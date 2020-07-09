 Skip to content
(Go Erie)   Erie county DA says no charges will be filed against a cop caught on video kicking a seated, passive, protester in the face. Also, since she's feeling generous, she won't charge the protester with scuffing the officer's boots with her face either   (goerie.com)
    21-year-old Hannah Silbaugh  
Walker
1 hour ago  
At a Thursday morning news conference, Daneri said the officer's actions did not warrant prosecution. Daneri added that the officer, who has not been identified by city of Erie officials, had the right to use that kind of force under the circumstances.

He had the right to kick someone in the face due to the circumstances? What circumstances? The face was ugly already? Really, what circumstances justify kicking a seated peaceful person in the face? I really wanna know, because even if the Apocalypse itself was happening, I don't think that justifies a cop kicking someone in the face who was sitting peacefully on a curb. Someone fire this DA and keep firing them until someone will prosecute this asshole cop.
 
I'm an Egyptian!
1 hour ago  
ACAB.

That goes for DAs too.
 
gilgigamesh
1 hour ago  

Walker: At a Thursday morning news conference, Daneri said the officer's actions did not warrant prosecution. Daneri added that the officer, who has not been identified by city of Erie officials, had the right to use that kind of force under the circumstances.

He had the right to kick someone in the face due to the circumstances? What circumstances? The face was ugly already? Really, what circumstances justify kicking a seated peaceful person in the face? I really wanna know, because even if the Apocalypse itself was happening, I don't think that justifies a cop kicking someone in the face who was sitting peacefully on a curb. Someone fire this DA and keep firing them until someone will prosecute this asshole cop.


I didn't see anything about an Alien facehugger attached to her, but that would justify it.

If I am right, it seems this young lady owes this hero officer a debt of gratitude.
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: ACAB.

That goes for DAs too.


DAs are just as big of a problem if not bigger. If cops knew the DA would prosecute that would go a long way toward fixing behavior.
 
Lambskincoat
1 hour ago  
What we're seeing is the phenomenon: "I'm a ok with the jack boots, as long it's that guy's face getting stomped and not mine."
 
hissatsu
1 hour ago  
Erie Mayor Joe Schember on June 15 announced that the officer would be suspended for three days without pay and would remain on desk duty until he completed sensitivity training.

Hasn't this brave officer already suffered enough?
 
toraque
1 hour ago  
Schember said the internal investigation showed that the officer followed Erie police's use-of-force policy

The larger problem is that the police department has use-of-force policies that say this is okay.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
1 hour ago  
Well then, 'under the circumstances' it'd be a real shame if the DA and the cop get doxed, burned out of their homes, tarred and feathered, and run out of town.
 
ScottyShaps
56 minutes ago  
Suspended for 3 days WITHOUT pay - does that count as improvement?
 
FrancoFile
55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Erie Mayor Joe Schember on June 15 announced that the officer would be suspended for three days without pay and would remain on desk duty until he completed sensitivity training.

Hasn't this brave officer already suffered enough?


3 days WITHOUT pay is tougher than most get.
 
Xai
55 minutes ago  
I wonder if this would stand as precedent - if you could go around kicking people you didn't like in the face and base the fact you shouldn't be charged on this.

I suspect not, and that's the problem with all of this - the police and their proponents really are above the law. That's why the protests are happening - that needs to change.
 
untoldforce
54 minutes ago  
Law and order has failed. When do we break out the pitchforks?
 
some_beer_drinker
53 minutes ago  
it's not funny anymore
 
alex10294
53 minutes ago  

Walker: At a Thursday morning news conference, Daneri said the officer's actions did not warrant prosecution. Daneri added that the officer, who has not been identified by city of Erie officials, had the right to use that kind of force under the circumstances.

He had the right to kick someone in the face due to the circumstances? What circumstances? The face was ugly already? Really, what circumstances justify kicking a seated peaceful person in the face? I really wanna know, because even if the Apocalypse itself was happening, I don't think that justifies a cop kicking someone in the face who was sitting peacefully on a curb. Someone fire this DA and keep firing them until someone will prosecute this asshole cop.


