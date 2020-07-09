 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Last month angry OC residents forced the resignation of their chief health officer, even threatening her with death for daring to require masks. It look like as they sowed, so shall they be reaped   (ktla.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, Orange County officials, Health care, death toll, new cases of COVID-19, Orange County, total number of novel coronavirus cases, health officials  
•       •       •

1409 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 11:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wally George approves.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh.  At one point in my life, the idea of walling-off huge swaths and confining them in their own geographic area sounded horrible.

Now this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


doesn't seem so bad.
 
Sumo Surfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. She got ONE "threat", consisting of a person saying that people wearing face masks would do calisthenics on her doorstep.

2. She wasn't "forced" to resign. But she did, and got $75,000 to do so -only after she and the board of supervisors agreed not to say bad things about each other.

3. FTA: "Officials have attributed the spike in part to a backlog of test results that came in from the past month or so." D'oh. Way to destroy your narrative.

Try again subby
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sumo Surfer: 3. FTA: "Officials have attributed the spike in part to a backlog of test results that came in from the past month or so." D'oh. Way to destroy your narrative.

Try again subby


OC's own website contradicts their statement:

Cases reported today are allotted to the date on when the individuals had their positive test specimen collected (specimen collection date). Labs can be delayed in reporting this information into the State CalREDIE reporting and surveillance system, which causes a delay in the County's ability to report the data.

Try again, plague rats.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 850x1164]
[Fark user image image 850x1377]
[Fark user image image 850x1087]
[Fark user image image 850x689]


Conversely, an adult could be so lacking in intelligence that the average person can not comprehend how he can be the 45th President.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife doesn't want to travel anywhere. She no longer buys anything online, since everything comes from China. She doesn't go to the mall because of the crowds. No more shoes or jewelry "sales." She spends all of her time in a mask with her mouth closed.

Covid-19 is the best thing that has ever happened to me
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I applaud their active efforts to lower property values for the OC.  The values will be going down anyway, but to demonstrate an electorate and community that takes human safety to be of no value should put it on the map.  The mass graves on the lawns of the government buildings will become a tourist attraction.
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: My wife doesn't want to travel anywhere. She no longer buys anything online, since everything comes from China. She doesn't go to the mall because of the crowds. No more shoes or jewelry "sales." She spends all of her time in a mask with her mouth closed.

Covid-19 is the best thing that has ever happened to me


So, no mourning the BJ?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark 'em.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sumo Surfer: 1. She got ONE "threat", consisting of a person saying that people wearing face masks would do calisthenics on her doorstep.

2. She wasn't "forced" to resign. But she did, and got $75,000 to do so -only after she and the board of supervisors agreed not to say bad things about each other.

3. FTA: "Officials have attributed the spike in part to a backlog of test results that came in from the past month or so." D'oh. Way to destroy your narrative.

Try again subby


It might even help if the libs in charge take a moment from tearing down statues and figure out how to count.

They had to "backlog" the tests so it wouldn't be so obvious how quickly the numbers rose after the BLM crowds gathered.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


White and clean as the driven snow
From Orange County, here we go
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Heh.  At one point in my life, the idea of walling-off huge swaths and confining them in their own geographic area sounded horrible.

Now this:

[Fark user image 648x409]

doesn't seem so bad.


Thanks allot. Now I have that stupid ass song stuck in my head.

/Just stepped in the road into your headliiiiiiights!!!!!
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1164]
[Fark user image 850x1377]
[Fark user image 850x1087]
[Fark user image 850x689]


I'm an expert in my field and my most common response is, "that's a simple question with an incredibly complex answer..." luckily, I know enough of my field to be able to answer it to a variety of audiences.

