 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live5 News Charleston)   Satanic Temple threatening to sue Mississippi if they include the words "In God We Trust" on new state flag   (live5news.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Supreme Court of the United States, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Satanic Temple, Flags of the Confederate States of America, removal of the Confederate flag, state lawmakers, divisive symbol of exclusion, Supreme Court cases  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe add "Hail Satan!" at the top for Satanists, "Blessed Be" down one side for the Wiccans, and the entire text of Principia Mathematica down the other for the scientists.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are truly doing the Lord's work.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL.  I'm agin' all religion, but these people I like.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great Mississippi, now you've got me rooting for Satanists.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.

"In God We Trust" should be the next piece of right wing garbage that gets dumped in the trashbin of history.

E pluribus unum - Latin for "Out of many, one" - is the motto of the United States. It's a statement of inclusion and togetherness, and far more fitting than some divisive, dick-measuring, virtue signaling propaganda left over from the cold war.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to the article writer for accurately calling the Satanic Temple "a nontheistic religous organization" in the first line, instead of succumbing to the impulse to sensationalize with some "Satanists are on the march in Mississippi" crap.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the letter points out that including the words "In Satan We Trust" on the flag would likewise cause Christians to "be a bit put off."

Causing non-Christians to "be a bit put off" is the whole point.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's on the money also.  So, if they want to get rid of all their money, just send it my way. They can spend it all by paying my fark monthly dues.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: some "Satanists are on the march in Mississippi" crap.


It is a given the SBC is in Mississippi.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The supreme court already ruled on this with  Aronow v. United Statesbut hey if you want to waste the courts time.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: ...the letter points out that including the words "In Satan We Trust" on the flag would likewise cause Christians to "be a bit put off."

Causing non-Christians to "be a bit put off" is the whole point.


I think the point is just to encourage the state to refrain from being so theistic in general.

The Satanic Temple doesn't actually seem like they want to piss people off that much.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now Mississippi will have to put it on. Even if it means wasting millions in tax money to fight a losing court case. But then Mississippi will be able to cry about how oppressed they are.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FSM should join in on this. Demand two meatballs be shown on the flag.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, it's already on the Florida state flag.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! They're actually a decent, level-headed bunch with a tongue in cheek attitude, but I applaud their efforts to keep religion out of law and government.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a fight for survival, that ended in revival
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state flag should just sya "Y'all need to move to Kentucky, ya hear."
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flags with words on them are crass.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laugh if you want, but they are right.  Putting "in God we trust" on ANY government item is flat out against the Constitution, and therefore against the law.

This shouldn't even be a debate.  It shouldn't even be a discussion.

I don't give a shiat how much your religion means to you, or how many people agree with you.  You do not speak for all of us.  That is all that matters.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TimeCubeFan: Good! They're actually a decent, level-headed bunch with a tongue in cheek attitude, but I applaud their efforts to keep religion out of law and government.


Yeah, but SCOTUS blurred that line this week when they ruled in favor of religious schools.
Pee yew.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: The supreme court already ruled on this with  Aronow v. United States but hey if you want to waste the courts time.


Never went to the supreme court. Maybe this time it could.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have satanic mechanics?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Do they have satanic mechanics?


Ozzy Goodwrench!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Great Mississippi, now you've got me rooting for Satanists.


This 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: Flags with words on them are crass.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Some, more than others.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, and let's get the Freedom From Religion Foundation on their asses too.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Laugh if you want, but they are right.  Putting "in God we trust" on ANY government item is flat out against the Constitution, and therefore against the law.

This shouldn't even be a debate.  It shouldn't even be a discussion.

I don't give a shiat how much your religion means to you, or how many people agree with you.  You do not speak for all of us.  That is all that matters.


I tried making a similar argument in high school in protest of having to stand for the pledge of allegiance.
I guess that makes me a damned commie...
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Do they have satanic mechanics?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/S&M!
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government people or people who really run the country/world and everything don't believe in god.  So, what they are really saying is "We don't trust anybody" "In nobody we trust" since god doesn't exist. They know it's just made up to keep the populations under control.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aetre: Um, it's already on the Florida state flag.


And, how's that working for them?

/Oh.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put "I LIKE TURTLES" on the state flag.

I mean, who hates turtles?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well...isn't Hades/Lucifer whatever also a God? I mean the phrase doesn't specify which one. Could be Aphrodite or Shiva for all anyone cares.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Put "I LIKE TURTLES" on the state flag.

I mean, who hates turtles?



These guys do, these guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JesseL: common sense is an oxymoron: ...the letter points out that including the words "In Satan We Trust" on the flag would likewise cause Christians to "be a bit put off."

Causing non-Christians to "be a bit put off" is the whole point.

I think the point is just to encourage the state to refrain from being so theistic in general.

The Satanic Temple doesn't actually seem like they want to piss people off that much.


I meant the Christians representing the State of Mississippi, not the Satanic Temple.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: JesseL: common sense is an oxymoron: ...the letter points out that including the words "In Satan We Trust" on the flag would likewise cause Christians to "be a bit put off."

Causing non-Christians to "be a bit put off" is the whole point.

I think the point is just to encourage the state to refrain from being so theistic in general.

The Satanic Temple doesn't actually seem like they want to piss people off that much.

I meant the Christians representing the State of Mississippi, not the Satanic Temple.


Apologies. I misread your post.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Aetre: Um, it's already on the Florida state flag.


Why would that make any difference in Mississippi?
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Kudos to the article writer for accurately calling the Satanic Temple "a nontheistic religous organization" in the first line, instead of succumbing to the impulse to sensationalize with some "Satanists are on the march in Mississippi" crap.


I'd go farther to say they, as well as church of Satan, are merely Atheist organizations which charge dues. One of which is a liberal political movement and the other more hedonistic.

/they aren't actual Satanists
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Brujo: gilgigamesh: Kudos to the article writer for accurately calling the Satanic Temple "a nontheistic religous organization" in the first line, instead of succumbing to the impulse to sensationalize with some "Satanists are on the march in Mississippi" crap.

I'd go farther to say they, as well as church of Satan, are merely Atheist organizations which charge dues. One of which is a liberal political movement and the other more hedonistic.

/they aren't actual Satanists


You're right, they're just playing devil's advocate.

/badoom tish
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: uncleacid: Do they have satanic mechanics?

[Fark user image 425x425]

/S&M!


Too much toe in.  Sad!  Bad.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.