(Travel and Leisure)   Not that you're going anywhere, and not that you could afford to even if you could, but here's the world's 100 best hotels   (travelandleisure.com) divider line
    More: Cool, British Virgin Islands, Resort, Hotel, New York City, Necker Island, San Miguel de Allende, Bali, Torres del Paine National Park  
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Actual article or paid advertisement by a desperate hotel industry?

Place your bets.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
AAAAUGHHHHHHH
*weeping*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Actual article or paid advertisement by a desperate hotel industry?

Place your bets.


Certain locations do seem to show up over and over.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The top hotel in the world gives you 1800 and Bullet? I'm calling bullshiat on the entire list!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Get back in your room and stay there - there'll be no dreaming of worldwide travel adventures today, you young malapert.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bulleit is too the right spelling stupid autocorrect!
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

robodog: The top hotel in the world gives you 1800 and Bullet? I'm calling bullshiat on the entire list!


I hear there's a hotel that has free covfefe.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've stayed at two of them, what do I win?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: I've stayed at two of them, what do I win?


A night's stay at a Motel 6 in Detroit.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: VisualiseThis: I've stayed at two of them, what do I win?

A night's stay at a Motel 6 in Detroit.


Does a Marriott in Livonia count?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
#13 Isn't in the top 13 of hotels in London, nevermind the World.
 
