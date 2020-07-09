 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   ♫♪ ♫♪ Fighting soldiers from the sky / Fearless men (and now woman) who jump and die / Men (and now woman) who mean just what they say / The brave men (and now woman) of the Green Beret ♫♪ ♫♪   (apnews.com) divider line
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Admiral Jame T Kirk's version.

SNL Mute Marine
Youtube xqcZ2xwvGp0
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remember when that song came out. I wasn't old enough to get drafted then, but I was before it was over

/Weird times
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trained to live off nature's land
Trained in combat hand to hand
Trained to kill the commie hordes
They kill all day because they're bored

You better talk and do it fast
We'll shoot a rocket up your ass
Killing [....] is farkin' cool
We're Green Berets we're farking cools
 
vevolis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
... and they couldn't have treated her with more respect. ~Fin.
 
TheLads69
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spetsnaz Rap
Youtube 7bmIS7F7ehY
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's great for gender equity but it's kind of stupid that we're still living in this post-medieval nation identity thing and willing to still go to war against one another even though we've seen its effects and know for a fact that we have bigger priorities.

Q was right, we're a primitive race. We'll be extremely lucky if we don't obliterate ourselves one way or another.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nice work subby
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh... somethings fishy about that.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khatores: That's great for gender equity but it's kind of stupid that we're still living in this post-medieval nation identity thing and willing to still go to war against one another even though we've seen its effects and know for a fact that we have bigger priorities.

Q was right, we're a primitive race. We'll be extremely lucky if we don't obliterate ourselves one way or another.

[Fark user image 425x379]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is her name Pam? Just asking....

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheLads69: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7bmIS7F7​ehY]


STOP!  Hammerzeit?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khatores: That's great for gender equity but it's kind of stupid that we're still living in this post-medieval nation identity thing and willing to still go to war against one another even though we've seen its effects and know for a fact that we have bigger priorities.

Q was right, we're a primitive race. We'll be extremely lucky if we don't obliterate ourselves one way or another.

[Fark user image 425x379]


You'd think Q would have also been an expert in pistol, too... but he's wearing them wrong anyway, and I can't tell what the third badge is.

/3rd Award Rifle Expert here, coached on Camp Hansen (Okinawa) range
//30+ years ago
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Knew a kid that busted his a$$ every single day for years. He studied (spoke 3 languages fluently) hard, hit the gym (built like a brick shiathouse) everyday, monitored his diet, everything, for five years. He had one goal: Green Beret. He was doing well, boot was a breeze insofar as the physical stuff, said he was crazy enough to try. Then about 2/3 way through he blew out his knee. I saw the pictures, ugly is a very polite way of describing the damage... The doctors told him it was bad enough they had to give him a medical discharge, and that it would've been better if he broke every bone in both of his legs in two places.

He spent a few years very unhappy (depressed) of course, it was the goal he had worked for everyday for years. Pulled himself together though, got through college, et al., reasonably successful last I heard.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Its a dirty little secret, that women often already work very closely with the Green Berets and other Special Forces groups, often in the field.  While I am not saying we had them flying in on the helicopters with the lead assault teams to storm a dictator's fortified palace, those aren't really what Special Forces do all the time, and women are involved in a lot of other special forces operations, from what I have heard from people in the military.  A lot of what Special Forces does is set up with local populations and organizing them to resist a hostile power.  Thing is, the people you find to work with to do that kind of thing, like the Kurds in late 90s Iraq, are typically not in a good stable situation, and to get their population to where it can effectively resist, it takes more than just training them to shoot guns and lay mines.  Special Forces basically ends up working like social workers, and community organizers as much as they do combat trainers and infiltrators.  They have found that women actually excel at those kinds of missions, and can open doors that are closed to the men.
 
mazzz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only the best

//gunga la gunga
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is interested.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Is her name Pam? Just asking....

[Fark user image 395x222][Fark user image 395x206]
[Fark user image 397x219]


She probably is pretty big, strong, and amazon-like, but you ain't making it through Spec Ops training carrying that much body fat.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

forgotmydamnusername: bucket_pup: Is her name Pam? Just asking....

[Fark user image 395x222][Fark user image 395x206]
[Fark user image 397x219]

She probably is pretty big, strong, and amazon-like, but you ain't making it through Spec Ops training carrying that much body fat.


This and the fact she is a cartoon.......LOL
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Is her name Pam? Just asking....

[Fark user image image 395x222][Fark user image image 395x206]
[Fark user image image 397x219]


People pay good money to be beaten, whipped and killed by women like that.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: forgotmydamnusername: bucket_pup: Is her name Pam? Just asking....

[Fark user image 395x222][Fark user image 395x206]
[Fark user image 397x219]

She probably is pretty big, strong, and amazon-like, but you ain't making it through Spec Ops training carrying that much body fat.

This and the fact she is a cartoon.......LOL


I would love to see an Archer episode where she goes through Spec. Ops training, Navy Seal, whatever and just kicks ass all over the place.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

forgotmydamnusername: bucket_pup: Is her name Pam? Just asking....

[Fark user image 395x222][Fark user image 395x206]
[Fark user image 397x219]

She probably is pretty big, strong, and amazon-like, but you ain't making it through Spec Ops training carrying that much body fat.


Most special forces guys aren't that big.... speedy little bastards though
 
