(New York Magazine)   Unfortunately accurate headline of the day to point out the stupid: "America Is Refusing to Learn How to Fight the Coronavirus"   (nymag.com) divider line
27
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a a beautiful sentence: "Even here in the United States, with a know-nothing narcissist in the White House presiding over a do-nothing governing party that has - over decades but especially during this administration - kneecapped the federal bureaucracy into a state of say-nothing subservience, its tradition of quasi-separatist libertarianism and its culture of entitled grievance and its all-encompassing partisan culture war, even here the country's states snapped into lockdown, the vast majority of them by just March 30."
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I felt the heat from that all the way over here.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We need a National Mask Up Mandate.

And I don't want to hear how it's a threat to your free dumbs, snowflake.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Didn't NBC create Dateline because of the Iranian hostage crisis? Can't we have something like that?

"Day 133 of the global pandemic that persists because you assholes won't wear a mask. This is Dateline."
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No beneficial governance is coming at the National level.  If you're banking on that you're going to be thoroughly disappointed.  The only thing the GOP can do is dispense cruelty and commit theft.

That's all they've done for almost 4 years (longer) and that's all we can expect from them now.  They've decided the sooner the weak die the sooner things will return to normal, so pull those levers, work those machines and let the weak die, peasant.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I really would prefer people like Trump have absolutely no national mandate powers whatsoever.

I'll happily wear the mask. It's not the mask that is a potential risk to my freedom.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Too many damned graduates from Dunning-Kruger University in this country!


Scientists: The lockdown has been working. Sure, it is not working as well as we had hoped (due to too many people not getting with the program), but the rate of transmission has been kept steady and did not spike drastically.

Yokel from Smallhick Town in Hick County, Middle of Nowhere USA: Y'all got no clue what y'all talking about, there weren't no need for a lock down.

Scientists: Why do you say that?

Yokel from Smallhick Town in Hick County, Middle of Nowhere USA: Because that Big City hundreds of miles over yonder has 25,000 cases but we only got ourselves 3 cases! That there is why.

Scientists:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Strummer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
6 weeks ago it was a common argument, well I dont know anyone who died, what's up with that? Sketch, eh?
Now I know 2 people who have died.
Arizona has 1500 ICU Beds in use, and 181 available. No room for grandma if a 20 year old car crash victim shows up, sorry.
Jesus fark.
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Willful Ignorance has become the American way. Let's see how that works out in the decade to come

I don't think anyone will consider America a leader of anything but being a dumpster fire   by the mid-30s
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wish Trump would call for a national mask-wearing mandate. For obvious reasons, and just to hear his supporters act as if they were always in favor of masks.
 
slantsix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Manitoban here (that's middle Canada for you Americans). Population of about 1.4M, half of whom live in one city (the same population as Portland).

We have now gone 9 days in a row with no new cases. Not a single person remains in hospital. None. The border to the south needs to stay closed for now.

Despite the great results right now, our chief medical officer said that that he still may make masks mandatory in public. It says a lot about how well my neighbours have adapted and done what's needed to be done so far, but this isn't over. I'm very thankful.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
hospitals here have more coronary patients than covid...
so how about what they are filled with and not assume covid..!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, I know how to fight it: STAY THE F*CK AT HOME until all the individuals with active cases have been identified and physically isolated.

It's easier said than done, but many states had stay-at-home orders that were working until they were ended prematurely. We had health officials who knew what they were doing. We had politicians who didn't, and instead of listening to said health officials, started allowing businesses to open before the rate of new infections had decreased enough.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

So tell me Trumpers, How do you really feel????

images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

There are two things that could be done that would drastically improve things:

1) Masks mandatory in public, everywhere
2) Travel to/from countries not doing the above prohibited
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Red America Is Refusing to Learn How to Fight the Coronavirus

The widespread systemic failure to respond properly to the coronavirus is the fault of the Republican Trump administration, Republican governors, Republican legislators and Republican lawsuits.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Oh, I know how to fight it: STAY THE F*CK AT HOME until all the individuals with active cases have been identified and physically isolated.

It's easier said than done, but many states had stay-at-home orders that were working until they were ended prematurely. We had health officials who knew what they were doing. We had politicians who didn't, and instead of listening to said health officials, started allowing businesses to open before the rate of new infections had decreased enough.


We've totally dropped the ball because the administration neither knows what the federal government does nor Cates to learn. They literally think the federal government is just a large company with assets they can steal.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This.

The mask protects your fellow man, and they protect you in turn by wearing one.

Also, a "Stay home unless completely essential" mandate too.  The fed is just going to have to pay for this one, and subsidize the economy.

As a NYer who witnessed the first onslaught, it's not a hoax.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Zealander here. It's not over for us, either. Now because of 3 incidents of idiots breaking out of quarantine we've had to post police 24/7 at the hotels where people are being isolated. Thankfully they've been quickly apprehended, but no one wants to put what we've achieved at risk.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

What? Just give money to the poors? Preposterous!

/Oh, Wall Street's numbers dipped? Here's another trillion.
 