I think the circumstances cited were blocking the police from getting to the riot.  Still not an appropriate use of force.  The correct answer would be to restrain her somehow. Problem is, when hundreds of people are doing it in various ways, there isn't a lot of resources to deal with each one individually. That's where pepper spray/tear gas comes in.
 
born_yesterday
53 minutes ago  

ScottyShaps: Suspended for 3 days WITHOUT pay - does that count as improvement?


I'm sure it can be appealed through the union.
 
foo monkey
53 minutes ago  
What a load of shiat.  He didn't kick her in the face.  He kicked her in her arms, which were covering her face.
 
hissatsu
51 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: hissatsu: Erie Mayor Joe Schember on June 15 announced that the officer would be suspended for three days without pay and would remain on desk duty until he completed sensitivity training.

Hasn't this brave officer already suffered enough?

3 days WITHOUT pay is tougher than most get.


Was he screaming "I feel threatened" as he kicked her? If he was feeling threatened it's wrong to dock his pay. Anything a cop does while feeling threatened is okay.
 
Kit Fister
49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What a load of shiat.  He didn't kick her in the face.  He kicked her in her arms, which were covering her face.


Clearly her arms were possessed by the devil and the Officer had to take quick action to prevent them from killing her.
 
Znuh
45 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
45 minutes ago  
I clearly remember a lot of 2nd Amendment threads where people argued that they needed guns in case the government started attacking their own citizens. I wonder where they are now?
 
lolmao500
44 minutes ago  
The DA should be charged with enabling fascism.

Seriously cant someone charge the DA or something? Or a judge say FARK YOU, WE'RE CHARGING THE COP?
 
Thunderboy
44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What a load of shiat.  He didn't kick her in the face.  He kicked her in her arms, which were covering her face.


She's lucky she wasn't arrested for resisting assault.
 
Smackledorfer
41 minutes ago  
I would bet my paycheck that the use of force continuum used by those cops does NOT include strikes against passive resistant subjects, contrary to the statement by the prosecutor.

2 paychecks even.
 
kindms
39 minutes ago  
he kicked a seated maced woman.he did nothing wrong and we have chosen not to charge you with a crime. JFC
 
Smackledorfer
38 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I would bet my paycheck that the use of force continuum used by those cops does NOT include strikes against passive resistant subjects, contrary to the statement by the prosecutor.

2 paychecks even.


To add, they'd have to have something prior to the kick, like having tried to physically move/arrest her and she used mechanical force to stop them.

Strikes would be allowed at active resistance in most policies.
 
kindms
38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I clearly remember a lot of 2nd Amendment threads where people argued that they needed guns in case the government started attacking their own citizens. I wonder where they are now?


they are crying about being asked to wear a mask
 
WTP 2
38 minutes ago  
well, he did not use a car...
 
chuggernaught
37 minutes ago  
The system works
To protect itself

Also, thank you to whomever for the month of TF.
 
Earl of Chives
36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The DA should be charged with enabling fascism.

Seriously cant someone charge the DA or something? Or a judge say FARK YOU, WE'RE CHARGING THE COP?


IANAL, but DAs enjoy very wide prosecutorial discretion. I have been involved in several Writ of Mandamus actions attempting to get DAs to do their job and they failed.
 
oopsboom
35 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: hissatsu: Erie Mayor Joe Schember on June 15 announced that the officer would be suspended for three days without pay and would remain on desk duty until he completed sensitivity training.

Hasn't this brave officer already suffered enough?

3 days WITHOUT pay is tougher than most get.


wait...
was it the july 4th 3 day weekend that he requested off already?
that, b/c he was suspended, he then didnt have to use PTO for?
 
Recoil Therapy
35 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Well then, 'under the circumstances' it'd be a real shame if the DA and the cop get doxed, burned out of their homes, tarred and feathered, and run out of town.


I am honestly surprised that this hasn't happened more often.  Not encouraging it mind you, just really surprised that people who can't get justice haven't, over the years, taken their own.

/we'd probably be in a better place now if there were multiple instances of just that over the decades
//DAs might do their full job if worried about a howling mob visiting...
 
Mock26
34 minutes ago  
This is why qualified immunity is such bullschitt. Unless there was a case that was exactly the same as the current case it is pretty much guaranteed the cop will not be charged.

