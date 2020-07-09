 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   New Zealand went hard and early to bring their plan to a climax. Coincidentally that is how to describes subbie's love life   (bbc.com) divider line
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sharing COVID-19 experiences: The New Zealand response
Youtube bLT-XdPRUAA


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They decided that they were going to be some restrictions on personal freedom for a greater good. And, now they have sports back on and all their citizens are still alive.

I know that one of those two things is important for the US.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They didn't say anything about being lonely and crying, subby
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Step 1: Be a tiny island?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

8 inches: Step 1: Be a tiny island?


I know someone named 8 inches may well be obsessed with size, but NZ isn't that tiny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thisispete: 8 inches: Step 1: Be a tiny island?

I know someone named 8 inches may well be obsessed with size, but NZ isn't that tiny.

[Fark user image image 506x606]


Big for you, maybe.
 
