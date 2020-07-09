 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   If you're 55 years old and you spot some teenagers who like something you don't like, just let it go man
    Truck, motor vehicle, Boston suburb of Newton, Pickup truck, Trailer, 55-year-old Needham resident, Boston, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller  
842 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 9:50 PM



Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Such a tough guy facing off against three teenage girls.

// Scratch that, they could have probably kicked his punk ass anyway.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ, I'm the same age as this snowflake asshole.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so embarrassed to be a Caucasian of Boomer age nowadays.  :(
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it's okay to be obnoxious if I'm 45?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: But it's okay to be obnoxious if I'm 45?


As long as you're not the 45 in the White House.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: I am so embarrassed to be a Caucasian of Boomer age nowadays.  :(


It's hard to find someone who's a credit our kind.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: But it's okay to be obnoxious if I'm 45?


You're still young!  You won't be by your next birthday.

I'm 46. I realized I was old when they broke down the vote between Biden and Sanders. They broke it down by those aged 18-45 and 46 and older.

I thought, as a 46 year old, "Hey! I'm now in the 'old' group!"

So enjoy your last few days of youth!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Close2TheEdge: Such a tough guy facing off against three teenage girls.

// Scratch that, they could have probably kicked his punk ass anyway.


I love seeing those three girls standing up to that dumbass.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The instant someone bigger than him got involved, he backed down.

I live in Needham and I'm pretty sure I second hand know that guy. Hard to be sure with the mask.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamnit stupid middle aged white guys, stop making the rest of us look bad
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: The instant someone bigger than him got involved, he backed down.

I live in Needham and I'm pretty sure I second hand know that guy. Hard to be sure with the mask.


Wow that's really noticeable. He clearly has issues and he's taking them out on people smaller and weaker than him.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whidbey: Christ, I'm the same age as this snowflake asshole.


me too
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought the whole point of protesting is to rile.  It won't foment change if the targets don't get mad..
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ifky: [Fark user image image 205x246]


Roger Stone's Dad?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't be a menace to peaceful protesters while filing your paperwork at city hall.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: Christ, I'm the same age as this snowflake asshole.


I'm happy not to be, and not because there's anything inherently wrong with the age. It's just that seeing his behavior, anything that I can not have in common with that twatwaffle is a good thing.

/my sympathies, you don't deserve to be associated with him either
 
TheYeti
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Ambivalence: But it's okay to be obnoxious if I'm 45?

You're still young!  You won't be by your next birthday.

I'm 46. I realized I was old when they broke down the vote between Biden and Sanders. They broke it down by those aged 18-45 and 46 and older.

I thought, as a 46 year old, "Hey! I'm now in the 'old' group!"

So enjoy your last few days of youth!


You can still be the youngest in the groups of old people!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
L'Trimm - Cars with the Boom (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6fMERyRz498
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But what if they like the 2016 Ghostbusters??? Can I be angry then?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Begoggle: But what if they like the 2016 Ghostbusters??? Can I be angry then?


If I'm on your jury I will guarantee a "not guilty" verdict.
 
