. Our medical professionals have learned better ways to treat those who are sick with Covid-19 and this has, indeed, lowered the death rate for those who get to a good hospital for treatment.

Why that should be at all surprising to anyone boggles the mind. However, the ability to cut the death rate in half (or whatever the proportion is) only works when they have the time and space to treat people. When NY was being crushed, they had people in hallways and overflow spaces. They were overwhelmed. That's now happening in parts of Texas and Arizona. Knowing how to care for people doesn't matter if you don't get the time to care for them.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Give it time


It's already started:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which was pretty easily predictable based on the fact that it takes time to die after contracting COVID-19.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Narrator: you can.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're at like 3-4 jumbo jets of death a day now, but the reasons it's not higher:

* We stopped using hydroxychloroquine which was killing people and was ineffective, Trump.
* We started using remdesivir, which actually works (though far from perfectly).
* The most populous places that were hardest hit at first started taking shiat seriously.

/And personal belief: higher summer UV indexes mean people are producing more Vitamin D when they go outside in direct sun, which might translate to reduced risk of cytokine storm, assuming you don't have one of the enzyme mutations that predisposes you to impaired D production.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deaths are definitely going up.  Two weeks ago, the average daily deaths per WorldOMeters was ~3-400.  Last week it was up around 5-600.  These past three days have been over 800 each (Thursday was over 900).
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, all this testing is having fatal side effects. We have to shut it down immediately.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here's your explanation; The hardest hit states are hiding the true death count by attributing them to other causes. Want to find the missing body counts - look to "flu, pneumonia, heart attack, etc" increases far above historic levels. Unfortunately, you'll likely have to wait a year or three - the states doing the hiding don't want you to know the true toll - it's not politically palatable.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

snowjack: Clearly, all this testing is having fatal side effects. We have to shut it down immediately.


If you don't check their pulse, it hasn't stopped. Think of the lives we'll save.
And as a bonus, soon more people will see the sense in wearing masks, with charcoal filters.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Improved care. Younger patients.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Give it time


That's literally the answer I got from an epidemiologist yesterday.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Here's your explanation; The hardest hit states are hiding the true death count by attributing them to other causes. Want to find the missing body counts - look to "flu, pneumonia, heart attack, etc" increases far above historic levels. Unfortunately, you'll likely have to wait a year or three - the states doing the hiding don't want you to know the true toll - it's not politically palatable.


That ^

Also:

We had time to get the PPE and the ventilators, triage tents, etc ready. We have experience handling now, there are new treatments, we stopped the stuff that wasn't working. Etc.  We do get better at things.

And we are still (at the moment) operating under maximum capacity. But that will end soon.
 
ak_gold_farmer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Deaths are a lagging indicator.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More young people are being tested.  The virus is almost never fatal for young people.  Previously many young people had it but weren't tested.  Also doctors have learned to care for it better with innovations like UV enemas followed with a bleach chaser.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Less people die of polio nowadys too. Thanks you, Governor DeSantis.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My friend who studies infectious diseases said it is most likely the virus is mutating becoming less deadly and more infectious because a virus that kills the host can't survive.
 
way south
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Give it time


Given enough time the mortality rate rises to 100%.

/The event that likely caused the spike started over a month old.
/The event they want to blame it on is well over two months old.
/Deaths originally lagged around two weeks behind infections.
/You're probably discovering existing cases, not new ones.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: My friend who studies infectious diseases said it is most likely the virus is mutating becoming less deadly and more infectious because a virus that kills the host can't survive.


No they didn't.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Easy to explain and has been explained ad nauseum. Only the actually and willfully ignorant don't understand.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hospitals still filling up, though, and if they can't care for all those sick patients, that death rate might go up.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: My friend who studies infectious diseases said it is most likely the virus is mutating becoming less deadly and more infectious because a virus that kills the host can't survive.


Many research groups are routinely sequencing variants. The data does not agree that sigificant mutations have lowered the lethality or increased the infectivity. There isn't anything systematicly different between the strains that result in asymptomatic infection and severe disease. Your friend is doing archair speculation from general principles. Meanwhile, actual science is being done. Pay attention to the latter.
 
Balder333
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/new​s​/2020/06/09/vitamin-d-and-covid-19-cou​ld-low-vitamin-d-levels-affect-coronav​irus/5274331002/

Seriously folks, keep your vitamin D levels up.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Tom_Slick: My friend who studies infectious diseases said it is most likely the virus is mutating becoming less deadly and more infectious because a virus that kills the host can't survive.

No they didn't.


Yes she did, as a matter of fact she said this is worst case. Harder to kill, more people getting sick suffering long term illness and health complications, but less immediate death.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back in March and April, unless you were in serious trouble, they didn't want to even hear from you because they were up to their ears in crisis cases.  A lot of people had it back then who weren't counted.

I'm pretty sure I had it and I still wear a mask when it's prudent.
 
Liadan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: My friend who studies infectious diseases said it is most likely the virus is mutating becoming less deadly and more infectious because a virus that kills the host can't survive.


This is my hope. If I were a religious person it would be my nightly prayer.

I don't have a lot of belief that it is actually happening, but I still wish for it on the regular.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is 2+ weeks of lag between an event and the rise in hospital cases, and another 2+ weeks for the rise in death rate..  The people saying 'give it time,' are the ones who have been paying attention.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's very strange that a political posture is claiming that a deadly worldwide epidemic is not so bad.  It's almost like asking "Who farted, y'all?"

America could soon pass Russia in the record for citizens dying in a World class event -- that one was caused by politics, so it's different.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: Give it time


Three to five weeks to see the results.
 