John Oliver talks about qualified immunity in the below video. And, yeah, qualified immunity is f*cked up.


Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY
 
the voice of raisin
34 minutes ago  

alex10294: Walker: At a Thursday morning news conference, Daneri said the officer's actions did not warrant prosecution. Daneri added that the officer, who has not been identified by city of Erie officials, had the right to use that kind of force under the circumstances.

He had the right to kick someone in the face due to the circumstances? What circumstances? The face was ugly already? Really, what circumstances justify kicking a seated peaceful person in the face? I really wanna know, because even if the Apocalypse itself was happening, I don't think that justifies a cop kicking someone in the face who was sitting peacefully on a curb. Someone fire this DA and keep firing them until someone will prosecute this asshole cop.

I think the circumstances cited were blocking the police from getting to the riot.  Still not an appropriate use of force.  The correct answer would be to restrain her somehow. Problem is, when hundreds of people are doing it in various ways, there isn't a lot of resources to deal with each one individually. That's where pepper spray/tear gas comes in.


Because all of those other cops walking calming around her really showed a sense of urgency that they needed to to address.

but who am I kidding, you didnt actually watch the video because that would wreck the narrative
 
oopsboom
32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The DA should be charged with enabling fascism.

Seriously cant someone charge the DA or something? Or a judge say FARK YOU, WE'RE CHARGING THE COP?


you have a video of him committing felony assault.
go do a citizens arrest and call 911.
we'll wait.

/no, noone can do anything
//yes, the system is that rigged
 
phalamir
32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I clearly remember a lot of 2nd Amendment threads where people argued that they needed guns in case the government started attacking their own citizens. I wonder where they are now?


Where they have always been, hiding behind the police, reminding them of their blood-oath to the Klan.

"Government tyranny" has only ever, is only, and will only ever be, small schoolchildren or random people on the street - those will get killed quite merrily by the ammosexuals.  But sinc ehtey are fellow-travelers to autocrats, they will never move against them.
 
mongbiohazard
31 minutes ago  
I keep saying it...

We cannot expect the police OR the local DA's who rely on them daily to police the police. We must have an independent oversight body with the power to investigate and prosecute police misconduct.

Unless we get that, the abuse will continue.
 
oopsboom
29 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: LowbrowDeluxe: Well then, 'under the circumstances' it'd be a real shame if the DA and the cop get doxed, burned out of their homes, tarred and feathered, and run out of town.

I am honestly surprised that this hasn't happened more often.  Not encouraging it mind you, just really surprised that people who can't get justice haven't, over the years, taken their own.

/we'd probably be in a better place now if there were multiple instances of just that over the decades
//DAs might do their full job if worried about a howling mob visiting...


if you even made noises in that direction you better be ready to go to the mat and shoot it out with half the PD.  b/c unlike you're good ol boys cross burning or noose hanging you can damn well bet that every cop on the force will have a 5 minute response time to THAT situation and will shoot first and ask questions never.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
27 minutes ago  
And they hope that she's learned her lesson about protesting for human rights.
 
Ker_Thwap
26 minutes ago  
Hey, if the cops have the right to kick someone in the face, then they have that right... and that's why we need to stop caving in to police unions, and recommit funding to programs that benefit the public, and codify rules of police behavior.
 
FleshFlapps
24 minutes ago  

kindms: UltimaCS: I clearly remember a lot of 2nd Amendment threads where people argued that they needed guns in case the government started attacking their own citizens. I wonder where they are now?

they are crying about being asked to wear a mask


They are all blowing themselves in the corner while talking about how these people deserve it.
 
Kirablue42
23 minutes ago  

Walker: At a Thursday morning news conference, Daneri said the officer's actions did not warrant prosecution. Daneri added that the officer, who has not been identified by city of Erie officials, had the right to use that kind of force under the circumstances.

He had the right to kick someone in the face due to the circumstances? What circumstances? The face was ugly already? Really, what circumstances justify kicking a seated peaceful person in the face? I really wanna know, because even if the Apocalypse itself was happening, I don't think that justifies a cop kicking someone in the face who was sitting peacefully on a curb. Someone fire this DA and keep firing them until someone will prosecute this asshole cop.


