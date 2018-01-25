 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   Someday we might all be brushing our teeth with pickles
41
    More: Interesting, Fermentation, era of pickle love, new study, Microbiology, Yeast, Rat, Human studies, Lactobacillus  
posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 2:50 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"PICKLE, GET IN MY MOUTH!!!"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That kid's now set for life  -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i already do.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waaaay ahead of you
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard there was an incident once with a pickle.
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brush your teeth with pickles, brush your hair with pickles, brush the snow off your car! There is nothing pickles can't do!
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cucumbers are the most fowl tasting object on the planet, pickles nearly as bad.

/why yes this is an objective fact and not my opinion. ;)
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WHERE IS YOUR GOD NOW?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Usernate: Brush your teeth with pickles, brush your hair with pickles, brush the snow off your car! There is nothing pickles can't do!


Pest control!

Pest control??

If they are bigger than a mouse you can choke them with one, smaller than a mouse, you can flog them to death!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 141x193]


Thought was a weird name, looked it up, turns out it's just another name for "mustard pickles". And I love mustard pickles.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please not THAT pickle.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: Cucumbers are the most fowl tasting object on the planet, pickles nearly as bad.

/why yes this is an objective fact and not my opinion. ;)


If pickles taste like chicken to you, you needed a COVID test yesterday.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

pickle rick!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image image 600x431]
WHERE IS YOUR GOD NOW?


Clearly the focus group was trollin' the market research folks that day.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Why? Because one of the drugs that transitioning transgender women take has the side effect of making them crave sodium. And what's saltier than a jar of pickles?)

Also see: ham

You either know what I'm talking about, or you don't. Either way, it's a surprise.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huntercr: Cucumbers are the most fowl tasting object on the planet, pickles nearly as bad.

/why yes this is an objective fact and not my opinion. ;)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: [Fark user image image 236x608]

/obscure?


Yes.

/But I like it.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Usernate: Brush your teeth with pickles, brush your hair with pickles, brush the snow off your car! There is nothing pickles can't do!



Pickles can't make me happy and sad at the same time, like alcohol can.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x430]

[Fark user image 425x440]


best way to cure a hangover.

And your teeth aren't brushed until your tonsils are tickled.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like the denouement of an old joke...

Luann:  "But that's not my mouth!"

Gomer:  "That's not a pickle..."
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you haven't before, give a pickle and peanut butter sandwhich a try. It doesn't make any sense, and will thoroughly confuse your tastebuds that it's somehow decent?

I ate maybe three over the course of a week a while back, but it was too weird to continue eating regularly. Mostly because I couldn't come to terms with them being good.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NEVER.

Pickles aren't allowed to get anywhere near my mouth.  I order a burger no pickles and find out they just took the pickles off?  That son of a biatch is going back.  Make my burger with not even a scintilla of pickle ever having touched it.

The slightest taste of pickle or pickle juice makes me want to vomit.  Disgusting things.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cornichon for any toddler.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Of course the study took place in China. Now everyone's pickle is going to fall off.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Salmon: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x430]

[Fark user image 425x440]

best way to cure a hangover.

And your teeth aren't brushed until your tonsils are tickled.


Oh yeah.

And if I'm having a Bloody Mary to help with a  hangover, I go for the pickle first.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: RogermcAllen: [Fark user image image 236x608]

/obscure?

Yes.

/But I like it.


Pickle Paste

Although he didn't like the taste,
George brushed his teeth with pickle paste.
Not ever was his mouth so clean,
Not ever were his teeth so green.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Lobel, Arnold. Whiskers & Rhymes. New York, Scholastic Inc., 1985.
 
sforce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your mother already does.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just add some vodka to the brine for a deliciously salty beverage.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With a whiskey/whisky/bourbon chaser: delicious

especially with McClures sweet & spicy $10/bottle incl. shipping

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Salmon: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x430]

[Fark user image 425x440]

best way to cure a hangover.

And your teeth aren't brushed until your tonsils are tickled.

Oh yeah.

And if I'm having a Bloody Mary to help with a  hangover, I go for the pickle first.


Bloody Mary, you heathen?

Come drink Caesers with us civilizeds.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blatz514: I heard there was an incident once with a pickle.


Did it involve the pickle slicer?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Salmon: The_Sponge: Salmon: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x430]

[Fark user image 425x440]

best way to cure a hangover.

And your teeth aren't brushed until your tonsils are tickled.

Oh yeah.

And if I'm having a Bloody Mary to help with a  hangover, I go for the pickle first.

Bloody Mary, you heathen?

Come drink Caesers with us civilizeds.


But can you get cheeseberders and shrimp with yours?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loneman1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: (Why? Because one of the drugs that transitioning transgender women take has the side effect of making them crave sodium. And what's saltier than a jar of pickles?)

Also see: ham

You either know what I'm talking about, or you don't. Either way, it's a surprise.

i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
HootyMagoo [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: The_Sponge: Salmon: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x430]

[Fark user image 425x440]

best way to cure a hangover.

And your teeth aren't brushed until your tonsils are tickled.

Oh yeah.

And if I'm having a Bloody Mary to help with a  hangover, I go for the pickle first.

Bloody Mary, you heathen?

Come drink Caesers with us civilizeds.


A local biker bar ( Boot Leggers) makes one of the best Caesars in the Fort, but get it with a top shelf vodka and extra pickle juice.
 
