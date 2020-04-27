 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   If you've been drinking your hand sanitizer, you might want to know that the FDA is warning consumers about 55 varieties that contain toxic wood alcohol. If you can't read this headline, it might already be too late   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: PSA, Ethanol, hand sanitizers, Methanol, Drug Administration, Hand sanitizer, Alcohol, various hand sanitizers, list of products  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kitty Dukakis's bartender's guide could help you with that.

or not.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Indeed, I was at the supermarket last week and they had quart bottles of some sketchy-looking hand sanitizer.
I checked the ingredients and it just listed "alcohol".
Well fine, but what kind?
Eth, meth, or IPA?
It also didn't list concentration.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got this hand sanitizer at work made from ethanol and it smells like ass.

Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: use it on your hands, don't drink it
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking ethanol will slow down the metabolism of methanol, but this is no excuse to chug down a bottle of bourbon.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people drinking sanitizer?

Oh yeah.  I remember why..
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart had a gallon bottle of sanitizer with a pump by the front doors. I had just been in the store touching things and wanted to sanitize. I pumped it. A ginormous glob of slimy goo shot out at high velocity and completely coated my hand. I mean, we're talking a few ounces of the stuff in one pump. Enough to fill one of those tiny pocket bottles of sanitizer.

The stuff smelled like a poor drunkard. It didn't evaporate when rubbed in, either. It remained this slimy coating on my skin. I felt like I'd been cleaning the floors of an adult bookstore with my bare hands.

There is definitely some questionable hand sanitizer out there right now.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just drink enough Mezcal until it oozes out of my pores.  I'm naturally sanitized.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've been drinking your hand sanitizer, you might want to know that the FDA is warning consumers about 55 varieties that contain toxic wood alcohol. If you can't read this headline, it might already be too late Get Help.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Walmart had a gallon bottle of sanitizer with a pump by the front doors. I had just been in the store touching things and wanted to sanitize. I pumped it. A ginormous glob of slimy goo shot out at high velocity and completely coated my hand. I mean, we're talking a few ounces of the stuff in one pump. Enough to fill one of those tiny pocket bottles of sanitizer.

The stuff smelled like a poor drunkard. It didn't evaporate when rubbed in, either. It remained this slimy coating on my skin. I felt like I'd been cleaning the floors of an adult bookstore with my bare hands.

There is definitely some questionable hand sanitizer out there right now.


Must have been this brand.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Covid reminds me of The Andromeda Strain, too.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eyeq360: Drinking ethanol will slow down the metabolism of methanol, but this is no excuse to chug down a bottle of bourbon.


I used to date a vet tech and she talked about feeding vodka to dogs who've drank antifreeze.

Annnnnnnd one for the doctor.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: Protip: use it on your hands, don't drink it


Methanol is still toxic via skin and inhalation so don't use the bad stuff either way. I doubt these products contain huge amounts of it (FDA doesn't seem to say), but it's still evil for a company to be cutting sanitizer with a toxic substitute.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Kitty Dukakis's bartender's guide could help you with that.

or not.


There's a name I haven't heard since high school.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for the coma and seizures it's like every hangover.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever we use at work smells like tequila. Tequila smells like vomit and regret. I've not tasted it to verify, but we are all pretty sure it's tequila
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I just drink enough Mezcal until it oozes out of my pores.  I'm naturally sanitized.


Sanitize the outside, create an inhospitable environment for teh covids on the inside. Seems to work.

Also wash your hands before pooping as well as after. The anus is a lesser known vector for pathogen entry.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i only drink the good kind
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toxic Wood Alcohol is what my wife calls cheap rye when I try to make out with her after drinking it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't read the headline, but this wood alcohol is delicious.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

falkone32: Gooch: Protip: use it on your hands, don't drink it

Methanol is still toxic via skin and inhalation so don't use the bad stuff either way. I doubt these products contain huge amounts of it (FDA doesn't seem to say), but it's still evil for a company to be cutting sanitizer with a toxic substitute.


I don't think that's the issue.  The problem is that they aren't separating the two properly, because it takes time and money.

