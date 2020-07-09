 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Yo dawg, I heard you like houses   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I found one during a demo job. Appeared to be hastily built with less material than a petmenant dwelling, but well plumbed and wired. No Windows. One door in the attic of the original Rusty Nail, in Vermont.
Pulling up floorboards revealed newspapers from the late 1960s.
I told the boss it was part of the underground railroad where draft dodgers would hide out until a safe set of papers arrived and they could cross into Canada.
This was argued against but my co-workers, who were doing demolition because that under the table job was the only one they could find.
And while they berated my speculative imagination, a car with Quebec plates pulled in.
Guy told us he used to live there.
I'm the apartment.
Hidden in the attic of the 4th floor of the old Rusty Nail in Stowe.
He was originally from the states.
But now a Canadian.
And I handed him a stack of newspapers.
He had put them there, he told me, because he had helped the owner build it. He was the first one to use it.
Anyway.
Vindicated, I told the other guys, see?
They grumbled, the boss immediately became a good friend, and we ended up neighbors for 35 years in Vermont.
Anyway, not sure why I told this story.
I just like telling about things that happened in my life with out being interrupted.
Carry on.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If anyone lived there I guess they were well insulated from the world.
 
The Brains
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Vudu, the mixture of proper grammar with misspelled words indicate that this is the internet version of a bar story from an educated man.

+10 for "Underground Railroad"

I mostly believe. 9/10
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
was amelia earhart there?
 
Huntceet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We call that a two flat.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The single story structure features a large raised roof, which conceals the hidden home inside

That's what we would more often refer to as the second story of a two-story building.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So it used to be a living space, util they took out the windows and flooring on the 2nd floor and called it an attic.

All because they were tired of fixing the wallpaper up there.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not a single story structure... Even from the outside picture it's very obvious it's not a single story structure to everyone except the Daily Fail
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA:  said he had no idea of what was concealed in his attic until he entered through a manhole.

MAN would Freud have a field day with that.  Known a few dudes that could say the same heh.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

styckx: That's not a single story structure... Even from the outside picture it's very obvious it's not a single story structure to everyone except the Daily Fail


Yup. Would have to be pretty idiotic not to see there is something up there when looking at it from the street.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In tact.
 
crinz83
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
our house
in the middle of
our house

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
