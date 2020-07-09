 Skip to content
(The Drive)   The F-35 has triggered the biggest change in the Navy's esteemed TOPGUN fighter weapons school, with new graduates being versed in the modern tactics of sitting in the barracks waiting for their planes to be able to fly   (thedrive.com) divider line
    F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, United States Navy, F-35C Lightning, Navy's first F-35C, Naval Air Station Fallon, 13-week Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet  
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about oiled up beach vollyball?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Inverted?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The BFM phase is designed to refine the student's skills when maneuvering the aircraft at high G-forces

You do not want to subject the F-35 to high G forces.  What's the current envelope, 5Gs?

The long-range BVR engagements are likely to be where the biggest changes have come to TOPGUN when it comes to the inclusion of the F-35C

Because the F-35 is only stealthy BVR.

Too bad all engagements these days are within visual range.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pueblonative: What about oiled up beach vollyball?


That's taut week one of flight school.

/What pun?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, according to a documentary I saw years ago their classes are pretty easy. They had one where they introduced the instructor, she said a Mig can't do negative G, a pilot disagreed and that was the end of the lecture. That was what, three minutes? And for some reason they held the lecture in a hangar.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the rules of engagement sort of demand making a visual identification of what you are shooting at because of all of the f***ing times people did not.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is Ghostrider requesting a slot in the repair bay."
"Negative, Ghostrider, the repair bay is full."
 
bluewave69
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sir what happens if my missile didn't get him and i need to dogfight ??

easy kid eject button is right here.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good article, subby. Read it earlier and found a gem in the comments
"I'm too close for missiles. I'm switching to...also missiles."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Good article, subby. Read it earlier and found a gem in the comments
"I'm too close for missiles. I'm switching to...also missiles."


a different missile
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Interesting bit about the increased role for virtual training, among the advantages it gives is "can fly around shooting things down as much as you want, without having to pay for the ammo and clean up the scrap"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Yay! F-35! Pontiac Aztek of the skies!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just like puberty?

Sitting in around with a bunch of other guys, with all the skills learned from magazines the internet waiting to for the chance to try 'em out in the real world.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Inverted?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
+1 subby, also new keyboard
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gaslight: I thought the rules of engagement sort of demand making a visual identification of what you are shooting at because of all of the f***ing times people did not.


They are training for a type of conflict where the current rules or engagement go out the window.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The F-35 Salesman to the military:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Last time I was at Fallon the was back in the 80s, there were F-18s, but there was still a bunch of F-14s.

My squadron was flying Vietnam era A-7E Corsair II and had even had F-8 Crusaders in our carrier air group.

I feel old.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Last time I was at Fallon the was back in the 80s, there were F-18s, but there was still a bunch of F-14s.

My squadron was flying Vietnam era A-7E Corsair II and had even had F-8 Crusaders in our carrier air group.

I feel old.


This story was not funny at all. Goes to show that Fallon has never been funny.
 