Poorly-made Booz does have this problem.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Actually it's not just ingestion:

MethanolSkin: Causes moderate skin irritation. Harmful if absorbed through the skin. Prolonged and/or repeated contact may cause defatting of the skin and dermatitis. Methanol can be absorbed through the skin, producing systemic effects that include visual disturbances.
Chronic: Prolonged or repeated skin contact may cause dermatitis. Chronic exposure may cause effects similar to those of acute exposure. Methanol is only very slowly eliminated from the body. Because of this slow elimination, methanol should be regarded as a cumulative poison. Though a single exposure may cause no effect, daily exposures may result in the accumulation of a harmful amount. Methanol has produced fetotoxicity in rats and teratogenicity in mice exposed by inhalation to high concentrations that did not produce significant maternal toxicity.
 
bsmz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Today I learned that ethanol, methanol, and isopropyl alcohol are three different things.

Previously I thought there were two kinds: the type people routinely drink, usually without immediately harming themselves, and the kind you don't want to drink. I had isopropyl alchol and methanol confused and thought people were already putting wood alcohol on their hands without harm, but that's not true.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's an entire episode of the show Intervention that follows a guy who drinks sanitizer. Great ep.
 
jzeeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aungen: falkone32: Gooch: Protip: use it on your hands, don't drink it

Methanol is still toxic via skin and inhalation so don't use the bad stuff either way. I doubt these products contain huge amounts of it (FDA doesn't seem to say), but it's still evil for a company to be cutting sanitizer with a toxic substitute.

I don't think that's the issue.  The problem is that they aren't separating the two properly, because it takes time and money.

Poorly-made Booz does have this problem.


My guess would be they are just buying denatured alcohol. 100% ethanol is stupid expensive and there are a lot of regulatory hurdles to getting it, 95% ethanol with the other 5% being methyl or isopropyl is a lot cheaper and easier to get.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That reminds me - anyone know if my old cans of Sterno would make a good hand sanitizer?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe they are just DOING WHAT THE GOVERNMENT ASKED THEM TO DO:

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/04/2​7​/u-s-fda-says-steps-needed-to-stop-peo​ple-drinking-hand-sanitizer/

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday asked makers of hand sanitizers to add denatured alcohol to the products in order to make them less palatable in a bid to discourage people, especially children, from drinking the liquid.

April 27, 2020
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This sounds like a problem for people who still don't have 2 gallons of pre-pandemic hand sanitizer on hand.

/it's the good stuff
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Maybe they are just DOING WHAT THE GOVERNMENT ASKED THEM TO DO:

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/04/27​/u-s-fda-says-steps-needed-to-stop-peo​ple-drinking-hand-sanitizer/

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday asked makers of hand sanitizers to add denatured alcohol to the products in order to make them less palatable in a bid to discourage people, especially children, from drinking the liquid.

April 27, 2020


So that way people can get sick when they have cracked skin or get any in their nose or eyes, or if they use hand sanitizer and then touch food.  Poisoning people in the name of Jesus-based fear of alcohol.
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This was on an episode of Intervention. He would mix it with Mountain Dew, I think. He said the first chug was the worst and it got better as you drank more. I never tried that though.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who are you to tell me whacftjnv tivfkcdib ggUKnddyhl cfffkbjbmvh???
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Maybe they are just DOING WHAT THE GOVERNMENT ASKED THEM TO DO:

https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/04/27​/u-s-fda-says-steps-needed-to-stop-peo​ple-drinking-hand-sanitizer/

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday asked makers of hand sanitizers to add denatured alcohol to the products in order to make them less palatable in a bid to discourage

poison people, especially children, from drinking the liquid.

April 27, 2020

Fixed
 
wantingout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
you just gotta hold it in your mouth until the alcohol evaporates, then spit out the toxins.
 
Mabman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: That reminds me - anyone know if my old cans of Sterno would make a good hand sanitizer?


AFAIK there are both methanol-based and ethanol-based Sterno and generics - so if yours specifically says "ethanol", then you possibly can use it on your hands (however I don't know if the ethanol versions are denatured with small amounts of methanol to make them technically undrinkable, which would also make them bad choices for hand sanitizer).

/looked in to canned heat products in the winter before the lockdowns
//some people claim that burning methanol indoors creates more carbon dioxide (not monoxide) than burning ethanol and should be avoided, but I found nothing definitive on that subject.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wood alcohol?  Oh noes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wood alcohol? C'mon it's methanol. What's with the weird distancing
upload.wikimedia.org
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.