As an aside, this is one of Elizabeth Warren's strengths - she's a wonderful explainer and knows how to angle a response to the abilities of her audiences.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only this could have been foreseen. Oh, wait....
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To those that told us the OC becoming somewhat normal just because it voted for Dems last cycle, I say LOL to you.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1164]
[Fark user image 850x1377]
[Fark user image 850x1087]
[Fark user image 850x689]


That is all well and good but if you can shrink it down to a single paragraph or preferably a tweet and retain the full force and implication of it then you might get somewhere.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1164]
[Fark user image 850x1377]
[Fark user image 850x1087]
[Fark user image 850x689]


I wish Capablanca were alive, just to slap Magnus' funny lookin head.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Las Vegas bars will be shutdown, again, due to rising Covid-19 cases.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You guys keep thinking that this behavior is driven by stupidity.  It's driven by hate.  Your fellow Americans want you dead, and they want it with such intensity that they will kill themselves to do it.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Sumo Surfer: 1. She got ONE "threat", consisting of a person saying that people wearing face masks would do calisthenics on her doorstep.

2. She wasn't "forced" to resign. But she did, and got $75,000 to do so -only after she and the board of supervisors agreed not to say bad things about each other.

3. FTA: "Officials have attributed the spike in part to a backlog of test results that came in from the past month or so." D'oh. Way to destroy your narrative.

Try again subby

It might even help if the libs in charge take a moment from tearing down statues and figure out how to count.

They had to "backlog" the tests so it wouldn't be so obvious how quickly the numbers rose after the BLM crowds gathered.


So the virus isn't a hoax, then?

It has that much in common with the abject humiliation and surrender of the Confederacy, I guess.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1164]
[Fark user image 850x1377]
[Fark user image 850x1087]
[Fark user image 850x689]


Holy shiat that was loud.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Last month angry OC residents forced the resignation of their chief health officer, even threatening her with death for daring to require masks. It look like...

a man?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Sumo Surfer: 1. She got ONE "threat", consisting of a person saying that people wearing face masks would do calisthenics on her doorstep.

2. She wasn't "forced" to resign. But she did, and got $75,000 to do so -only after she and the board of supervisors agreed not to say bad things about each other.

3. FTA: "Officials have attributed the spike in part to a backlog of test results that came in from the past month or so." D'oh. Way to destroy your narrative.

Try again subby

It might even help if the libs in charge take a moment from tearing down statues and figure out how to count.

They had to "backlog" the tests so it wouldn't be so obvious how quickly the numbers rose after the BLM crowds gathered.


...except you're not getting the same rise in New York, DC, or even Minnesota, where there are thousands of BLM protesters.

But you are seeing them in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and other southern states with Republican governors and very few BLM protesters.

As much as we say California is a liberal state, it's got enough of a population that it probably has as many right-wing kook hicks as Wyoming does.  But their kook hicks are more tightly packed than Wyoming's...hence the spikes.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: Diabolic: My wife doesn't want to travel anywhere. She no longer buys anything online, since everything comes from China. She doesn't go to the mall because of the crowds. No more shoes or jewelry "sales." She spends all of her time in a mask with her mouth closed.

Covid-19 is the best thing that has ever happened to me

So, no mourning the BJ?


"My wife..."

That ship sailed a long time ago.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: "These trends are very concerting," he said.

First off, who the fark uses that word? Second off, these trends are the opposite of concerting!
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know I'm odd but that picture in the article looked liked she was just trying to return his tiny thong he forgot the other day.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

seventypercent: [Fark user image 850x460]

White and clean as the driven snow
From Orange County, here we go


An Oscar winner right there, folks!
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IlGreven: TheVirginMarty: Sumo Surfer: 1. She got ONE "threat", consisting of a person saying that people wearing face masks would do calisthenics on her doorstep.

2. She wasn't "forced" to resign. But she did, and got $75,000 to do so -only after she and the board of supervisors agreed not to say bad things about each other.

3. FTA: "Officials have attributed the spike in part to a backlog of test results that came in from the past month or so." D'oh. Way to destroy your narrative.

Try again subby

It might even help if the libs in charge take a moment from tearing down statues and figure out how to count.