Is it wrong to pray for karma for that particular individual to come rapidly and publicly? In the form of the same thing happening to that attorney and the cop getting away with it then too?

I mean..since it's legal and all, I'm not suggesting any illegal act be committed on the DA either.
 
patrick767
22 minutes ago  
Daneri also mentioned that, at the time Silbaugh was kicked, police and a law enforcement vehicle needed to get past a line of protesters to attend to more serious violence in the area.

Fark them. Look at the video. This is absolute, ridiculously obvious bullshiat. At the time the protestor was maced and kicked, she's literally the only one sitting there and officers are slowly wandering past her without difficulty. They're clearly not having any trouble getting around her to reach the alleged "more serious violence in the area".

The corrupt DA can join the cop in farking himself with a cactus sideways. And fark the city officials covering for the officer. I hope this woman wins a metric shiat ton of cash from the city. Fascist farks. Yet again, officials enable a cop's "I'm gonna kick your ass and get away with it" approach to his job, also known as a license to commit assault and battery whenever the fark he feels like it.
 
Recoil Therapy
22 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Recoil Therapy: LowbrowDeluxe: Well then, 'under the circumstances' it'd be a real shame if the DA and the cop get doxed, burned out of their homes, tarred and feathered, and run out of town.

I am honestly surprised that this hasn't happened more often.  Not encouraging it mind you, just really surprised that people who can't get justice haven't, over the years, taken their own.

/we'd probably be in a better place now if there were multiple instances of just that over the decades
//DAs might do their full job if worried about a howling mob visiting...

if you even made noises in that direction you better be ready to go to the mat and shoot it out with half the PD.  b/c unlike you're good ol boys cross burning or noose hanging you can damn well bet that every cop on the force will have a 5 minute response time to THAT situation and will shoot first and ask questions never.


Well I was more thinking about a lone person with zero farks left to give popping the DA in the head when he left the courthouse to go grab lunch, but Lowbrow wanted to go the howling mob route so I just rolled with it.

/again, not encouraging it, but like Chris Rock would say, I'd understand
 
Kirablue42
22 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's not funny anymore


it never was funny. or rather, it was only funny to the bullies and the people on the sidelines.

there are no more people on the sidelines. if you don't pick a fucing side...you have.
 
Sean VasDeferens
20 minutes ago  
Meh, she's white.  She should be thanking the officer for blessing her with the ability to understand what police brutality is, she needs to get over her white superiority.
 
batrachoseps
16 minutes ago  
How much sensitivity training does it take to change your opinion from "I can kick a young, seated, white woman in the face" to "I really shouldn't do that?"  I'm pretty sure there isn't enough sensitivity training for that.
 
Jake Havechek
14 minutes ago  
The best thing a cop can ever do is put their gun in their mouth and pull the trigger.
 
FleshFlapps
13 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Hey, if the cops have the right to kick someone in the face, then they have that right... and that's why we need to stop caving in to police unions, and recommit funding to programs that benefit the public, and codify rules of police behavior.


Fact is you won't solve anything unless you entirely dissolve the chain of command of the justice system and reinstate it differently.

The exact same caselaw they abuse to do bullshiat like this to people is the same caselaw they ignore when it comes to someone's rights. As hilarious as it is to watch some random "free person" get their non consenting body yanked out of a car while yelling, they are trying to get away with exactly what police do, case law.
 
radiovox
8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Erie Mayor Joe Schember on June 15 announced that the officer would be suspended for three days without pay and would remain on desk duty until he completed sensitivity training.

Hasn't this brave officer already suffered enough?


He will get some overtime to make up for the 3 days of pay.
 
Some Farking Lurker
8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The DA should be charged with enabling fascism.

Seriously cant someone charge the DA or something? Or a judge say FARK YOU, WE'RE CHARGING THE COP?


No. Nobody can charge the DA with anything. Things plea out, get dropped, or don't go to trial for a million different reasons every day. Generally, those decisions belong to the prosecutor. Someone with a federal or state badge might be able to arrest the cop, and a states attorney or federal prosecutor might be able to bring a charge, but if the locals don't want to do anything, they generally don't have to.

A judge can't tell a DA to file charges.  They have no role in charging decisions. Those are two independent branches of government.
 
