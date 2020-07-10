 Skip to content
 
(Bangor Daily News)   "Whatever you call it, the natural byproduct of human digestion - feces, fecal material, poo or poop - is a true indicator of internal health." Tag is for when you eat too much cheese   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
28
454 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From this AM..

POOP THREAD!!!1
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 Welp, I'm boned.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
plug lol
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like the word CACA.

I've been drinking kratom tea (maeng da and red Bali) for arthritis pain in my neck. It's not an opioid (it's actually related to the coffee plant), but still works on opioid receptors. Meaning: no poop.

I took about 1/8 of a cup of lactulose this afternoon. WOW. All exits, no waiting.

I swear I lost 10 pounds.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I like the word CACA.

I've been drinking kratom tea (maeng da and red Bali) for arthritis pain in my neck. It's not an opioid (it's actually related to the coffee plant), but still works on opioid receptors. Meaning: no poop.

I took about 1/8 of a cup of lactulose this afternoon. WOW. All exits, no waiting.

I swear I lost 10 pounds.


Um...thanks for that, I guess?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me of the time my brother got food poisoning while going through St. Louis. Misery in Missouri, he called it.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow I haven't seen a poop thread since my cat swallowed dental floss
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: ecmoRandomNumbers: I like the word CACA.

I've been drinking kratom tea (maeng da and red Bali) for arthritis pain in my neck. It's not an opioid (it's actually related to the coffee plant), but still works on opioid receptors. Meaning: no poop.

I took about 1/8 of a cup of lactulose this afternoon. WOW. All exits, no waiting.

I swear I lost 10 pounds.

Um...thanks for that, I guess?


Welcome.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I like the word CACA.

I've been drinking kratom tea (maeng da and red Bali) for arthritis pain in my neck. It's not an opioid (it's actually related to the coffee plant), but still works on opioid receptors. Meaning: no poop.

I took about 1/8 of a cup of lactulose this afternoon. WOW. All exits, no waiting.

I swear I lost 10 pounds.


2 glasses of 2% milk does the same for me. Complete purge of the GI tract, no waiting.
 
Goodgulf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. What did I eat 🤔
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Goodgulf: Hmmm. What did I eat 🤔


Well, judging by your poop, you ate poop.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Crunch.
With crunch berries.
Most beautiful green pile of poop I ever made.
So proud I took a picture of that one.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrubs "Everything Comes Down to Poo"
Youtube 2BDd0XseGtU
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have diarrhea right now so I'm getting a k....

oh god
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Germans got it figured out.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya but, Where The Hell Is Fernando Poo?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 850x566]
The Germans got it figured out.


Those things were the WORST! They were in the barracks on US Army bases. I had a roommate who would not run the brush in after pooping. I asked him WHAT THE FARK, DUDE?! He said he didn't have time. MAKE TIME YOU DUMB BASTARD!

Also, one weekend I didn't feel like going out and all I had was peanut butter sandwiches in my barracks room. I had farts that smelled like peanut butter.
 
fisker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
poop is cheese
 
Devo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When my kids eat Superman Icecream, they poop kryptonite
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Devo: When my kids eat Superman Icecream, they poop kryptonite


True story. I am over 60 years old and have lived on the West Coast my entire life. I had never heard of Superman ice cream until I saw it on a YouTube video two days ago.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Scary tag for when you've had too much Indian food?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Captain Crunch.
With crunch berries.
Most beautiful green pile of poop I ever made.
So proud I took a picture of that one.


Ghostbusters gummy candy as a kid in the 80s. I was amazed.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 850x566]
The Germans got it figured out.

Those things were the WORST! They were in the barracks on US Army bases. I had a roommate who would not run the brush in after pooping. I asked him WHAT THE FARK, DUDE?! He said he didn't have time. MAKE TIME YOU DUMB BASTARD!

Also, one weekend I didn't feel like going out and all I had was peanut butter sandwiches in my barracks room. I had farts that smelled like peanut butter.


You're going to see less and less of those. It's a cultural artifact that is being replaced over time. I'm not even sure you could buy them directly at the bau markt unless you special ordered them.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ecmoRandomNumbers:  I swear I lost 10 pounds.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I forget why I tagged you with this, but it's reaped rewards.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ecmoRandomNumbers:  I swear I lost 10 pounds.

[Fark user image 850x218]

I forget why I tagged you with this, but it's reaped rewards.


I normally only tag folks in nascar threads or food threads.  I guess this sorta flows out of food threads.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: [YouTube video: Scrubs "Everything Comes Down to Poo"]


That should have been the #2 post.
 