They had to "backlog" the tests so it wouldn't be so obvious how quickly the numbers rose after the BLM crowds gathered.

...except you're not getting the same rise in New York, DC, or even Minnesota, where there are thousands of BLM protesters.

But you are seeing them in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and other southern states with Republican governors and very few BLM protesters.

As much as we say California is a liberal state, it's got enough of a population that it probably has as many right-wing kook hicks as Wyoming does.  But their kook hicks are more tightly packed than Wyoming's...hence the spikes.


If you look at the map of OC where they color cities by volume of cases, Anaheim and santa ana are the top winners. Both cities are not conservative.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remember how people always said stupid should be painful? Well, now it is.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1164]
[Fark user image 850x1377]
[Fark user image 850x1087]
[Fark user image 850x689]


That's true, useful, and something everyone should remember.  But that's no damn excuse for posting in a Twitter-esque sequence of chopped up images when all it is is text.  Quit it ;p
 
Kraig57
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time to order more post-it notes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An ye sow rhe wind, you shall reap the whirlwind
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: Diabolic: My wife doesn't want to travel anywhere. She no longer buys anything online, since everything comes from China. She doesn't go to the mall because of the crowds. No more shoes or jewelry "sales." She spends all of her time in a mask with her mouth closed.

Covid-19 is the best thing that has ever happened to me

So, no mourning the BJ?


He said "wife"

/self reported
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mjjt: [Fark user image 850x1164]
[Fark user image 850x1377]
[Fark user image 850x1087]
[Fark user image 850x689]

That's true, useful, and something everyone should remember.  But that's no damn excuse for posting in a Twitter-esque sequence of chopped up images when all it is is text.  Quit it ;p


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: 1. She got ONE "threat", consisting of a person saying that people wearing face masks would do calisthenics on her doorstep.

2. She wasn't "forced" to resign. But she did, and got $75,000 to do so -only after she and the board of supervisors agreed not to say bad things about each other.

3. FTA: "Officials have attributed the spike in part to a backlog of test results that came in from the past month or so." D'oh. Way to destroy your narrative.

Try again subby


Law enforcement declined to protect her, made clear they wouldn't enforce the order, and even discussed charging her with murder if a resident died because of mask-related "oxygen-deprivation."  What else would you have her do?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: IlGreven: TheVirginMarty: Sumo Surfer: 1.

Abridged

If you look at the map of OC where they color cities by volume of cases, Anaheim and santa ana are the top winners. Both cities are not conservative.


True, that district is less conservative, but that district has a significantly higher low income and minority populace. 
This means they live in higher density housing and have less ability to opt to stay home and isolate. Their higher numbers result from their circumstances rather than refusal to exercise common sense.
That privilege is predominantly the domain of wealthy conservatives.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: IlGreven: TheVirginMarty: Sumo Surfer: 1. She got ONE "threat", consisting of a person saying that people wearing face masks would do calisthenics on her doorstep.

2. She wasn't "forced" to resign. But she did, and got $75,000 to do so -only after she and the board of supervisors agreed not to say bad things about each other.

3. FTA: "Officials have attributed the spike in part to a backlog of test results that came in from the past month or so." D'oh. Way to destroy your narrative.

Try again subby

It might even help if the libs in charge take a moment from tearing down statues and figure out how to count.

They had to "backlog" the tests so it wouldn't be so obvious how quickly the numbers rose after the BLM crowds gathered.

...except you're not getting the same rise in New York, DC, or even Minnesota, where there are thousands of BLM protesters.

But you are seeing them in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and other southern states with Republican governors and very few BLM protesters.

As much as we say California is a liberal state, it's got enough of a population that it probably has as many right-wing kook hicks as Wyoming does.  But their kook hicks are more tightly packed than Wyoming's...hence the spikes.

If you look at the map of OC where they color cities by volume of cases, Anaheim and santa ana are the top winners. Both cities are not conservative.


Uh, they certainly are.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.