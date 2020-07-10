 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week, create a portrait of Summertime using any medium - pen & paper, Photoshop, sculpture, MSPaint, etc.
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Memories of Earlier Summers"
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Coin operated sculpture that sings summertime I made a few years ago. Skeleton fish at the bottom. cotton stalks grow out of the side made of copper, cotton, and brass. The guy on top of the box flaps his wings and his penis goes up and down while he rocks back and forth.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
