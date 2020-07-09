 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cumberland Times-News)   "Honestly, at first I thought it'd be easy, I figured I would reach a hand down and grab it back out. It was hot, and I knew I had to figure something out. There was no giving up until I got the kitten out." Welcome to Caturday   (times-news.com) divider line
303
    More: Caturday, Cat, Derick Fischer, underground pipe Monday afternoon, Times-News, cat person, Flintstone's firehouse, efficient manner, frightened feline home  
•       •       •

786 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 11 Jul 2020 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



303 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Went across the street yesterday to the little mom & pop convenience store to get a few things and when I got home I went to the bathroom to wash my hands and saw this...:D Goofy cat!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x637]

Went across the street yesterday to the little mom & pop convenience store to get a few things and when I got home I went to the bathroom to wash my hands and saw this...:D Goofy cat!


It's guarding your toilet paper!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
TGICaturday!

/ almost
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Baloo is growing up fast! His favorite things are bugging his big sister Ruby, eating everything in sight, cuddling, and purring.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
we have a line of t-storms blowing
Fark user imageView Full Size
thru. temp has dropped 10° in 10 mins and it is comin' down in bathtubs!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Butterflew: [Fark user image 425x566]

Baloo is growing up fast! His favorite things are bugging his big sister Ruby, eating everything in sight, cuddling, and purring.


WHAR RUBY PIC??? :-)
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Butterflew: [Fark user image 425x566]

Baloo is growing up fast! His favorite things are bugging his big sister Ruby, eating everything in sight, cuddling, and purring.

WHAR RUBY PIC??? :-)


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ruby is tired of being chased around, she's purrfected the 2 paw body slam. She's been happy to share her bowl, but still wonders why he's staying so long. She's also been showing him how to watch birds from her window.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all! Well my anxiety over people being at work isn't that bad instead of the 10% that were supposed to be here it is more like 3-5% and everyone is doing a good job with masks and distancing, we even got a tent outside for meetings and lunch. At lunch most people can have their own table and talk to each other at a comfortable distance, the only problem is it took my three parking spots and yes I have lodged a formal complaint about this injustice!
Fark user imageView Full Size

When I told my family of this huge injustice my sister called me a bad name and put entitled in front of it :D
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Butterflew: [Fark user image 425x566]

Baloo is growing up fast! His favorite things are bugging his big sister Ruby, eating everything in sight, cuddling, and purring.


He graduated from Cat School in record time.

; - 0 )
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Butterflew: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Butterflew: [Fark user image 425x566]

Baloo is growing up fast! His favorite things are bugging his big sister Ruby, eating everything in sight, cuddling, and purring.

WHAR RUBY PIC??? :-)

[Fark user image 422x750]

Ruby is tired of being chased around, she's purrfected the 2 paw body slam. She's been happy to share her bowl, but still wonders why he's staying so long. She's also been showing him how to watch birds from her window.

[Fark user image 425x566]


\o/

Hi Ruby and Baloo!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fellow peeps... this is your weekly reminder that, if you need help, there's help to be had. Email me directly with what you need (please put "fark" in the subject, so I know you're from here, and we'll get on it. We all need help from time to time. There's no shame in it. I got help when I needed it, and try to pay it forward.

Services Offered: Human Food, Pet Food, Resume Services, Friendly Ear.
lwvc.orgView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
[Fark user image 425x284]
Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Poor sweet Cooper.
Damn I hope you get good news over the next few days and weeks.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
[Fark user image 425x284]
Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Best of luck with Cooper's treatments! If you're feeling low, you know we're here for you. And that is a great pic of Friday :-)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x566]


RBF, in full splendor!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x566]


Handsome kitty! (Even if he looks a little annoyed.)
 
McRat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It was July of 2020 when I first noticed that our cat was behaving strangely...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
[Fark user image 425x284]
Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
[Fark user image 425x566]


I'm sorry to hear this. Let me know if you need anything. Fingers and toes crossed that this works for him.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just got outta work, spent the day at the office.  VP said he has no problem with me coming in to work as long as I call ahead so the company won't get in trouble for too crowded a work environment.

First time I've ever been chastised FOR showing up at work on time and doing my job.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
[Fark user image image 425x284]
Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size

((((HUGS))))
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x566]

RBF, in full splendor!


The laugh around here is that, while she will biatchslap when she feels she needs to, she's prolly one of the sweetest little girls we know....

"My little OG"...... She and the Goober Pea have become close friends as of late, probably because of the boundaries that she won't hesitate to set.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
[Fark user image image 425x284]
Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


💞{hugs} 💞 for poor Cooper & his momma & poppa.  And Friday!

/ fark cancer 😠
 
Boberella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Paws crossed for Cooper's B-cell diagnosis and successful treatment. Hang in there PS <3

I've been enjoying the TF from Fire Witch. You should know that you're getting ripped off cause there's at least two of us... but we really appreciate it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boberella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Butterflew: [Fark user image 425x566]

Baloo is growing up fast! His favorite things are bugging his big sister Ruby, eating everything in sight, cuddling, and purring.


When my neighbour met Coco today she said she would have called him Baloo!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
[Fark user image 425x284]
Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
[Fark user image 425x566]


I'm so sorry for that diagnosis!  Was really hoping with you that it was benign.  You know we will all be here for you guys!!  POTP to you.  ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice story, subby! Very heart-warming, but......what happened to the broken pipe?? :)
 
Jack in the Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
[Fark user image 425x284]
Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Yur welcomez!!!!  Hope fur da best fur Cooper, and gibs dat cute little black cat some scritchies!!!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The girls, on the stairs that I broke my foot on.  Khaleesi is about in the spot where I missed the step.....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Guarding his gooshie fuds! :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Hi gang!
Many many thanks to Jack cat for giving me the TF to come and keep you updated on cooper.  I did post in woof day but didn't have much info then.

It's officially lymphoma.  Most likely stage 5, as it's possible his lungs are involved.  He developed a fever overnight, but we had left him at the clinic so he was in the best place and we didn't have to rush him to emergency.  He's been on IV fluids since he was admitted and as of about 15 min ago his fever is down and just barely above normal.  He had his first dose of cancer killing drug this afternoon - this one isn't a chemo,  it's something else that will start the process before chemo.

Since he was so sick at the start, it's possible he will feel worse before better as his body will need to flush dead cancer cells.  It will be a while before he know which type of cancer it is B cell or T cell (hope for B!)

So today was a really hard and scary day.  It's hard to stay positive with the new we got but the vet is still confident treatment will have him feeling better.
[Fark user image 425x284]
Da bubba doesn't feel good.

Friday is somewhat concerned about where his pal is,  but in typical cat style,  he's not too terribly distraught.
[Fark user image 425x566]


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Displayed 50 of 303 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.