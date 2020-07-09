 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Firefighter and daughter in critical condition after crash caused by iguana   (wpxi.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Truck, Florida Highway Patrol, Automobile, difficult journey, Driving, Pickup truck, oncoming traffic, southbound lanes  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 11:27 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nobody warned them that iguanas are terrible drivers.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stuff like this makes me miss my days doing auto insurance claims because reading accident descriptions, especially when wildlife was involved, was frequently farking bonkers.

I hope everyone involved recovers.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: Stuff like this makes me miss my days doing auto insurance claims because reading accident descriptions, especially when wildlife was involved, was frequently farking bonkers.

I hope everyone involved recovers.


You ever get one where a deer ended up in the cab and got all kicky?
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some days, I believe the world still needs Hunter S. Thompson on the news beat.
 
CipollinaFan [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Nobody warned them that iguanas are terrible drivers.


I bet he didn't even have insurance.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know they come from different families, but they're all Reptilia Chordata Phylum to me, so I'm going to go out on a limb here and blame the Geico Gecko.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stopping for a reptile wtf?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everyone knew the dude was dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/now THAT'S a deep dive
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.