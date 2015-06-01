 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Shiat just got SUPER-real: School superintendent says there probably won't be any high school football in his district this year....the superintendent of the DALLAS TEXAS school district   (thehill.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of Texas is gonna burn for this!
HS football is a literal religion in that state.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should be interesting
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame low oil prices!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're talking a Red Dawn kinda response here.

Holy sh*t.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's where he lives! Dollars, Taxes!
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: All of Texas is gonna burn for this!
HS football is a literal religion in that state.


Many HS football stadiums here are bigger than some professional sports stadiums.  Would be nice if we put that money into STEM education instead.
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has Southlake canceled? That is probably the indicator. People that don't have children at Southlake, pay to watch high school football. Like, season tickets.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: All of Texas is gonna burn for this!
HS football is a literal religion in that state.


I love football like any hard-drinking, hard-farting, red-blooded American but I'm going to be sporting a huge schadenfreude boner for the assholes who won't get their football fix due to their own irresponsibility in how they live and vote.

Plus, there's going to be plenty of rugby being played in civilized countries that will more than satisfy my contact-sport-watching needs.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like an outdoor sporting event wouldn't be as dangerous as some things that are allowed. Then again, the last high school game I went to had more people on the field than in the stands.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lock up your daughters.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, now they don't have to worry about their students kneeling all over the place like entitled little pricks wanting "equality" and all that crap.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He'll be replaced in 3, 2, 1 ...
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man, this hoax is really taking off!
 
etoof
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dont worry, Trump will order the little gladiators to play.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
can't those texans just stay home and play with themselves?
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hopefully not with COVID around, but. This will suck for the kids looking for a scholarship
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Texas, you farking blew it.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is BS, if we need to sacrifice some of our young for HS football then Texas Jesus says, DO IT!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For those who don't know: High schools in Texas have bigger stadiums than colleges in Florida.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Call me when the suburban districts write the season off.  While a lot of DISD schools do, in fact, play football, it is not on the level of the suburban 6A schools.  Allen HS stadium seats over 17,000.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure canceling Texas HS football is one of the Keys of the Apocalypse.
 
etoof
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NoahFenze: Hopefully not with COVID around, but. This will suck for the kids looking for a scholarship


Maybe they can spend more time doing homework and get one that way
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: For those who don't know: High schools in Texas have bigger stadiums than colleges in Florida.


didn't one h.s. spend like 85 mil on theirs?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For those who don't know: They BET on high school football in Texas, and I don't mean just the coaches, parents and teachers.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: brainlordmesomorph: For those who don't know: High schools in Texas have bigger stadiums than colleges in Florida.

didn't one h.s. spend like 85 mil on theirs?


I'm sure
 
mercurypig
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

question_dj: Has Southlake canceled? That is probably the indicator. People that don't have children at Southlake, pay to watch high school football. Like, season tickets.


Southlake is in neighboring Tarrant Country. If they were smart they will close too. The wild card is Collin County (Plano). That's Trump country, they won't close unless the Gov forces them to.
 
eagles95
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My son is an incoming Freshman here outside of Philly. His HS is having them do off season conditioning by themselves in the event they have a season. Right now Delaware is not looking like its having fall football but we will do whatever PA and MD do. Our friends that sent their kids to private/charter schools are going nuts because they chose their kids school for sports reasons and now they arent allowed to play but they are still paying $10k+ a year for "just book stuff." My kid is bummed but more interested in learning about 3d printing and what goes into the whole process.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, they can still play.  Just have to wear the new uniform.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad someone is making tough and smart decisions down there.

There are too many non-Green zip codes in that county.
dallascounty.orgView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: All of Texas is gonna burn for this!
HS football is a literal religion in that state.


This is Dallas ISD.  It's kind of the same as HISD.  But try this in Plano ISD or Katy ISD and yeah, bricks will be shat.

Or should I say "going to be" because everyone in those areas are going to be sitting in stadium seat C19 within the first month or two of returning (given present course).
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

etoof: NoahFenze: Hopefully not with COVID around, but. This will suck for the kids looking for a scholarship

Maybe they can spend more time doing homework and get one that way


What a silly comment. You think schools will shell out full scholarships like they do in sports for academics? Those are few and far between.

Being a top athlete is part of society that brings money to our economy. Some people are just better at sports than they are at typical school work.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What? I can't allow my kid to start early on his potential long term brain injury, that is unamerican and antichristian. I might have to shoot the place up.

/s
//legal disclaimer
///
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whatever, man. Everyone knows that Texas can't complete with San Dimas, California when it comes to high school football.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UberDave: dionysusaur: All of Texas is gonna burn for this!
HS football is a literal religion in that state.

This is Dallas ISD.  It's kind of the same as HISD.  But try this in Plano ISD or Katy ISD and yeah, bricks will be shat.

Or should I say "going to be" because everyone in those areas are going to be sitting in stadium seat C19 within the first month or two of returning (given present course).


Richardson ISD here.

GO RHS Eagles!!

