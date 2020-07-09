 Skip to content
(CBC)   Leader of Canadian opposition party: The fact that police didn't shoot and kill white intruder at Prime Minister's residence proves they are racist   (cbc.ca) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what happened to Singh, he seemed like a reasonable guy during the election, but he's gone off the deep end, he also claimed that Trudeau was worse than the orange füher when it comes to improving race relations, he must be smoking the good government weed.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I don't know what happened to Singh, he seemed like a reasonable guy during the election, but he's gone off the deep end, he also claimed that Trudeau was worse than the orange füher when it comes to improving race relations, he must be smoking the good government weed.


Still, he's light years better than that cocknocker Scheer.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: swaniefrmreddeer: I don't know what happened to Singh, he seemed like a reasonable guy during the election, but he's gone off the deep end, he also claimed that Trudeau was worse than the orange füher when it comes to improving race relations, he must be smoking the good government weed.

Still, he's light years better than that cocknocker Scheer.


Oh yeah, he's an American douche bag. F*cking guy can't even keep his mask on in an airport.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a 'glass half-full' guy I took it as a sign that we're exiting the pandemic & politicians are returning to their douche-bag default settings.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all cops are racist
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not really wrong. The RCMP have a long history of abuse, violence, and neglect of minorities in general, and Aborigines in particular. It's not at all farfetched to observe that the RCMP were a lot more likely to show up spoiling for a fight if the suspect had been non-white.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: He's not really wrong. The RCMP have a long history of abuse, violence, and neglect of minorities in general, and Aborigines in particular. It's not at all farfetched to observe that the RCMP were a lot more likely to show up spoiling for a fight if the suspect had been non-white.


I've been known to vote Liberal, NDP, Rhinocersos Party, I've even considered voting Bloc Québecois in protest, but I don't think we have those here. Oh, they're in Ottawa, we just can't vote for them. Maybe Marxist Leninist or Commie, because it's sad to see them only get four or five votes from the Faithful.

NEVER TORY, HERITAGE OR WHITE RIGHT. Them's my principles, but suppose a worse Devil ran and was in danger of winning? Would I vote Tory and be damned? Don't try me!

I am surprised by Beloved Leader's comments on racism in government and the police, but not really. I am surprised he claimed a Canadian cop would shoot a non-white, but not in this dark timeline. He could be wrong, could be right, is surely honest and vulnerable for speaking Truth anywhere near Power. But hey, he's Leader of the NDP, how much harm could he do, wrong or right?

Hey, he's the NDP leader. Let him alone and you can make him Ambassador to the UN when he retires, like Bob Rae or Stephen Lewis. Good people who piss off Republicans. More power to 'em. NDPers have that one strange trick:  Liberals will appoint them to jobs that Liberals do not crave.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: all cops are racist


I wouldn't say all. I have some cousins in the RCMP. I have had neighbours in the RCMP, some of whom were good guys and some of whom have jobs in Excise and Customs now.

I would not care to hazard a guess at what percent are truly racist, and what percent are accidentally racist by their jobs and localities, but there is a minority of jerks wearing the Scarlet of the Bengal Lancers, but at least they can wear Turbans now to match the jodpurs, and they ditched the pill box hats long before Jacky K.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The goal is not to shoot MORE whites, it's to shoot FEWER PEOPLE, okay?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I don't know what happened to Singh, he seemed like a reasonable guy during the election, but he's gone off the deep end, he also claimed that Trudeau was worse than the orange füher when it comes to improving race relations, he must be smoking the good government weed.


Yeah, no kidding, I kinda liked him during the election.  Now I'm glad he didn't get more votes. 

The reason they didn't shoot to kill is because Canadian cops actually get trained in de-escalation techniques.  Not that that everything is roses or with our cops, but its not as bad as the US.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the past few weeks Police in Canada have murdered three people of colour that they were called upon to do a wellness check on. One they shot in the back. Another one they threw off of a balcony.

The white armed terrorist who wanted to kill the PM was talked to for 90 minutes, taken into custody peacefully and described as a "fun loving sausage maker" by the media.

Canada is still a racist shaitehole in many ways, but too many Canadians think that being slightly  better than the shiat show in America is good enough. It's not.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: swaniefrmreddeer: I don't know what happened to Singh, he seemed like a reasonable guy during the election, but he's gone off the deep end, he also claimed that Trudeau was worse than the orange füher when it comes to improving race relations, he must be smoking the good government weed.

Still, he's light years better than that cocknocker Scheer.


Cyryl Schneer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I don't know what happened to Singh, he seemed like a reasonable guy during the election, but he's gone off the deep end, he also claimed that Trudeau was worse than the orange füher when it comes to improving race relations, he must be smoking the good government weed.


He's had zero respect for JT since blackface
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wouldn't say "proved", but lots of black guys have been put on a slab for less.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That headline is awful, but swaniefrmreddeer is right when they say that Singh has gotten real weird lately.
 
Toxicwhirl [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's right though
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The goal is not to shoot MORE whites, it's to shoot FEWER PEOPLE, okay?


Holy shiat.

The fact that you have to point this out is crazy.

The cops are supposed to bring in people alive. This is supposed to be their goal, no matter the race of the person being arrested. The problem is not that they aren't murdering people unequally.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: all cops are racist


Yeah and blanket statements like that can be dismissed out of hand.

Except for "people who make simplistic blanket statements about groups of people are idiots".

I'm ok with that one.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only way to achieve racial equality anywhere is to ensure that all cops are trigger-happy idiots.  I mean, why should the cops guarding the PM be highly trained and competent?
 
Flagg99 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: In the past few weeks Police in Canada have murdered three people of colour that they were called upon to do a wellness check on. One they shot in the back. Another one they threw off of a balcony.

The white armed terrorist who wanted to kill the PM was talked to for 90 minutes, taken into custody peacefully and described as a "fun loving sausage maker" by the media.

Canada is still a racist shaitehole in many ways, but too many Canadians think that being slightly  better than the shiat show in America is good enough. It's not.


Enough with the trolling and race baiting already. No one was pushed off a balcony. There has been wide coverage of that girl's death. Cops weren't even in the unit. She tried to barricade the door and jump balconies. It's unfortunate but she has no one but herself to blame.

https://torontosun.com/news/crime/wom​a​n-blockaded-balcony-door-before-deadly​-fall-sources
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was the PM in blackface at the time or not?
 
spsoon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we don't have systemic racism, but holding up one example of the police doing their job well as an example of racism is pants-on-moose dumb.

They killed the last guy who breached parliament with a gun and he was pretty pale. So I guess it's even? /s
 
Flagg99 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know someone who went to school with Singh. Spoke highly of him. Sad to see this. Maybe he's taking the loss a bit too hard.
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I agree with what he is saying though maybe how he said it, or how the article presented it, is not perfect.

I think Singh is also still super pissed/mad/upset about the Mississauga shooting. And I get that, I'm still super pissed about it too. Somebody was in a mental health crisis and they kicked in his balcony door and shot him. It was everything that's wrong with modern policing. and I think that's part of what's fuelling these comments, that sense of anger and rage and despair over what happened. Over how wrong it was that someone in crisis was killed.

But on a brighter note, a big difference here between Canada and the US. Toronto City council has already voted on starting to make changes to address these issues so this sort of thing doesn't keep happening.

A proper civilized society should be capable of making changes.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Day_Old_Dutchie:
Cyryl Schneer

[Fark user image 500x500]

J'ai compris que la référence
 
