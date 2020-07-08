 Skip to content
 
(Sun Journal (Maine))   Auburn man with crimson tide of hair charged with robbery, severe Alabama Sports Identity Confusion   (sunjournal.com) divider line
    Auburn, Maine  
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Simply Red, standing by.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There will be no Auburn vs. Alabama game this year.

just imagine
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why couldn't his name have been Deacon Blues?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Morgan LeFey had a man imprisoned in her dungeon for suggesting that her hair was "red"; because when a person is above a certain level in society their hair is "auburn", not red.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Morgan LeFey had a man imprisoned in her dungeon for suggesting that her hair was "red"; because when a person is above a certain level in society their hair is "auburn", not red.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Androscoggin County sounds fun.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: There will be no Auburn vs. Alabama game this year.

just imagine


I hope you are wrong, but I am afraid you will end up right!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: There will be no Auburn vs. Alabama game this year.

just imagine


Saban:
Because our fans are a bunch of sh*tbirds who couldn't wear a mask for a few weeks.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: Kumana Wanalaia: Morgan LeFey had a man imprisoned in her dungeon for suggesting that her hair was "red"; because when a person is above a certain level in society their hair is "auburn", not red.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd let her imprison me in her dungeon, if you know what I mean.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The male robbery victim told Beasley and the 19-year-old that he needed to get it [his wallet] from his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

According to police, the male robbery victim pulled a 9 mm handgun from his vehicle and fired multiple shots at Beasley and the 19-year-old

.
If you can't trust the guy you're robbing at gun-point not to turn violent, who can you trust?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Crimson tide always made me think of women's periods.
 