(and I GO home, because there won't be any football)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eagles95: My son is an incoming Freshman here outside of Philly. His HS is having them do off season conditioning by themselves in the event they have a season. Right now Delaware is not looking like its having fall football but we will do whatever PA and MD do. Our friends that sent their kids to private/charter schools are going nuts because they chose their kids school for sports reasons and now they arent allowed to play but they are still paying $10k+ a year for "just book stuff." My kid is bummed but more interested in learning about 3d printing and what goes into the whole process.



You had friends that picked a private school for their kids so they could play sports?  How many delusional friends do you have, who think their little Bobby is going to get a D1 free ride to college, or even more outlandish, a pro career?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: All of Texas is gonna burn for this!
HS football is a literal religion in that state.


So weird.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eagles95: My son is an incoming Freshman here outside of Philly. His HS is having them do off season conditioning by themselves in the event they have a season. Right now Delaware is not looking like its having fall football but we will do whatever PA and MD do. Our friends that sent their kids to private/charter schools are going nuts because they chose their kids school for sports reasons and now they arent allowed to play but they are still paying $10k+ a year for "just book stuff." My kid is bummed but more interested in learning about 3d printing and what goes into the whole process.


Your kid is probably going places... he's learning and curious.  That's good.  Those others?  Future Al Bundy's every one:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of my college roommates coached a club swim team in Dallas. I visited him a year ago to catch up. I was floored by the size of their damn high school football stadium. Like everyone else who's been in Texas, he states it's so big because football is religion there.

I would not want to be living in Texas when their high school ADs announce definitively there will be no high school football this fall. Dumbasses might literally riot and commit arson in response.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So do the mass suicides get added to the COVID totals?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: dionysusaur: All of Texas is gonna burn for this!
HS football is a literal religion in that state.

Many HS football stadiums here are bigger than some professional sports stadiums.  Would be nice if we put that money into STEM education instead.


Fat chance.  Why put money into ensuring a notable amount of your school's students go to college and get a science degree when you can spend 100-times that to make sure a fraction of a percent can go play pro football.

And speaking of STEM, I've been thinking of ways we can still have 4th and 5th grade robotics safely.  This entire thing sucks.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Call me when the suburban districts write the season off.  While a lot of DISD schools do, in fact, play football, it is not on the level of the suburban 6A schools.  Allen HS stadium seats over 17,000.


and cost $60 Million to build

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Football players and fans will just start their own games elsewhere. Wait and see.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: dionysusaur: All of Texas is gonna burn for this!
HS football is a literal religion in that state.

This is Dallas ISD.  It's kind of the same as HISD.  But try this in Plano ISD or Katy ISD and yeah, bricks will be shat.

Or should I say "going to be" because everyone in those areas are going to be sitting in stadium seat C19 within the first month or two of returning (given present course).


Farking Katy. Oh yeah, they'll lure you in with less expensive real estate. Then...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Suddenly you see your MUD taxes, and school taxes and realized you got tricked.

But what about Katy schools? Aren't they supposed to be better?!?" you ask? And so you get your answer that your money didn't go towards books, or technology, or other teaching tools, let alone better teacher salaries to attract superior faculty.

Nope. $70,000,000.00 for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Friday Night Plights.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, duh, most of them start practice by now, if I'm not mistaken. No later than August, that's for sure.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Serious Black: One of my college roommates coached a club swim team in Dallas. I visited him a year ago to catch up. I was floored by the size of their damn high school football stadium. Like everyone else who's been in Texas, he states it's so big because football is religion there.

I would not want to be living in Texas when their high school ADs announce definitively there will be no high school football this fall. Dumbasses might literally riot and commit arson in response.


My son plays soccer (when this C19 shiat isn't going on).  Every now and then, there is a youth football game going on where we play.  Imagine a pro football player, with the tight elastic cuff jersey, bicep pads and bands, shiny helmets, etc.  Now imagine that exact same thing at 7 years old.  They even have homecoming and tunnel run-throughs.  It's insane.

It also makes me appreciate soccer more...

Me: "Hey, we're here!"
Coach: "Cool, you have an extra jersey, (some kid) forgot theirs?"
Me: "Sure!" (gets out old jersey...tosses it over)
Me: "So who are we playing?"
Coach: "City of Houston team...there they are!"
Coach: "Hey!  How are you!"
Opposing Coach: "Buenos días! ¿Cómo estás?"
Me: "Well, we're dead."
Coach: "Yep."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Well, duh, most of them start practice by now, if I'm not mistaken. No later than August, that's for sure.


And they're not supposed to (last checked).  UIL rules say you can only start at a specific time and you can only practice for so many hours a day but *no one* follows that - in most UIL stuff much less football.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sdd2000: emersonbiggins: Call me when the suburban districts write the season off.  While a lot of DISD schools do, in fact, play football, it is not on the level of the suburban 6A schools.  Allen HS stadium seats over 17,000.

and cost $60 Million to build

[Fark user image image 800x499]


And $10 million more to repair.  One year after it opened.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dall​a​snews.com/news/2015/06/01/allen-s-eagl​e-stadium-to-reopen-for-graduation-aft​er-10-million-plus-in-fixes/%3foutputT​ype=amp
 
